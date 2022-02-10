Super Bowl 56: Bengals, Rams feature a combined 12 former 5-star recruits

It goes without saying that there will be a ton of star power on the field during Super Bowl 56, but some players participating in the big game experienced vastly different paths to the NFL.

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp has developed into arguably the league’s best player at the position despite not even being ranked coming out of high school. The Rams have nine other players like Kupp who received zero stars coming out of high school. The Cincinnati Bengals have four.

On the other end of the spectrum, both teams feature six former five-star recruits, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Here is a look at the dozen former blue-chip prospects who will be taking part in Super Bowl 56.

Cincinnati Bengals: S Vonn Bell High School: Ridgeland (Ga.) Class: 2013 Recruit Ranking: No. 29 overall, No. 2 safety, No. 4 Georgia Cincinnati Bengals: OT Jackson Carman High School: Fairfield (Ohio) Class: 2017 Recruit Ranking: No. 17 overall, No. 2 offensive tackle, No. 1 Ohio Cincinnati Bengals: CB Vernon Hargreaves III High School: Wharton (Fla.) Class: 2013 Recruit Ranking: No. 3 overall, No. 1 cornerback, No. 1 Florida Cincinnati Bengals: WR Tee Higgins High School: Oak Ridge (Tenn.) Class: 2017 Recruit Ranking: No. 19 overall, No. 2 wide receiver, No. 3 Tennessee Cincinnati Bengals: RB Joe Mixon High School: Freedom (Calif.) Class: 2014 Recruit Ranking: No. 19 overall, No. 1 running back, No. 2 California Cincinnati Bengals: OL Jonah Williams High School: Folsom (Calif.) Class: 2016 Recruit Ranking: No. 17 overall, No. 2 offensive tackle, No. 3 California Los Angeles Rams: RB Cam Akers High School: Clinton (Miss.) Class: 2017 Recruit Ranking: No. 3 overall, No. 2 running back, No. 1 Mississippi Los Angeles Rams: RB Sony Michel High School: American Heritage (Fla.) Class: 2014 Recruit Ranking: No. 20 overall, No. 3 running back, No. 3 Florida Los Angeles Rams: CB Jalen Ramsey High School: Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) Class: 2013 Recruit Ranking: No. 16 overall, No. 2 cornerback, No. 1 Tennessee Los Angeles Rams: DL A'Shawn Robinson High School: Arlington Heights (Texas) Class: 2013 Recruit Ranking: No. 31 overall, No. 2 offensive tackle, No. 4 Texas Los Angeles Rams: QB Matthew Stafford High School: Highland Park (Texas) Class: 2006 Recruit Ranking: No. 6 overall, No. 1 quarterback, No. 2 Texas Los Angeles Rams: OL Andrew Whitworth High School: West Monroe (La.) Class: 2001 Recruit Ranking: No. 38 overall, No. 1 guard, No. 4 Louisiana