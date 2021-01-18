USA Today Sports

Which Texas high schools have won the most football state championships?

Which Texas high schools have won the most football state championships?

Football

Which Texas high schools have won the most football state championships?

By January 18, 2021 8:00 am

By |

No state does high school football quite like Texas.

Texas’ high school football history is among the most storied in the United States, as the Lone Star state features some of high school football’s most dominant programs. Aledo just took home its record-setting 10th UIL state championship, while other big-name programs have piled up their share of hardware over the years.

Let’s take a look at which Texas high schools have won the most football state championships.

RELATED: Austin Westlake defeats Southlake Carroll to win Texas 6A Division I title

Abilene — 7

(Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Brownwood — 7

(Stephen Garcia/Reporter-News, Abilene Reporter-News via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Carthage — 7

(AP Photo/Matt Strasen)

Plano — 7

(Mark Lambie / El Paso Times, El Paso Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Celina — 8

Athletics – Celina ISD

(Photo via Celina ISD)

Katy — 8

(Photo: Bob Levey, Associated Press)

Mart — 8

(Photo via Mart Panther Football Facebook Group)

Southlake Carroll — 8

(Photo: 247Sports)

Richland Springs — 9

(Image Credit: John Glaser/texashsfootball.com)

*Note: Richland Springs is a six-man team

Aledo — 10

(Photo: James Ward/Aledo Student Media)

, , , , Football, Football, Gallery

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/lists/texas-high-school-football-most-state-championships-southlake-carroll-katy-aledo
Which Texas high schools have won the most football state championships?
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.