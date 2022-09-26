Super 25 High School Football Week 4 recap: Bergen Catholic and Grayson suffer first losses

The top team in our Super 25 rankings was idle Friday night, as 5-0 Mater Dei (Calif.) had the week off. Meanwhile, No. 2 St. John Bosco (Calif.) cruised to a 65-point win and third-ranked St. Frances (Md.) held off Dutch Fork (S.C.) in the biggest game of the week, 26-7.
The next three teams on the list (Buford, Central and St. Thomas Aquinas) also came out on top, but No. 7 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) suffered their first loss of the 2022 season, as did our No. 17 team Grayson (Ga.).
Here’s a recap of how all of the top 25 teams in the country did in Week 4.
