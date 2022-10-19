Super 25 Schedule: Upcoming opponents for the country's best high school football teams

Super 25 Schedule: Upcoming opponents for the country's best high school football teams

Football

Super 25 Schedule: Upcoming opponents for the country's best high school football teams

By October 19, 2022 4:39 pm

By |

Three new teams joined our Super 25 rankings list this week. Looking ahead, there may be more shakeups as several squads will be facing as-yet-unbeaten challengers on Friday night.

Here are the opponents for each of the top 25 teams around the country this week.

 

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. Santa Margarita (Calif.)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 2 St. Frances Academy (Md.) IDLE

Youtube

No. 3 Central (Fla.) vs. Columbus (Fla.)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 4 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Foothill (Nev.)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 5 St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. Orange Lutheran (Calif.)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 6 Buford (Ga.) vs. Dacula (Ga.)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Monarch (Fla.)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 8 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Mountain View (Ariz.)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 9 North Shore (Texas) vs. Humble (Texas)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) vs. Avant Garde Academy (Fla.)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 11 Duncanville (Texas) vs. Skyline (Texas)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 12 Westlake (Texas) vs. Austin (Texas)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 13 IMG Academy (Fla.) IDLE

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

No. 14 American Heritage (Fla.) vs. Naples (Fla.)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 15 Centennial (Calif.) vs. Murrieta Valley (Calif.)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 16 Guyer (Texas) vs. Allen (Texas)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 17 Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) vs. Christ Presbyterian Academy (Tenn.)

Gary Cosby-Tuscaloosa News

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 18 Katy (Texas) vs. Cinco Ranch (Texas)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 19 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. V.R. Eaton (Texas)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 20 Langston Hughes (Ga.) vs. Newnan (Ga.)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 21 Serra (Calif.) vs. Valley Christian (Calif.)

Youtube

Check for live, on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 22 Long Beach Poly (Calif.) vs. Compton (Calif.)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Check for live or on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 23 Liberty (Ariz.) vs. Mountain Ridge (Ariz.)

Youtube

Check for live or on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 24 Lakeland (Fla.) vs. Clearwater Academy International (Fla.)

Youtube

Check for live or on-demand options on the NFHS Network

No. 25 Colquitt County (Ga.) vs. Lowndes (Ga.)

Youtube

Check for live or on-demand options on the NFHS Network

Note: We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY HSS operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

, , , , , , , Football

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home