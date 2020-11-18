Best fan-submitted photos of Week 11

A stiff arm up a new week of ScoreStream’s fan-submitted photos, as we move from the football field in Delaware to the pitch and volleyball court in Ohio.
Now, let’s get to this week’s top shots!
Taking the top off the defense in Texas...
Fan photo from Legacy Broncos (Mansfield, Texas) vs. Centennial Spartans (Burleson, Texas).
Snow game in Idaho...
Fan photo from Mountain View Mavericks (Meridian, Id.) vs. Rigby Trojans (Rigby, Id.).
Punting it deep in Florida...
Fan photo from Island Coast Gators (Cape Coral, Fla.) vs. North Fort Myers Red Knights (North Fort Myers, Fla.).
Captains meeting in Texas...
Fan photo from Irvin High School Rockets (El Paso, Texas) vs. Jefferson Silver Foxes (El Paso, Texas).
Celebration in Kentucky...
Fan photo from Cal Centurions (Louisville, Ky.) vs. Sacred Heart Academy Valkyries (Louisville, Ky.).
Laser focus in Ohio...
Fan photo from Cincinnati Country Day Indians (Cincinnati, Ohio) vs. Kirtland Hornets (Kirtland, Ohio).
Squad picture in Ohio...
Fan photo from Independence Blue Devils (Independence, Ohio) vs. Tuscarawas Valley Trojans (Zoarville, Ohio).
Spiking in Ohio...
Fan photo from Independence Blue Devils (Independence, Ohio) vs. Tuscarawas Valley Trojans (Zoarville, Ohio).
John Jay breaking away in Texas...
Fan photo from John Jay Mustangs (San Antonio, Texas) vs. O’Connor Panthers (Helotes, Texas).
Touchdown in Texas...
Fan photo from Willis Wildkats (Willis, Texas) vs. Oak Ridge War Eagles (Conroe, Texas).
Sideline excitement in Delaware...
Fan photo from Smyrna High School Eagles (Smyrna, Del.) vs. Salesianum Sals (Salesianum, Del.).
Diving for the pylon in Ohio...
Fan photo from New Bremen Cardinals (New Bremen, Ohio) vs. Lima Central Catholic Thunderbirds (Lima, Ohio).