Super 25 High School Football Week 4 recap: Bergen Catholic and Grayson suffer first losses

The top team in our Super 25 rankings was idle Friday night, as 5-0 Mater Dei (Calif.) had the week off. Meanwhile, No. 2 St. John Bosco (Calif.) cruised to a 65-point win and third-ranked St. Frances (Md.) held off Dutch Fork (S.C.) in the biggest game of the week, 26-7.

The next three teams on the list (Buford, Central and St. Thomas Aquinas) also came out on top, but No. 7 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) suffered their first loss of the 2022 season, as did our No. 17 team Grayson (Ga.).

Here’s a recap of how all of the top 25 teams in the country did in Week 4.

More high school football stories

Arch Manning’s team suffers their first defeat of 2022 season

Live-Stream High School Football:

NFHS Network

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) IDLE Related No. 2 St. John Bosco (Calif.) 65 - Central Catholic (Calif.) 0 Related No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Md.) 26 - Dutch Fork (S.C.) 7 Related No. 4 Buford (Ga.) 14 - Marietta (Ga.) 0 Related No. 5 Central (Fla.) 43 - Dillard (Fla.) 7 Related No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 21 - Treasure Coast (Fla.) 7 Related No. 7 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) 7 - Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) 31 Related No. 8 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 63 - Arbor View (Nev.) 0 Related No. 9 North Shore (Texas) 62 - Beaumont United (Texas) 0 Related No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) Gulliver Prep (Fla.) 0 Related No. 11 Chandler (Ariz.) 31 - Saguaro (Ariz.) 21 Related No. 12 Duncanville (Texas) 59 - Cedar Hill (Texas) 28 Related No. 13 Westlake (Texas) 35 - Lake Travis (Texas) 20 Related No. 14 IMG Academy (Fla.) 41 - Central (Ala.) 26 Related No. 15 Centennial (Calif.) IDLE Related No. 16 American Heritage (Fla.) IDLE Related No. 17 Grayson (Ga.) 14 - Lowndes (Ga.) 24 Related No. 18 Guyer (Texas) 49 - Little Elm (Texas) 21 Related No. 19 Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) 47 - La Salle (Ohio) 14 Related No. 20 Katy (Texas) 59 - Mayde Creek (Texas) 3 Related No. 21 Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) IDLE Related No. 22 Southlake Carroll (Texas) 62 - Haltom (Texas) 0 Related No. 23 St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) 41 - Central (Mass.) 24 Related No. 24 Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.) 63 - Key West (Fla.) 7 Related No. 25 Mill Creek (Ga.) 40 - Parkview (Ga.) 17 Related