Super 25 Week 5 Recap: No. 1 IMG Academy win sets up monster showdown with No. 2 Duncanville, No. 19 Allen makes a statement

Week 5 was one littered with statement victories across the high school football scene around the country.
No. 1 IMG Academy dominated Life Christian Academy (Va.), setting up arguably the most anticipated game of 2020 against No. 2 Duncanville this weekend. No. 19 Allen High School (Texas) staked its claim as a legitimate state title contender, No. 22 American Heritage (Fla.) handed Bartram Trail its first loss of the season and unranked Denton Ryan (Texas) knocked off Denton Guyer in the battle of Denton, making its case for a spot in USA Today’s Super 25.
Here is a recap of how each team in the Super 25 fared in Week 5.
No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) 52, Life Christian Academy (Va.) 8
IMG Academy wasted no time pumping all over Life Christian Academy on Saturday, as quarterback JJ McCarthy and wide receiver Jacorey Brooks connected on a swing pass that Brooks took 77 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game. It was all Ascenders from there, as they cruised to a 52-8 win on senior night.
“Yeah, it was kind of scripted,” Brooks said, per Dennis Maffezzoli of the Herald-Tribune. “We came out here knowing we had to go hard on the first play. The quarterback threw a great ball. My receiver made a great block. I hit the hole and seen daylight.”
McCarthy, a Michigan recruit, went 13-18 for 254 yards before departing in the third quarter.
No. 2 Duncanville 41 (Texas), South Oak Cliff 3
Duncanville cruised to a 41-3 win over South Oak Cliff in its season opener, limiting South Oak Cliff to only 128 yards of total offense despite missing head coach Reginald Samples, who was serving a one-game suspension imposed by the University Interscholastic League in February for using a volunteer coach on staff that was not a full-time school district employee.
Duncanville’s regular-season winning streak now sits at 32 dating back to 2016. It took a while for Duncanville’s offense to gel, but the Panthers got going late in the first quarter, ultimately taking a 17-0 lead into halftime and never looking back from there.
No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) — BYE
St. Thomas Aquinas did not play over the weekend, as its season does not begin until Oct. 16.
No. 4 North Shore 30 (Texas), Klein Collins 23
Klein Collins pushed defending Class 6A Division I champion and No. 4 North Shore to the brink on Thursday night, but the Mustangs stood tall, etching out a 30-23 win to improve to 2-0 on the season.
No. 5 Grayson (Ga.) — BYE
Grayson did not play over the weekend, as it was on a bye.
No. 6 Chandler (Ariz.) 44, Liberty 10
Chandler jumped out to a 16-0 lead and never relented on Friday, spoiling Liberty’s senior night with a 44-10 win.
Chandler’s winning streak is now 28 dating back to Aug. 2018. Senior quarterback Mikey Keene sparked the victory, going 14-23 for 204 yards and five touchdowns.
“I thought we played really good defense tonight,” Chandler head coach Rick Garretson said, per Dana Scott of The Republic. “Offense was sporadic but you can see the firepower and the speed at the receiver spots and the capabilities of Mikey going vertical.”
No. 7 Austin Westlake (Texas) 56, Midway 0
Sophomore wide receiver Jaden Greathouse hauled in eight passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns and junior quarterback Cade Klubnik went 16-21 for 276 yards and four touchdowns as Austin Westlake pitched a 56-0 shutout against Midway High School on Friday night.
Senior running back Zane Minors rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on only 11 carries. He also caught two passes for 89 yards.
No. 8 Miami Central — BYE
Miami Central has yet to begin its 2020 football season.
No. 9 Lowndes (Ga.) — BYE
Lowndes did not play over the weekend, as it was on a bye week.
No. 10 Corner Canyon (Utah) 56, Westlake 17
Senior quarterback Jaxson Dart had his way with Westlake’s defense on Friday night, firing seven touchdown passes in only two and a half quarters of action as Corner Canyon rolled to a 56-17 win to improve to 8-0 on the season.
No. 11 Katy (Texas) 66, Cypress Woods 21
Katy scored 21 first-quarter points and led 54-0 at halftime in its 66-21 win over Cypress Woods on Friday night.
Sophomore running back Seth Davis tallied 109 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, while senior running back Jalen Davis rushed nine times for 51 yards and two scores of his own.
No. 12 Trinity (Ky.) 48, St. Xavier 10
Trinity cruised to its third win over the season on Friday night, downing rival St. Xavier by a final score of 48-10.
The Shamrocks dominated defensively, limiting St. Xavier to only 48 yards of total offense. Trinity and St. Xavier usually play at the University of Louisville’s Cardinal Stadium, but the game was played on St. Xavier’s campus because of COVID-19.
“The mark of a good football team is everybody else picks up that slack and then some,” Trinity coach Bob Beatty said, per Jason Frakes of the Courier-Journal. “You want to win the championship you have to run the ball and play defense. We’ve got half of that right now. Our run game is going to come.”
No. 13 Center Grove (Ind.) 57, Pike 14
Pike returned the opening kick 88 yards for a touchdown, but Center Grove responded with 50 unanswered points, rolling to a 57-14 win on Friday night.
Center Grove is now 6-0 in the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference standings, giving it at the very least a tie for the league title.
“Pike has a great football team,” Center Grove head coach Eric Moore said, per Mike Beas of the Daily Journal. “They have great skilled athletes, and they stood hard tonight. But I’m really proud of our kids putting a total effort together. “We tackled well, and we gave up a couple of plays, but we needed that.”
No. 14 Thompson (Ala.) 38, Vestavia Hills 9
Thompson High School posted 21 points in the first quarter and never looked back in its 38-9 win over Vestavia Hills on Friday night.
Junior quarterback Connor Harrell went 19-22 for 314 yards and two touchdowns, while junior wide receiver caught nine passes for 156 yards. Senior running back Sam Reynolds rushed 17 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns.
No. 15 De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) — BYE
De Smet Jesuit opens its season against Christian Brothers on Oct. 10.
Bridgeland (Texas) 27, No. 16 Shadow Creek 21
Bridgeland handed Shadow Creek its second consecutive loss on Friday night, as the Sharks fell by a final score of 27-21.
Shadow Creek repeatedly shot itself in the foot against Bridgeland, as it was whistled for 14 penalties for 125 yards on the game. Sophomore quarterback Duke Butler tossed three touchdowns, but it was not enough to match Bridgeland junior signal-caller Connor Weigman, who posted 386 yards and four touchdowns.
No. 17 Dutch Fork (S.C.) 51, Chapin 12
Dutch Fork posted over 50 points again on Friday night, downing Chapin by a final score of 51-12. Dutch Fork has now won 42 games in a row, with 41 of those wins coming against in-state competition. It is also Dutch Fork’s 25th consecutive win in region play.
Dutch Fork led 34-0 at halftime and led by as many as 45 points at one point. Two-sport Clemson recruit Will Taylor threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns, while wide receiver Elijah Spencer caught eight passes for 190 yards and three scores.
No. 18 Bixby (Okla.) 56, Carl Albert 14
Braylin Presley went nuclear in Bixby’s 56-14 win over Carl Albert High School on Friday night, rushing 25 times for 305 yards and six touchdowns.
Bixby led 21-7 at halftime before pulling away in the second half. Senior quarterback Mason Williams went 14-21 for 155 yards through the air.
No. 19 Allen (Texas) 52, Atascocita 27
Allen made a statement on Friday night, blowing out state-ranked Atascocita by a final score of 52-27.
Senior quarterback General Booty completed his first 11 passes and did not throw an incompletion until midway through the third quarter. He finished with 260 yards through the air and three touchdowns.
“I would say we felt underestimated,” senior wide receiver Bryson Green said, per Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News. “We’ve been ranked low in our district. A team came in here and thought they could beat us and we had a great mentality and great practices [and thought] we’re not going to lose in this stadium.”
No. 20 Northwestern (Fla.) — BYE
Northwestern Miami has yet to begin its 2020 season
No. 21 Pickerington Central (Ohio) 38, Reynoldsburg 13
Pickerington Central capped an undefeated regular season on Friday night, hitting the road to defeat Reynoldsburg, 38-13.
Pickerington Central lead 38-0 at halftime before pulling its starters in one of Ohio’s most well-known rivalries.
No. 22 American Heritage (Fla.) 35, Bartram Trail 10
American Heritage improved to 3-0 on Friday night, handing Bartram Trail its first loss of 2020, 35-10.
Sophomore running back Mark Fletcher rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown, while Syracuse recruit Oronde Gadsen II caught two passes for 20 yards and two touchdowns.
No. 23 St. Peter's Prep 62 (N.J.), West Orange 21
St. Peter’s Prep kicked off its state title defense by hitting the road and blowing out West Orange, 62-21, on Friday night.
St. Peter’s Prep scored just 92 seconds into the game and took an early 14-0 lead. Virginia Tech recruit Taj Bullock threw for five touchdowns and ran for another in the victory.
Denton Ryan 23, No. 24 Denton Guyer 20
Memphis quarterback commit Seth Henigan used his legs to catch No. 24 Denton Guyer by surprise on Friday night, rushing for 101 yards and throwing for 109 yards and a touchdown in a 23-20 win. He also threw
“They are really wide and play the pass a lot, so we thought that we could have a lot of success running the football,” Henigan said, per Steve Gamel of the Dallas Morning News. “I didn’t think I’d rush for so much.”
Ryan totaled 343 of its 452 total yards on the ground, with senior running back Ke’Ori Hicks led the way with 170 yards and a touchdown. Ryan also shut down Denton Guyer’s rushing attack limiting the Wildcats to only 179 yards on the ground. 76 of those yards came on a B.J. Phillips touchdown scamper in the first quarter.
No. 25 Cathedral (Ind.) 38, Elder 14
Cathedral jumped out to a 22-6 lead in the first quarter and never relinquished the lead, downing Elder, 38-14 on Friday night.
Senior running back Jake Langdon ran for 155 yards, while senior quarterback Nathan Mccahill went 16-24 for 218 yards and two touchdowns.