Super 25 football schedule: Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco headline top games this week

Football

By October 4, 2022 4:08 pm

If there was a Super Bowl for high school football, it would be taking place this week. The top two teams in the nation will be facing off as No. 1 Mater Dei hosts No. 2 St. John Bosco in Santa Ana, California. The winner will be the undisputed best team in the country and top our Super 25.

There are several other intriguing matchups to follow this week, as well. Here’s who the top 25 teams are playing.

Live-Stream High School Football: NFHS Network

NFHS Network

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. No. 2 St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Network info: N/A

No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Md.) vs. West Toronto Prep (Ontario)



No. 4 Central (Fla.) vs. Northwestern (Fla.)



No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Dillard (Fla.)



No. 6 Buford (Ga.) IDLE

No. 7. Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Legacy (Nev.)



No. 8 North Shore (Texas) vs. Summer Creek (Texas)



No. 9 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) vs. Treasure Coast (Fla.)



No. 10 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Casteel (Ariz.)



No. 11 Duncanville (Texas) vs. Waxahachie (Texas)



No. 12 Westlake (Texas) vs. Anderson (Texas)



No. 13 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. St. Thomas More (Conn.)



No. 14 American Heritage (Fla.) vs. Western (Fla.)



No. 15 Centennial (Calif.) vs. Roosevelt (Calif.)



No. 16 Guyer (Texas) IDLE

No. 17 Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) vs. St. Ignatius (Ohio)

Network info: N/A

No. 18 Katy (Texas) vs. Paetow (Texas) 

(Photo: Diana Porter, TexasHSFootball.com)



No. 19 Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) vs. Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.)



No. 20 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. Keller (Texas)



No. 21 Mill Creek (Ga.) IDLE

No. 22. Oakland (Tenn.) vs. Christ Presbyterian Academy (Tenn.)

 

No. 23 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) IDLE



No. 24 Langston Hughes (Ga.) vs. East Paulding (Ga.)



No. 25 Serra (Calif.) vs. Bellarmine College Prep (Calif.)



