Each SEC football program's highest-ranked 2022 commit

USA TODAY High School Sports unveiled its top 100 recruiting rankings for the class of 2022 in September. With the beginning of the early signing period now just two days away, it is time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.
And what better place to start than in college football’s best conference?
The SEC currently boasts the top three 2022 recruiting classes in the nation six of the top 15 classes. The conference as a whole has recruited extremely well per the usual this cycle, with each class featuring at least one crown jewel.
Who are those crown jewels, though? Let’s take a look at the highest-ranked commit in each SEC program’s 2022 recruiting class.
Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the early signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.
Alabama: Jeremiah Alexander
High School: Thompson (Ala.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 235 pounds
Arkansas: Isaiah Sategna
High School: Fayetteville (Ark.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 170 pounds
Auburn: Caden Story
High School: Lanett (Ala.)
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 264 pounds
Florida: Chris McClellan
High School: Owasso (Okla.)
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 295 pounds
Georgia: Malaki Starks
High School: Jefferson (Ga.)
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 200 pounds
Kentucky: Kiyaunta Goodwin
High School: Charlestown (Ind.)
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 340 pounds
LSU: Will Campbell
High School: Neville (La.)
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 300 pounds
Mississippi State: Marquez Dortch
High School: George County (Miss.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 175 pounds
Missouri: Luther Burden
High School: East St. Louis (Ill.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 200 pounds
Ole Miss: Zxavian Harris
High School: Germantown (Miss.)
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 335 pounds
South Carolina: Keenan Nelson Jr.
High School: St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 200 pounds
Tennessee: Addison Nichols
High School: Greater Atlanta Christian School (Ga.)
Position: Interior Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 318 pounds
Texas A&M: Walter Nolen
High School: Powell (Tenn.)
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 325 pounds
Vanderbilt: AJ Swann
High School: Cherokee (Ga.)
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-2.5
Weight: 200 pounds