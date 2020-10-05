Super 25 Week 5 Recap: No. 1 IMG Academy win sets up monster showdown with No. 2 Duncanville, No. 19 Allen makes a statement

Week 5 was one littered with statement victories across the high school football scene around the country.

No. 1 IMG Academy dominated Life Christian Academy (Va.), setting up arguably the most anticipated game of 2020 against No. 2 Duncanville this weekend. No. 19 Allen High School (Texas) staked its claim as a legitimate state title contender, No. 22 American Heritage (Fla.) handed Bartram Trail its first loss of the season and unranked Denton Ryan (Texas) knocked off Denton Guyer in the battle of Denton, making its case for a spot in USA Today’s Super 25.

Here is a recap of how each team in the Super 25 fared in Week 5.