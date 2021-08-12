The 2021 high school football season is just weeks away from kicking off, which means some of the top talents in the nation will be returning to the field in search of a state championship.
With the season on the horizon, USA Today High School Sports is taking a look at the top players in some of the nation’s high school football hotspots. Texas stands head and toe above all else when it comes to the depth of talent in the state, as nine 247Sports Composite five-star recruits call the Lone Star State home.
Here are the top 25 class of 2022 high school football players from Texas before the beginning of the state’s high school football season on Aug. 27.
1
Denver Harris
High School: North Shore
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
2
Devon Campbell
High School: Bowie
Position: Interior Offensive Line
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 310 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
3
Harold Perkins
High School: Cy Park
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2.5
Weight: 200 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
4
Kelvin Banks
High School: Summer Creek
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 300 pounds
College Commitment: Oregon
5
Evan Stewart
High School: Liberty
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 175 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
6
Omari Abor
High School: Duncanville
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 240 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
7
Conner Weigman
High School: Bridgeland
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 208 pounds
College Commitment: Texas A&M
8
Bear Alexander
High School: Brewer
Position: Defensive Line
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 325 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
9
Cade Klubnik
High School: Austin Westlake
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-2.5
Weight: 186 pounds
College Commitment: Clemson
10
Caleb Burton
High School: Lake Travis
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 165 pounds
College Commitment: Ohio State
11
Terrance Brooks
High School: Little Elm
Position: Cornerback
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 190 pounds
College Commitment: Ohio State
12
Bryce Anderson
High School: West Brook
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 190 pounds
College Commitment: Texas A&M
13
Malick Sylla
High School: Katy
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 230 pounds
College Commitment: Texas A&M
14
PJ Williams
High School: Dickinson
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 265 pounds
College Commitment: Texas A&M
15
Brenen Thompson
High School: Spearman
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 165 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
16
Julian Humphrey
High School: Clear Lake
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 pounds
College Commitment: Florida
17
Bryan Allen Jr.
High School: Aledo
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 185 pounds
College Commitment: Texas
18
Kobie McKinzie
High School: Lubbock-Cooper
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 245 pounds
College Commitment: Oklahoma
19
Kam Dewberry
High School: Atascocita
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 313 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
20
Chace Biddle
High School: Garland
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 190 pounds
College Commitment: SMU
21
Chris Marshall
High School: Fort Bend Marshall
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 195 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
22
Jaydon Blue
High School: Klein Cain
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-11.5
Weight: 205 pounds
College Commitment: Texas
23
Jaray Bledsoe
High School: Marlin
Position: Defensive Line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 270 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
24
Jordan Hudson
High School: Garland
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
College Commitment: SMU
25
Donovan Green
High School: Dickinson
Position: Tight End
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 235 pounds
College Commitment: Texas A&M