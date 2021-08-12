USA Today Sports

Top 25 Class of 2022 high school football players from Texas

The 2021 high school football season is just weeks away from kicking off, which means some of the top talents in the nation will be returning to the field in search of a state championship.

With the season on the horizon, USA Today High School Sports is taking a look at the top players in some of the nation’s high school football hotspots. Texas stands head and toe above all else when it comes to the depth of talent in the state, as nine 247Sports Composite five-star recruits call the Lone Star State home.

Here are the top 25 class of 2022 high school football players from Texas before the beginning of the state’s high school football season on Aug. 27.

1
Denver Harris

High School: North Shore

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

2
Devon Campbell

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Bowie

Position: Interior Offensive Line

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 310 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

3
Harold Perkins

Photo: Gaby Urrutia, 247Sports

High School: Cy Park

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2.5

Weight: 200 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

4
Kelvin Banks

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

High School: Summer Creek

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 300 pounds

College Commitment: Oregon

5
Evan Stewart

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Liberty

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 175 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

6
Omari Abor

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

High School: Duncanville

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 240 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

7
Conner Weigman

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Bridgeland

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 208 pounds

College Commitment: Texas A&M

8
Bear Alexander

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

High School: Brewer

Position: Defensive Line

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 325 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

9
Cade Klubnik

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Austin Westlake

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-2.5

Weight: 186 pounds

College Commitment: Clemson

10
Caleb Burton

Photo via Twitter/@calebburtoniii

High School: Lake Travis

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 165 pounds

College Commitment: Ohio State

11
Terrance Brooks

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

High School: Little Elm

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

College Commitment: Ohio State

12
Bryce Anderson

Photo: Andrew Hattersley, 247Sports

High School: West Brook

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 190 pounds

College Commitment: Texas A&M

13
Malick Sylla

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

High School: Katy

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 230 pounds

College Commitment: Texas A&M

14
PJ Williams

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Dickinson

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 265 pounds

College Commitment: Texas A&M

15
Brenen Thompson

Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports

High School: Spearman

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 165 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

16
Julian Humphrey

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Clear Lake

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

College Commitment: Florida

17
Bryan Allen Jr.

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

High School: Aledo

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 185 pounds

College Commitment: Texas

18
Kobie McKinzie

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Lubbock-Cooper

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 245 pounds

College Commitment: Oklahoma

19
Kam Dewberry

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

High School: Atascocita

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 313 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

20
Chace Biddle

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Garland

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 190 pounds

College Commitment: SMU

21
Chris Marshall

Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports

High School: Fort Bend Marshall

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 195 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

22
Jaydon Blue

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

High School: Klein Cain

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-11.5

Weight: 205 pounds

College Commitment: Texas

23
Jaray Bledsoe

Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports

High School: Marlin

Position: Defensive Line

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 270 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

24
Jordan Hudson

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Garland

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

College Commitment: SMU

25
Donovan Green

Photo via Twitter/@Donovangreen23

High School: Dickinson

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 235 pounds

College Commitment: Texas A&M

