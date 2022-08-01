See all the 2022 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards winners

Sports Awards

July 31, 2022

The 2022 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards played out to perfection on Sunday night, with the national spotlight shining brightly on the best in high school sports from across the country.

Hosted by NFL greats Rob Gronkowski and Vernon Davis, the national awards show honored Players of the Year in 29 sports, plus special awards for Boys and Girls Athlete of the Year, Coach of the Year and Play of the Year.

Here are the winners from each category.

But first, a huge congratulations to all the nominees. Tip of the cap. Standing ovation. High fives all around! Truly, each athlete and coach is an inspiring story—one that is only just beginning.

Rewatch the show here!

Boys Team Coach of the Year

Girls Team Coach of the Year

Hockey Player of the Year

Gymnast of the Year

Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Girls Rising Star of the Year

Boys Rising Star of the Year

Offensive Football Player of the Year

Defensive Football Player of the Year

Field Hockey Player of the Year

Girls Swimming and Diving Athlete of the Year and Athlete of the Year

Boys Swimming and Diving Athlete of the Year

Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year

Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year

Girls Tennis Player of the Year

Boys Tennis Player of the Year

Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Boys Bowler of the Year

Girls Bowler of the Year

Boys Golfer of the Year

Girls Golfer of the Year

Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year

Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year

Boys Wrestler of the Year

Girls Wrestler of the Year

Boys Volleyball Player of the Year

Girls Volleyball Player of the Year

Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year

Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year

Boys Baseball Player of the Year and Athlete of the Year

Softball Player of the Year

Play of the Year

Special Olympics Athlete of the Year

Courage Award Recipient

Girls Team of the Year

Boys Team of the Year

