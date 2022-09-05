USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Week 1 Recap: The top stays dominant, St. Frances has statement win over DeSoto

Mater Dei left little doubt that the win in Vegas last week over Bishop Gorman wasn’t a lucky run in Sin City as the Monarchs handled in-state foe—and Super 25 team—Centennial (Corona) this past Friday.

It was one of a few Super 25 matchups that will shake things up in Week 2.

Meanwhile, St. Jon Bosco made its case to stay in the top two teams of the Super 25 rankings, taking out Bishop Amat (Calif.) — a solid follow-up act to the opening win against Allen (Texas).

Elsewhere, the Florida teams stayed the course of football dominance, with IMG leading the charge and bouncing back in a big way after last week’s stunning loss to Central (Miami, Fla.).

But the biggest fireworks of the gridiron week were courtesy of St. Frances Academy (Md.), who went to the Lone Star State and toppled No. 24 DeSoto, sending a message across the high school football landscape: Look. Out!

As we prep for the next edition of the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 rankings, here’s the complete scoreboard for Week 1’s top teams.

More Stories:

Hollywood Ending: Coach Patrick Walsh, Junipero Serra make history with win over De La Salle

WATCH: North Cobb Christian’s wild 5-lateral finish to beat Wesleyan as time expired

Live-Stream High School Football:

NFHS Network

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) 43 - No. 8 Centennial (Calif.) 20 Related No. 2 St. John Bosco (Calif.) 42 - Bishop Amat (Calif.) 7 Related No. 3 Buford (Ga.) 21 - North Cobb (Ga.) 14 Related No. 4 St. Frances Academy (Md.) 47 - No. 24 DeSoto (Texas) 7 Related No. 5 Central (Miami, Fla.): Idle Related No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 42 - Fort Myers (Fla.) 0 Related No. 7 North Shore (Texas) 42 - Spring (Texas) 0 Related No. 9 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) 28 - No. 14 Saguro (Ariz.) 7 Related No. 10 Duncanville (Texas) 44 - Jones (Fla.) 21 Related No. 11 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 56 - St. Louis (Honolulu) 14 Related No. 12 American Heritage (Fla.) 42 - Lake Gibson (Fla.) 14 Related No. 13 Westlake (Texas) 47 - Judson (Texas) 14 Related No. 15 IMG Academy (Fla.) 50 - De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) 6 Related No. 16 St. Edward (Ohio) 13 - Cherry Creek (Colo.) 9 Related No. 17 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) 49 - Dillard (Fla.) 28 Related No. 18 Chandler (Ariz.) 63 - Cathedral Catholic (Calif.) 7 Related No. 19 Jesuit (Fla.) 14 - Treasure Coast (Fla.) 13 Related No. 20 Katy (Texas) 35 - Atascocita (Texas) 28 Related No. 21 Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) 28 - Fort Dorchester (S.C.) 0 Related No. 22 Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) 43 - East Central (Ind.) 14 Related No. 23 Guyer (Texas) 44 - Aledo (Texas) 14 Related No. 25 Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) 52 - Goodpasture Christian (Tenn.) 0 Related