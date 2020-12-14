Each SEC football program's highest-ranked 2021 commit

Last month, USA Today High School Sports unveiled its top 100 football recruiting ranking for the class of 2021. With the beginning of the early signing period now only three days away, it’s now time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.

And what better place to start than in college football’s best conference?

The SEC currently boasts six of the 15 best 2021 recruiting classes in the country according to 247Sports. The conference as a whole has recruited extremely well per the usual this cycle, with each class featuring at least one crown jewel.

Who are those crown jewels, though? Let’s take a look at the highest-ranked commit in each SEC program’s 2021 recruiting class.

Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the early signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.