Each SEC basketball program's highest-ranked 2021 commit

With the fall signing period long in the books and the spring signing period underway, it’s time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.

The SEC is set to welcome a boatload of talent into the conference next season, with five programs having at least one-star recruit on board. Kentucky wasn’t Kentucky a year ago, but the Wildcats are set to bounce back with a talented recruiting class coming in, and Tennesse is set to build on a strong 2020 season with two incoming five-star recruits.

Let’s take a look at the highest-ranked commit in each SEC program’s 2021 recruiting class.

Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the spring signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.