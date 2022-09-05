USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Week 1 Recap: The top stays dominant, St. Frances has statement win over DeSoto

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Week 1 Recap: The top stays dominant, St. Frances has statement win over DeSoto

Football Super 25

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Week 1 Recap: The top stays dominant, St. Frances has statement win over DeSoto

By September 5, 2022 12:39 pm

By |

Mater Dei left little doubt that the win in Vegas last week over Bishop Gorman wasn’t a lucky run in Sin City as the Monarchs handled in-state foe—and Super 25 team—Centennial (Corona) this past Friday.

It was one of a few Super 25 matchups that will shake things up in Week 2. 

Meanwhile, St. Jon Bosco made its case to stay in the top two teams of the Super 25 rankings, taking out Bishop Amat (Calif.) — a solid follow-up act to the opening win against Allen (Texas).

Elsewhere, the Florida teams stayed the course of football dominance, with IMG leading the charge and bouncing back in a big way after last week’s stunning loss to Central (Miami, Fla.).

But the biggest fireworks of the gridiron week were courtesy of St. Frances Academy (Md.), who went to the Lone Star State and toppled No. 24 DeSoto, sending a message across the high school football landscape: Look. Out!

As we prep for the next edition of the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 rankings, here’s the complete scoreboard for Week 1’s top teams.

More Stories:

Hollywood Ending: Coach Patrick Walsh, Junipero Serra make history with win over De La Salle

WATCH: North Cobb Christian’s wild 5-lateral finish to beat Wesleyan as time expired

Live-Stream High School Football:

NFHS Network

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) 43 - No. 8 Centennial (Calif.) 20

Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staffter

No. 2 St. John Bosco (Calif.) 42 - Bishop Amat (Calif.) 7

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 Buford (Ga.) 21 - North Cobb (Ga.) 14

Buford RB Derrian Brown, a Texas commit (Photo: 247Sports)

(Photo: 247Sports)

No. 4 St. Frances Academy (Md.) 47 - No. 24 DeSoto (Texas) 7

Logan Newman/USA TODAY High School Sports

No. 5 Central (Miami, Fla.): Idle

(Photo: Robson Lopes/Football Hotbed)

No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 42 - Fort Myers (Fla.) 0

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7 North Shore (Texas) 42 - Spring (Texas) 0

Godofredo A Vásquez/Houston Chronicle

No. 9 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) 28 - No. 14 Saguro (Ariz.) 7

USA TODAT Network

No. 10 Duncanville (Texas) 44 - Jones (Fla.) 21

Duncanville1_Godofredo A. Vasquez:Houston Chronicle

No. 11 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 56 - St. Louis (Honolulu) 14

(Photo: Bishop Gorman Football)

No. 12 American Heritage (Fla.) 42 - Lake Gibson (Fla.) 14

(AH__Athletics/Twitter)

No. 13 Westlake (Texas) 47 - Judson (Texas) 14

USA TODAY Network

No. 15 IMG Academy (Fla.) 50 - De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) 6

Syndication: Sarasota Herald-Tribune

No. 16 St. Edward (Ohio) 13 - Cherry Creek (Colo.) 9

USA TODAY Network

No. 17 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) 49 - Dillard (Fla.) 28

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

No. 18 Chandler (Ariz.) 63 - Cathedral Catholic (Calif.) 7

(Photo: Arizona Republic)

No. 19 Jesuit (Fla.) 14 - Treasure Coast (Fla.) 13

Photo: Jesuit High School

No. 20 Katy (Texas) 35 - Atascocita (Texas) 28

Photo: Joe Buvid, Houston Chronicle Contributor

No. 21 Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) 28 - Fort Dorchester (S.C.) 0

Richard Craine/Grayson Rams Touchdown Club

No. 22 Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) 43 - East Central (Ind.) 14

USA TODAY Network

No. 23 Guyer (Texas) 44 - Aledo (Texas) 14

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

No. 25 Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) 52 - Goodpasture Christian (Tenn.) 0

Gary Cosby-Tuscaloosa News

, , Football, Football Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home