USA TODAY Sports Super 25 football scores: No. 11 IMG takes down No. 2 St. Frances, No. 6 Buford upset

Football

By November 19, 2022 11:02 am

Three of the high school football season’s biggest games took place on Friday night, headlined by four of the top teams in the Super 25 rankings. And the buildup didn’t disappoint as No.11-ranked IMG Academy took down No. 2-ranked St. Frances Academy on the road, 27-16, to kick things off.

That win was joined by a nail-biter in Miami, Fla., where No. 3 Central avoided an upset at the hands of city rival Northwestern 34-30.

No. 6 Buford (Ga.) wasn’t so lucky, as the Wolves fell to the Walton Raiders (Ga.) 42-35.

And that was just the beginning of the night. California powers Mater Dei and St. John Bosco had statement wins over Los Alamitos and Mission Viejo, respectively, to end the evening.

With Saturday games now completed, here are the final scores from the Super 25 teams…

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. Los Alamitos (Calif.)

FIle

Final: Mater Dei 52 – Los Alamitos 0

No. 2 St. Frances Academy (Md.) vs. No. 11 IMG Academy (Fla.)

File

Final: IMG Academy 27 – SFA 16

No. 3 Central (Fla.) vs. Miami Northwestern (Fla.)

(PAUL RYAN / CORRESPONDENT)

Final: Central 34 – Northwestern 30

No. 4 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Bishop Manogue (Nev.)

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Final: Bishop Gorman 70 – Bishop Manogue 6

No. 5 St. John Bosco vs. Mission Viejo (Calif.)

File

Final: St. John Bosco 41 – Mission Viejo 6

No. 6 Buford (Ga.) vs. Walton (Ga.)

File

Final: Buford 35 – Walton 42

No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Atlantic (Fla.)

(Photo: Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports)

Final: STA 63 – Atlantic 14

No. 8 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) vs. Avante Garde (Fla.)

(USA TODAY Network)

Final: Chaminade-Madonna 49 – Avante Garde 0

No. 9 Duncanville (Texas) vs. Wylie (Texas)

File

Final: Duncanville 41 – Wylie 0

No. 10 North Shore (Texas) vs. Dickinson (Texas)

File

Final: North Shore 43 – Dickinson 34

No. 12 Westlake (Texas) vs. New Braunfels (Texas)

(USA TODAY Network)

Final: Westlake 45 – New Braunfels 14

No. 13 American Heritage (Fla.) vs. Boynton Beach (Fla.)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Final: American Heritage 49 – Boynton Beach 0

No. 14 Guyer (Texas) vs. Highland Park (Texas)

USA TODAY Network

Final: Guyer 63 – Highland Park 42

No. 15 Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) vs. Webb School of Knoxville (Tenn.)

Gary Cosby-Tuscaloosa News

Final: Lipscomb 44 – WSK 7

No. 16 Katy (Texas) Memorial (Texas)

File

Final: Katy 62 – Memorial 21

No. 17 Liberty (Ariz.) Idle

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

No. 18 Langston Hughes (Ga.) vs North Forsyth (Ga.)

File

Final: Langston Hughes 77 – North Forsyth 16

No. 19 Serra (San Mateo, Calif.) vs Salinas (Calif.) — Saturday 11/19

(Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff)

No. 20 Lakeland (Fla.) vs. Mitchell (Fla.)

USA TODAY Network

Final: Lakeland 47 – Mitchell 10

No. 21 Colquitt County (Ga.) vs Harrison (Ga.)

USA TODAY Network

Final: Colquitt County 49 – Harrison 28

No. 22 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. Frenship (Texas)

File

Final: Southlake Carroll 69  – Frenship 14

No. 23 Basha (Ariz.) Idle

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

No. 24 St. Edward (Ohio) vs. Mentor (Ohio)

USA TODAY Network

Final: St. Edward 27 – Mentor 0

No. 25 Edgewater (Fla.) vs. Tampa Bay Tech (Fla.)

USA TODAY Network

Final: Edgewater 28 – Tech 24

