Each SEC football program's highest-ranked 2021 commit

Early Signing Period

By December 14, 2020 8:12 am

Last month, USA Today High School Sports unveiled its top 100 football recruiting ranking for the class of 2021. With the beginning of the early signing period now only three days away, it’s now time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.

And what better place to start than in college football’s best conference?

The SEC currently boasts six of the 15 best 2021 recruiting classes in the country according to 247Sports. The conference as a whole has recruited extremely well per the usual this cycle, with each class featuring at least one crown jewel.

Who are those crown jewels, though? Let’s take a look at the highest-ranked commit in each SEC program’s 2021 recruiting class.

Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the early signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.

Alabama: J.C. Latham

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 305 pounds

Arkansas: Ketron Jackson

Mike Roach, 247Sports

School: Royse City (Texas)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 186 pounds

Auburn: Lee Hunter

Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

School: Blount (Ala.)

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 292 pounds

Florida: Jason Marshall

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

School: Miami Palmetto (Fla.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Georgia: Amarius Mims

Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

School: Bleckley County (Ga.)

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 315 pounds

Kentucky: Jager Burton

Darrell Bird, 247Sports

School: Fredrick Douglass (Ky.)

Position: Offensive Guard

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 271 pounds

LSU: Sage Ryan

Photo: 247Sports

School: Lafayette Christian Academy (La.)

Position: Safety

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 193 pounds

Mississippi State: Sawyer Robertson

Richard Spraggens, 247Sports

School: Coronado (Texas)

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-3.5

Weight: 200 pounds

Missouri: Travion Ford

Photo: 247Sports

School: Lutheran North (Mo.)

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 232 pounds

Ole Miss: Bralon Brown

Photo: 247Sports

School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190 pounds

South Carolina: Colten Gauthier

John Whittle, 247Sports

School: Hebron Christian Academy (Ga.)

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 205 pounds

Tennessee: Dylan Brooks

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

School: Handley (Ala.)

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 250 pounds

Texas A&M: Shemar Turner

Mike Roach, 247Sports

School: DeSoto (Texas)

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-3.5

Weight: 282 pounds

Vanderbilt: Marcus Bradley

Photo: 247Sports

School: Quince Orchard (Md.)

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 270 pounds

