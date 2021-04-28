USA Today Sports

Each SEC basketball program's highest-ranked 2021 commit

Boys Basketball

By April 28, 2021 1:21 pm

With the fall signing period long in the books and the spring signing period underway, it’s time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.

The SEC is set to welcome a boatload of talent into the conference next season, with five programs having at least one-star recruit on board. Kentucky wasn’t Kentucky a year ago, but the Wildcats are set to bounce back with a talented recruiting class coming in, and Tennesse is set to build on a strong 2020 season with two incoming five-star recruits.

Let’s take a look at the highest-ranked commit in each SEC program’s 2021 recruiting class.

Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the spring signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.

Alabama: JD Davison

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Calhoun (Ala.)

Position: Point Guard

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 175 pounds

Arkansas: Chance Moore

Photo: 247Sports

High School: McEachern (Ga.)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 195 pounds

Auburn: Jabari Smith

Photo: Getty

High School: Sandy Creek (Ga.)

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6-foot-10

Weight: 210 pounds

Florida: Kowacie Reeves

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Westside (Ga.)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 170 pounds

Georgia: Camron McDowell

Photo: 247Sports

High School: McEachern (Ga.)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 170 pounds

Kentucky: Daimion Collins

Photo: Brandon Jenkins, 247Sports

High School: Atlanta (Texas)

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 210 pounds

 

LSU: Jerrell Colbert

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Houston (Tenn.)

Position: Center

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 210 pounds

Mississippi State: Camryn Carter

Photo: Eric Bossi, 247Sports

High School: Oak Hill Academy (Va.)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 180 pounds

Missouri: Anton Brookshire

High School: Kickapoo (Mo.)

Position: Combo Guard

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 155 pounds

Ole Miss: Daeshun Ruffin

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Callaway (Miss.)

Position: Point Guard

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 160 pounds

South Carolina: Jacobi Wright

Photo: John Del Bianco, 247Sports

High School: Legacy Charter (S.C.)

Position: Combo Guard

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 170 pounds

Tennessee: Kennedy Chandler

Photo: USA TODAY Sports

High School: Sunrise Christian (Kan.)

Position: Point Guard

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 165 pounds

Texas A&M: Manny Obaseki

Photo: Andrew Hattersley, 247Sports

High School: John Paul II (Texas)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 175 pounds

Vanderbilt: Peyton Daniels

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Tri-Cities (Ga.)

Position: Combo Guard

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 165 pounds

