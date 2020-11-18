Best fan-submitted photos of Week 11

USA Today Sports

A stiff arm up a new week of ScoreStream’s fan-submitted photos, as we move from the football field in Delaware to the pitch and volleyball court in Ohio.

Now, let’s get to this week’s top shots!

Taking the top off the defense in Texas...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Legacy Broncos (Mansfield, Texas) vs. Centennial Spartans (Burleson, Texas).

Snow game in Idaho...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Mountain View Mavericks (Meridian, Id.) vs. Rigby Trojans (Rigby, Id.).

Punting it deep in Florida...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Island Coast Gators (Cape Coral, Fla.) vs. North Fort Myers Red Knights (North Fort Myers, Fla.).

Captains meeting in Texas...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Irvin High School Rockets (El Paso, Texas) vs. Jefferson Silver Foxes (El Paso, Texas).

Celebration in Kentucky...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Cal Centurions (Louisville, Ky.) vs. Sacred Heart Academy Valkyries (Louisville, Ky.).

Laser focus in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Cincinnati Country Day Indians (Cincinnati, Ohio) vs. Kirtland Hornets (Kirtland, Ohio).

Squad picture in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Independence Blue Devils (Independence, Ohio) vs. Tuscarawas Valley Trojans (Zoarville, Ohio).

Spiking in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Independence Blue Devils (Independence, Ohio) vs. Tuscarawas Valley Trojans (Zoarville, Ohio).

John Jay breaking away in Texas...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from John Jay Mustangs (San Antonio, Texas) vs. O’Connor Panthers (Helotes, Texas).

Touchdown in Texas...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Willis Wildkats (Willis, Texas) vs. Oak Ridge War Eagles (Conroe, Texas).

Sideline excitement in Delaware...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from Smyrna High School Eagles (Smyrna, Del.) vs. Salesianum Sals (Salesianum, Del.).

Diving for the pylon in Ohio...

ScoreStream Picture

Fan photo from New Bremen Cardinals (New Bremen, Ohio) vs. Lima Central Catholic Thunderbirds (Lima, Ohio).

