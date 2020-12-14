Each SEC football program's highest-ranked 2021 commit

Last month, USA Today High School Sports unveiled its top 100 football recruiting ranking for the class of 2021. With the beginning of the early signing period now only three days away, it’s now time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.
And what better place to start than in college football’s best conference?
The SEC currently boasts six of the 15 best 2021 recruiting classes in the country according to 247Sports. The conference as a whole has recruited extremely well per the usual this cycle, with each class featuring at least one crown jewel.
RELATED: Top 100: 2021 Recruiting Rankings
Who are those crown jewels, though? Let’s take a look at the highest-ranked commit in each SEC program’s 2021 recruiting class.
Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the early signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.
Alabama: J.C. Latham
School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 305 pounds
Get all the latest Crimson Tide news at USA TODAY Sports’ Roll Tide Wire.
Arkansas: Ketron Jackson
School: Royse City (Texas)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 186 pounds
Auburn: Lee Hunter
School: Blount (Ala.)
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 292 pounds
Get all the latest Tigers news at USA TODAY Sports’ Auburn Wire.
Florida: Jason Marshall
School: Miami Palmetto (Fla.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 pounds
Get all the latest Gators news at USA TODAY Sports’ Gators Wire.
Georgia: Amarius Mims
School: Bleckley County (Ga.)
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 315 pounds
Get all the latest Bulldogs news at USA TODAY Sports’ UGA Wire.
Kentucky: Jager Burton
School: Fredrick Douglass (Ky.)
Position: Offensive Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 271 pounds
LSU: Sage Ryan
School: Lafayette Christian Academy (La.)
Position: Safety
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 193 pounds
Get all the latest Tigers news at USA TODAY Sports’ LSU Wire.
Mississippi State: Sawyer Robertson
School: Coronado (Texas)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-3.5
Weight: 200 pounds
Missouri: Travion Ford
School: Lutheran North (Mo.)
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 232 pounds
Ole Miss: Bralon Brown
School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 190 pounds
South Carolina: Colten Gauthier
School: Hebron Christian Academy (Ga.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 205 pounds
Tennessee: Dylan Brooks
School: Handley (Ala.)
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 250 pounds
Get all the latest Vols news at USA TODAY Sports’ Vols Wire.
Texas A&M: Shemar Turner
School: DeSoto (Texas)
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-3.5
Weight: 282 pounds
Vanderbilt: Marcus Bradley
School: Quince Orchard (Md.)
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 270 pounds