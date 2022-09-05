USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Week 1 Recap: The top stays dominant, St. Frances has statement win over DeSoto

Mater Dei left little doubt that the win in Vegas last week over Bishop Gorman wasn’t a lucky run in Sin City as the Monarchs handled in-state foe—and Super 25 team—Centennial (Corona) this past Friday.
It was one of a few Super 25 matchups that will shake things up in Week 2.
Meanwhile, St. Jon Bosco made its case to stay in the top two teams of the Super 25 rankings, taking out Bishop Amat (Calif.) — a solid follow-up act to the opening win against Allen (Texas).
Elsewhere, the Florida teams stayed the course of football dominance, with IMG leading the charge and bouncing back in a big way after last week’s stunning loss to Central (Miami, Fla.).
But the biggest fireworks of the gridiron week were courtesy of St. Frances Academy (Md.), who went to the Lone Star State and toppled No. 24 DeSoto, sending a message across the high school football landscape: Look. Out!
As we prep for the next edition of the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 rankings, here’s the complete scoreboard for Week 1’s top teams.
