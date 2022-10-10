Super 25 football Week 6 recap: Mater Dei beats St. John Bosco in top showdown, Oakland stumbles

The top two teams in the country met up this past weekend. Mater Dei defeated St. John Bosco 17-7, remaining undefeated on the 2022 season and keeping their spot on top of the high school football world.
Elsewhere on the high end of the Super-25 rankings, Florida powers Central (Miami) and St. Thomas Aquinas won in-state matchups and Bishop Gorman blasted their opponents, 69-0.
Altogether it was another strong week for this teams, with the only loss coming for No. 22 ranked Oakland (Tenn.). Here are the scores for each team from Week 6.
