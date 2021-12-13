USA Today Sports

Each SEC football program's highest-ranked 2022 commit

Recruiting

USA TODAY High School Sports unveiled its top 100 recruiting rankings for the class of 2022 in September. With the beginning of the early signing period now just two days away, it is time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.

And what better place to start than in college football’s best conference?

The SEC currently boasts the top three 2022 recruiting classes in the nation six of the top 15 classes. The conference as a whole has recruited extremely well per the usual this cycle, with each class featuring at least one crown jewel.

Who are those crown jewels, though? Let’s take a look at the highest-ranked commit in each SEC program’s 2022 recruiting class.

Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the early signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.

Alabama: Jeremiah Alexander

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Thompson (Ala.)

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 235 pounds

Arkansas: Isaiah Sategna

Photo: Danny West, 247Sports

High School: Fayetteville (Ark.)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Auburn: Caden Story

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

High School: Lanett (Ala.)

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 264 pounds

Florida: Chris McClellan

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Owasso (Okla.)

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 295 pounds

Georgia: Malaki Starks

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Jefferson (Ga.)

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 pounds

Kentucky: Kiyaunta Goodwin

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Charlestown (Ind.)

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 340 pounds

LSU: Will Campbell

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Neville (La.)

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 300 pounds

Mississippi State: Marquez Dortch

Photo: Gene Swindoll, 247Sports

High School: George County (Miss.)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 175 pounds

Missouri: Luther Burden

Photo: 247Sports

High School: East St. Louis (Ill.)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 200 pounds

Ole Miss: Zxavian Harris

Photo: Clarion-Ledger

High School: Germantown (Miss.)

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 335 pounds

South Carolina: Keenan Nelson Jr.

Photo: Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

High School: St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.)

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 pounds

Tennessee: Addison Nichols

Photo: Ryan Callahan, 247Sports

High School: Greater Atlanta Christian School (Ga.)

Position: Interior Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 318 pounds

Texas A&M: Walter Nolen

Photo: Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel, USA TODAY Network

High School: Powell (Tenn.)

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 325 pounds

Vanderbilt: AJ Swann

Photo: Shotgun Spratling, 247Sports

High School: Cherokee (Ga.)

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-2.5

Weight: 200 pounds

