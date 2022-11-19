USA TODAY Sports Super 25 football scores: No. 11 IMG takes down No. 2 St. Frances, No. 6 Buford upset

Three of the high school football season’s biggest games took place on Friday night, headlined by four of the top teams in the Super 25 rankings. And the buildup didn’t disappoint as No.11-ranked IMG Academy took down No. 2-ranked St. Frances Academy on the road, 27-16, to kick things off.

That win was joined by a nail-biter in Miami, Fla., where No. 3 Central avoided an upset at the hands of city rival Northwestern 34-30.

No. 6 Buford (Ga.) wasn’t so lucky, as the Wolves fell to the Walton Raiders (Ga.) 42-35.

And that was just the beginning of the night. California powers Mater Dei and St. John Bosco had statement wins over Los Alamitos and Mission Viejo, respectively, to end the evening.

With Saturday games now completed, here are the final scores from the Super 25 teams…

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. Los Alamitos (Calif.) Final: Mater Dei 52 – Los Alamitos 0
No. 2 St. Frances Academy (Md.) vs. No. 11 IMG Academy (Fla.) Final: IMG Academy 27 – SFA 16
No. 3 Central (Fla.) vs. Miami Northwestern (Fla.) Final: Central 34 – Northwestern 30
No. 4 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Bishop Manogue (Nev.) Final: Bishop Gorman 70 – Bishop Manogue 6
No. 5 St. John Bosco vs. Mission Viejo (Calif.) Final: St. John Bosco 41 – Mission Viejo 6
No. 6 Buford (Ga.) vs. Walton (Ga.) Final: Buford 35 – Walton 42
No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Atlantic (Fla.) Final: STA 63 – Atlantic 14
No. 8 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) vs. Avante Garde (Fla.) Final: Chaminade-Madonna 49 – Avante Garde 0
No. 9 Duncanville (Texas) vs. Wylie (Texas) Final: Duncanville 41 – Wylie 0
No. 10 North Shore (Texas) vs. Dickinson (Texas) Final: North Shore 43 – Dickinson 34
No. 12 Westlake (Texas) vs. New Braunfels (Texas) Final: Westlake 45 – New Braunfels 14
No. 13 American Heritage (Fla.) vs. Boynton Beach (Fla.) Final: American Heritage 49 – Boynton Beach 0
No. 14 Guyer (Texas) vs. Highland Park (Texas) Final: Guyer 63 – Highland Park 42
No. 15 Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) vs. Webb School of Knoxville (Tenn.) Final: Lipscomb 44 – WSK 7
No. 16 Katy (Texas) Memorial (Texas) Final: Katy 62 – Memorial 21
No. 17 Liberty (Ariz.) Idle
No. 18 Langston Hughes (Ga.) vs North Forsyth (Ga.) Final: Langston Hughes 77 – North Forsyth 16
No. 19 Serra (San Mateo, Calif.) vs Salinas (Calif.) — Saturday 11/19
No. 20 Lakeland (Fla.) vs. Mitchell (Fla.) Final: Lakeland 47 – Mitchell 10
No. 21 Colquitt County (Ga.) vs Harrison (Ga.) Final: Colquitt County 49 – Harrison 28
No. 22 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. Frenship (Texas) Final: Southlake Carroll 69 – Frenship 14
No. 23 Basha (Ariz.) Idle
No. 24 St. Edward (Ohio) vs. Mentor (Ohio) Final: St. Edward 27 – Mentor 0
No. 25 Edgewater (Fla.) vs. Tampa Bay Tech (Fla.) Final: Edgewater 28 – Tech 24