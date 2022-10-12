Super 25 football schedule for October 14-15, 2022

Super 25 football schedule for October 14-15, 2022

Football

Super 25 football schedule for October 14-15, 2022

By October 12, 2022 12:01 pm

By |

Mater Dei (Calif.) took down St. John Bosco (Calif.) last week in battle between the two best high school football teams in the country. The Monarchs remain at the top of our Super-25 rankings, but the rest of the picture at the top has been shaken up.

Here is who the top teams will be playing this week, including the top 25 showdown in Georgia between Buford and Mill Creek.

More high school football stories

Bishop Gorman keeps rolling with 69-0 win

This goal line stand turns into pick-six

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. Orange Lutheran (Calif.)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 2. St. Frances Academy (Md.) IDLE

Youtube

No. 3 Central (Fla.) vs. Norland (Fla.)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 4 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Palo Verde (Nev.)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 5 St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. JSerra Catholic (Calif.)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 7 Buford (Ga.) vs. No. 21 Mill Creek (Ga.)

Youtube

Live or on-demand options N/A

No. 8 Chandler (Ariz.) IDLE

Youtube

No. 9 North Shore (Texas) vs. West Brook (Texas)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) vs. Somerset Academy Key (Fla.)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 11 Duncanville (Texas) vs. Manfield (Texas)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 12 Westlake (Texas) vs. Dripping Springs (Texas)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 13 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. American Collegiate Academy (Fla.)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 14 American Heritage (Fla.) vs. Stranahan (Fla.)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 15 Centennial (Calif.) vs. Vista Murrieta (Calif.)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 16 Guyer (Texas) vs. Braswell (Texas)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 17 Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) vs. St. Edward (Ohio)

Youtube

Live or on-demand options N/A

No. 18 Katy (Texas) IDLE

Youtube

No. 19 Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) vs. PURE Academy (Tenn.)

USA TODAY Network

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 20 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. Keller Central (Texas)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 22 Langston Hughes (Ga.) IDLE

Youtube

No. 23 Serra (Calif.) vs. Archbishop Riordan (Calif.)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 24 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) vs. St. Joseph Regional (N.J.)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 25 Long Beach Poly (Calif.) vs. Cabrillo (Calif.)

Youtube

Check for live or on-demand options on the NFHS Network

Note: We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY HSS operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

, , , , , , , Football

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home