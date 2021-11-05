USA Today Sports

USA TODAY High School Sports recruiting rankings Power 5 spotlight: SEC

Recruiting

November 5, 2021

As recruiting for the high school football class of 2022 ramps up, more and more NCAA schools are seeing who may be its superstars of the future. And with the early signing period nearing and national singing day on the horizon, the intrigue and conversations will expectedly increase.

So to keep updated on the latest, we’re taking a look at the top recruits in each of the Power 5 conferences, according to the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Player Rankings, which averages the grades from the three biggest recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. 

First up is the SEC, a conference absolutely loaded with talent from the class, boasting 10 five-star prospects and 73 four-star players as of Nov. 3.

Here’s a look at the top-10 ranked players…

(Note: The recruit’s measurements and position are courtesy of 247Sports.)

1. Luther Burden - East St. Louis (Ill.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-2/194

College: Missouri

Composite Ranking: 5

2. Jeremiah Alexander - Thompson (Ala.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DE

Height/Weight: 6-2/255

College: Alabama

Composite Ranking: 13

3. Walker Howard - St. Thomas More (La.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: QB

Height/Weight: 6-1/195

College: LSU

Composite Ranking: T-15

4. Bear Alexander - IMG Academy (Fla.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DT

Height/Weight: 6-3/325

College: Georgia

Composite Ranking: T-18

5. Branson Robinson - Germantown (Miss.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: RB

Height/Weight: 5-10/220

College: Georgia

Composite Ranking: 21

6. Will Campbell - Neville (La.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-6/300

College: LSU

Composite Ranking: 22

7. Conner Weigman - Bridgeland (Texas)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: QB

Height/Weight: 6-2/208

College: Texas A&M

Composite Ranking: 26

T-8. Emmanuel Henderson - Geneva County (Ala.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: RB

Height/Weight: 6-1/185

College: Alabama

Composite Ranking: T-27

T-8. Ty Simpson - Westview (Tenn.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: QB

Height/Weight: 6-2/185

College: Alabama

Composite Ranking: T-27

10. Malaki Starks - Jefferson (Ga.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: LB

Height/Weight: 6-1/200

College: Georgia

Composite Ranking: T-29

More recruiting:

See the USA TODAY high school sports top recruit in each state

