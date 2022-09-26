Super 25 High School Football Week 4 recap: Bergen Catholic and Grayson suffer first losses

By September 26, 2022 12:12 pm

The top team in our Super 25 rankings was idle Friday night, as 5-0 Mater Dei (Calif.) had the week off. Meanwhile, No. 2 St. John Bosco (Calif.) cruised to a 65-point win and third-ranked St. Frances (Md.) held off Dutch Fork (S.C.) in the biggest game of the week, 26-7.

The next three teams on the list (Buford, Central and St. Thomas Aquinas) also came out on top, but No. 7 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) suffered their first loss of the 2022 season, as did our No. 17 team Grayson (Ga.).

Here’s a recap of how all of the top 25 teams in the country did in Week 4.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) IDLE

No. 2 St. John Bosco (Calif.) 65 - Central Catholic (Calif.) 0

No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Md.) 26 - Dutch Fork (S.C.) 7

No. 4 Buford (Ga.) 14 - Marietta (Ga.) 0

No. 5 Central (Fla.) 43 - Dillard (Fla.) 7

No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 21 - Treasure Coast (Fla.) 7

No. 7 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) 7 - Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) 31

No. 8 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 63 - Arbor View (Nev.) 0

No. 9 North Shore (Texas) 62 - Beaumont United (Texas) 0

No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) Gulliver Prep (Fla.) 0

No. 11 Chandler (Ariz.) 31 - Saguaro (Ariz.) 21

No. 12 Duncanville (Texas) 59 - Cedar Hill (Texas) 28

No. 13 Westlake (Texas) 35 - Lake Travis (Texas) 20

No. 14 IMG Academy (Fla.) 41 - Central (Ala.) 26

No. 15 Centennial (Calif.) IDLE

No. 16 American Heritage (Fla.) IDLE

No. 17 Grayson (Ga.) 14 - Lowndes (Ga.) 24

No. 18 Guyer (Texas) 49 - Little Elm (Texas) 21

No. 19 Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) 47 - La Salle (Ohio) 14

No. 20 Katy (Texas) 59 - Mayde Creek (Texas) 3

No. 21 Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) IDLE

No. 22 Southlake Carroll (Texas) 62 - Haltom (Texas) 0

No. 23 St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) 41 - Central (Mass.) 24

No. 24 Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.) 63 - Key West (Fla.) 7

No. 25 Mill Creek (Ga.) 40 - Parkview (Ga.) 17

