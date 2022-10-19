Super 25 Schedule: Upcoming opponents for the country's best high school football teams

Three new teams joined our Super 25 rankings list this week. Looking ahead, there may be more shakeups as several squads will be facing as-yet-unbeaten challengers on Friday night.
Here are the opponents for each of the top 25 teams around the country this week.
No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. Santa Margarita (Calif.)
No. 2 St. Frances Academy (Md.) IDLE
No. 3 Central (Fla.) vs. Columbus (Fla.)
No. 4 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Foothill (Nev.)
No. 5 St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. Orange Lutheran (Calif.)
No. 6 Buford (Ga.) vs. Dacula (Ga.)
No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Monarch (Fla.)
No. 8 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Mountain View (Ariz.)
No. 9 North Shore (Texas) vs. Humble (Texas)
No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) vs. Avant Garde Academy (Fla.)
No. 11 Duncanville (Texas) vs. Skyline (Texas)
No. 12 Westlake (Texas) vs. Austin (Texas)
No. 13 IMG Academy (Fla.) IDLE
No. 14 American Heritage (Fla.) vs. Naples (Fla.)
No. 15 Centennial (Calif.) vs. Murrieta Valley (Calif.)
No. 16 Guyer (Texas) vs. Allen (Texas)
No. 17 Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) vs. Christ Presbyterian Academy (Tenn.)
No. 18 Katy (Texas) vs. Cinco Ranch (Texas)
No. 19 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. V.R. Eaton (Texas)
No. 20 Langston Hughes (Ga.) vs. Newnan (Ga.)
No. 21 Serra (Calif.) vs. Valley Christian (Calif.)
No. 22 Long Beach Poly (Calif.) vs. Compton (Calif.)
No. 23 Liberty (Ariz.) vs. Mountain Ridge (Ariz.)
No. 24 Lakeland (Fla.) vs. Clearwater Academy International (Fla.)
No. 25 Colquitt County (Ga.) vs. Lowndes (Ga.)
