Each SEC football program's highest-ranked 2022 commit

USA TODAY High School Sports unveiled its top 100 recruiting rankings for the class of 2022 in September. With the beginning of the early signing period now just two days away, it is time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming weeks months.

And what better place to start than in college football’s best conference?

The SEC currently boasts the top three 2022 recruiting classes in the nation six of the top 15 classes. The conference as a whole has recruited extremely well per the usual this cycle, with each class featuring at least one crown jewel.

Who are those crown jewels, though? Let’s take a look at the highest-ranked commit in each SEC program’s 2022 recruiting class.

Note: List is subject to change pending the outcome of the early signing period and decisions of currently uncommitted recruits.

Alabama: Jeremiah Alexander High School: Thompson (Ala.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 235 pounds Arkansas: Isaiah Sategna High School: Fayetteville (Ark.) Position: Wide Receiver Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 170 pounds Auburn: Caden Story High School: Lanett (Ala.) Position: Defensive Lineman Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 264 pounds Florida: Chris McClellan High School: Owasso (Okla.) Position: Defensive Lineman Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 295 pounds Georgia: Malaki Starks High School: Jefferson (Ga.) Position: Athlete Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 200 pounds Kentucky: Kiyaunta Goodwin High School: Charlestown (Ind.) Position: Offensive Tackle Height: 6-foot-8 Weight: 340 pounds LSU: Will Campbell High School: Neville (La.) Position: Offensive Tackle Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 300 pounds Mississippi State: Marquez Dortch High School: George County (Miss.) Position: Wide Receiver Height: 6-foot Weight: 175 pounds Missouri: Luther Burden High School: East St. Louis (Ill.) Position: Wide Receiver Height: 6-foot Weight: 200 pounds Ole Miss: Zxavian Harris High School: Germantown (Miss.) Position: Defensive Lineman Height: 6-foot-8 Weight: 335 pounds South Carolina: Keenan Nelson Jr. High School: St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) Position: Safety Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 200 pounds Tennessee: Addison Nichols High School: Greater Atlanta Christian School (Ga.) Position: Interior Offensive Lineman Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 318 pounds Texas A&M: Walter Nolen High School: Powell (Tenn.) Position: Defensive Lineman Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 325 pounds Vanderbilt: AJ Swann High School: Cherokee (Ga.) Position: Quarterback Height: 6-foot-2.5 Weight: 200 pounds