The 2020 All-USA high school football preseason team

A do-it-all player, Ryan saw time at safety, outside linebacker, running back, receiver and at quarterback in the Wildcat formation, and helped lead the Knights to a third straight state title. In 2019, he had six special teams touchdowns, 945 yards of total offense and 14 touchdowns, while defensively he had 30 tackles, two sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and scored a defensive touchdown. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 5-11/193 | College commitment: Uncommitted