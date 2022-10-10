Super 25 football Week 6 recap: Mater Dei beats St. John Bosco in top showdown, Oakland stumbles

The top two teams in the country met up this past weekend. Mater Dei defeated St. John Bosco 17-7, remaining undefeated on the 2022 season and keeping their spot on top of the high school football world.

Elsewhere on the high end of the Super-25 rankings, Florida powers Central (Miami) and St. Thomas Aquinas won in-state matchups and Bishop Gorman blasted their opponents, 69-0.

Altogether it was another strong week for this teams, with the only loss coming for No. 22 ranked Oakland (Tenn.). Here are the scores for each team from Week 6.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) 17 - No. 2 St. John Bosco (Calif.) 7
No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Md.) IDLE
No. 4 Central (Fla.) 42 - Northwestern (Fla.) 7
No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 24 - Dillard (Fla.) 6
No. 6 Buford (Ga.) IDLE
No. 7 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 69 - Legacy (Nev.) 0
No. 8 North Shore (Texas) 34 - Summer Creek (Texas) 27
No. 9 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) IDLE
No. 10 Chandler (Ariz.) 40 - Casteel (Ariz.) 21
No. 11 Duncanville (Texas) 24 - Waxahachie (Texas) 7
No. 12 Westlake (Texas) 66 - Anderson (Texas) 17
No. 13 IMG Academy (Fla.) 45 - St. Thomas More (Conn.) 0
No. 14 American Heritage (Fla.) 42 - Western (Fla.) 18
No. 15 Centennial (Calif.) 62 - Roosevelt (Calif.) 14
No. 16 Guyer (Texas) IDLE
No. 17 Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) 25 - St. Ignatius (Ohio) 10
No. 18 Katy (Texas) 54 - Paetow (Texas) 0
No. 19 Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) 42 - Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) 0
No. 20 Southlake Carroll (Texas) 38 - Keller (Texas) 35
No. 21 Mill Creek (Ga.) IDLE
No. 22 Oakland (Tenn.) 14 - Christ Presbyterian Academy (Tenn.) 35
No. 23 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) IDLE
No. 24 Langston Hughes (Ga.) 59 - East Paulding (Ga.) 0
No. 25 Serra (Calif.) 28 - Bellarmine College Prep (Calif.) 7