Super 25 football schedule for October 14-15, 2022

Mater Dei (Calif.) took down St. John Bosco (Calif.) last week in battle between the two best high school football teams in the country. The Monarchs remain at the top of our Super-25 rankings, but the rest of the picture at the top has been shaken up.
Here is who the top teams will be playing this week, including the top 25 showdown in Georgia between Buford and Mill Creek.
No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. Orange Lutheran (Calif.)
No. 2. St. Frances Academy (Md.) IDLE
No. 3 Central (Fla.) vs. Norland (Fla.)
No. 4 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Palo Verde (Nev.)
No. 5 St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. JSerra Catholic (Calif.)
No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.)
No. 7 Buford (Ga.) vs. No. 21 Mill Creek (Ga.)
No. 8 Chandler (Ariz.) IDLE
No. 9 North Shore (Texas) vs. West Brook (Texas)
No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) vs. Somerset Academy Key (Fla.)
No. 11 Duncanville (Texas) vs. Manfield (Texas)
No. 12 Westlake (Texas) vs. Dripping Springs (Texas)
No. 13 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. American Collegiate Academy (Fla.)
No. 14 American Heritage (Fla.) vs. Stranahan (Fla.)
No. 15 Centennial (Calif.) vs. Vista Murrieta (Calif.)
No. 16 Guyer (Texas) vs. Braswell (Texas)
No. 17 Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) vs. St. Edward (Ohio)
No. 18 Katy (Texas) IDLE
No. 19 Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) vs. PURE Academy (Tenn.)
No. 20 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. Keller Central (Texas)
No. 22 Langston Hughes (Ga.) IDLE
No. 23 Serra (Calif.) vs. Archbishop Riordan (Calif.)
No. 24 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) vs. St. Joseph Regional (N.J.)
No. 25 Long Beach Poly (Calif.) vs. Cabrillo (Calif.)
