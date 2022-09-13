Texas high school football rankings: 6 teams appear in latest Super 25

Texas high school football rankings: 6 teams appear in latest Super 25

The first regional spotlight of the 2022 season takes us to the Lone Star State, where high school football has historically been dominant.

And this year is no exception, as six teams from Texas currently rank inside the USA TODAY Sports Super 25, with two landing in the top 10.

Each one is a perennial power, too, with more than enough talent to make a significant charge as the football season progresses.

As of the Week 3 Super 25 rankings, here’s the rundown of the top-ranked Texas high school football teams…

1. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

(Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle)

Current USA TODAY HSS Super 25 rank: 9

2. Duncanville (Texas)

(Godofredo A. Vasquez:Houston Chronicle)

Current USA TODAY HSS Super 25 rank: 10

3. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

(USA TODAY Network)

Current USA TODAY HSS Super 25 rank: 11

4. Guyer (Denton, Texas)

(USA TODAY Network)

Current USA TODAY HSS Super 25 rank: 18

5. Katy (Texas)

(Tim Warner/Houston Chronicle)

Current USA TODAY HSS Super 25 rank: 21

6. Southlake Carroll (Texas)

(Photo: Matt Strasen for the Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY Network)

Current USA TODAY HSS Super 25 rank: 23

