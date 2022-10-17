Super 25 High School Football Recap: Archbishop Moeller and Mill Creek tumble

We’re looking at a potentially significant shakeup for tomorrow’s Super 25 high school football rankings.
This past week, several of the usual elite schools came away with dominant victories. Top-ranked Mater Dei (Calif.) remains undefeated on the season, while Bishop Gorman (Nev.), St. John Bosco (Calif.) and Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) all had shutout wins. However, a couple of other schools on our list took a tumble.
Specifically, Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) suffered a loss to St. Edwards (Ohio), getting shut out 6-0 in their first loss of the season. Meanwhile, Mill Creek (Ga.) got beaten by highly-ranked Buford (Ga.).
Here’s how each of the top 25 teams fared.
