Super 25 High School Football Recap: Archbishop Moeller and Mill Creek tumble

We’re looking at a potentially significant shakeup for tomorrow’s Super 25 high school football rankings.

This past week, several of the usual elite schools came away with dominant victories. Top-ranked Mater Dei (Calif.) remains undefeated on the season, while Bishop Gorman (Nev.), St. John Bosco (Calif.) and Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) all had shutout wins. However, a couple of other schools on our list took a tumble.

Specifically, Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) suffered a loss to St. Edwards (Ohio), getting shut out 6-0 in their first loss of the season. Meanwhile, Mill Creek (Ga.) got beaten by highly-ranked Buford (Ga.).

Here’s how each of the top 25 teams fared.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) 48 - Orange Lutheran (Calif.) 16
No. 2 St. Frances Academy (Md.) IDLE
No. 3 Central (Fla.) 53 - Norland (Fla.) 7
No. 4 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 70 - Palo Verde (Nev.) 0
No. 5 St. John Bosco (Calif.) 31 - JSerra Catholic (Calif.) 0
No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 49 - Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) 13
No. 7 Buford (Ga.) 39 - No. 21 Mill Creek (Ga.) 27
No. 8 Chandler (Ariz.) IDLE
No. 9 North Shore (Texas) 56 - West Brook (Texas) 7
No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) 90 - Somserset Academy Key (Fla.) 0
No. 11 Duncanville (Texas) 38 - Mansfield (Texas) 3
No. 12 Westlake (Texas) 29 - Dripping Springs (Texas) 10
No. 13 IMG Academy (Fla.) 55 - American Collegiate Academy (Fla.) 0
No. 14 American Heritage (Fla.) 24 - Stranahan (Fla.) 0
No. 15 Centennial (Calif.) 42 - Vista Murrieta (Calif.) 7
No. 16 Guyer (Texas) 62 - Braswell (Texas) 7
No. 17 Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) 0 - St. Edward (Ohio) 6
No. 18 Katy (Texas) IDLE
No. 19 Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) 42 - PURE Academy (Tenn.) 13
No. 20 Southlake Carroll (Texas) 49 - Keller Central (Texas) 3
No. 21 Mill Creek (Ga.) 27 - No. 7 Buford (Ga.) 39
No. 22 Langston Hughes (Ga.) IDLE
No. 23 Serra (Calif.) 45 - Archbishop Riordan (Calif.) 7
No. 24 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) 31 - St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) 21
No. 25 Long Beach Poly (Calif.) 49 - Cabrillo (Calif.) 0