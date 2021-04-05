The 10 greatest QBs in Texas HS football history

Texas is known as a hotbed for high school football talent. The state is known for churning out elite prospects and sending them to the next level, ready to produce from the moment they arrive on campus.

Some of Texas’ brightest and most recognizable talents over the years have manned the quarterback position. From national record holders to Gatorade Players of the Year and All-Americans, the state has seen more than its fair share of elite quarterbacks rise through the high school ranks.

With this in mind, USA Today High School Sports took a crack at ranking the top 10 quarterbacks in Texas high school football history. Criteria taken into account includes high school, college and NFL success.