The 2020 All-USA high school football preseason team
Heading into the 2020 high school football season, these are the players and coaches we’re watching closest and could be the game’s next stars.
First Team
Jayden Ballard: WR, Washington (Massillon, Ohio)
Ballard has helped Massillon to back-to-back Division II state title game appearances. As a junior, he had 1,202 yards and 18 TDs on 68 catches. He added 851 yards and 12 TDs on 36 catches as a sophomore in 2018. Ballard’s even thrown three passes, completing two of those for touchdowns. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-2/175 | College commitment: Ohio State
Andres Borregales: K, Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)
Borregales has made 62 of 64 extra points in his career and hit 12 of 15 field goals last season with a long of 57 yards. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 5-11/140 | College commitment: Miami (Fla.)
Jake Briningstool: TE, Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.)
Briningstool had 47 catches for 857 yards and nine touchdowns to play a key role in the Raptors’ Class 6A state championship game appearance. It came after having 22 receptions for 256 yards as a sophomore. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-5/215 | College commitment: Clemson
Tommy Brockermeyer: OL, All Saints Episcopal (Fort Worth, Texas)
He has the size (6-6 and 290 pounds) and the bloodlines. His dad, Blake, started 103 NFL games at left tackle, mostly with Chicago and Carolina. Brockermeyer is rated the nation’s top tackle by 247sports and he’ll play with his brother James, who also picked the Crimson Tide. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-6/300 | College commitment: Alabama
Jacorey Brooks: WR, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Transferred to IMG from Miami’s Booker T. Washington for his senior season. As a junior, he caught 99 passes for 1,281 yards and 18 touchdowns for Class 4A state champs. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-3/185 | College commitment: Alabama
Brandon Buckner: DL, Chandler (Ariz.)
Buckner had nine tackles, 1.5 sacks and returned an interception for a touchdown in Chandler’s 42-35 Open Division state championship win last season. In the nine games he played last season, he had 53 tackles, 24 for losses and 16 sacks. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-1/234 | College commitment: Oregon
Reid Carrico: LB, Ironton (Ohio)
Carrico had 168 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, three sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception. He also had two defensive touchdowns. On offense, Carrico had 1,634 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-3/225 | College commitment: Ohio State
Junior Colson: LB, Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.)
Colson recorded 123 total tackles in 2019 with 19.5 for loss, 11.5 sacks, two interceptions and forced two fumbles in his first season as a starter, helping Ravenwood reach the Class 6A state championship game. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-3/228 | College commitment: Michigan
Dematrius Davis: QB, North Shore (Houston)
Dual-threat QB has led North Shore to back-to-back state championships in state’s largest classification. In the past two seasons, he’s thrown for more than 5,700 yards and 70 touchdowns and rushed for 1,600 yards with another 27 touchdowns. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 5-11/200 | College commitment: Auburn
Tommy Doman: P, St. Mary's (West Bloomfield, Mich.)
Doman averaged 43 yards per punt and hit 9-of-15 field goal attempts. Doman is ranked as the No. 3 kicker and No. 4 punter by Kohl’s Kicking and will have a chance to do both at Michigan. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-3/170 | College commitment: Michigan
Jojo Earle: WR, Aledo (Texas)
The 5-10, 170-pound LSU pledge excels in the slot and had more than 2,000 yards of offense in 2019 for one of the state’s perennial powerhouses. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 5-10/170 | College commitment: LSU
Power Echols: LB, Zebulon B. Vance (Charlotte, N.C.)
Echols is coming off a monster junior season with 156 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. He was named MVP of the state’s 4A title game and won North Carolina’s Associated Press defensive player of the year for a second straight season. He was the only was the only unanimous selection on last year’s 31-player all-state squad. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-1/206 | College commitment: North Carolina
Emeka Egbuka: WR, Steilacoom (Wash.)
In Egbuka’s final game of the 2019 season, he had eight tackles, an interception, 18 receptions for 180 yards and four total touchdowns. He finished this year with 1,607 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns, three punt returns for touchdowns and eight interceptions, two returned for touchdowns. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-1/190 | College commitment: Uncommitted
Korey Foreman: DL, Centennial (Corona, Calif.)
California’s top-ranked recruit says he’ll forgo his senior season in high school with the state moving the football season to the spring. Originally a Clemson commit, Foreman reopened his recruitment and is considering Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Howard, LSU, Oregon and USC. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-4/265 | College commitment: Uncommitted
Thaddius Franklin: RB, Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)
Franklin rushed for 2,282 yards and scored 28 TDs last season and set a state-championship game record with 333 rushing yards and five touchdowns, leading Chaminade-Madonna to the title. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-0/225 | College commitment: Miami (Fla.)
TreVeyon Henderson: RB, Hopewell (Va.)
Henderson rushed for 2,424 yards and 45 touchdowns last season, averaging 12.2 yards per carry. His 53 total touchdowns are second most in Virginia history and he led Hopewell to a 15-0 record and Class 3 state title. On July 31, he announced he will not play this season after Virginia’s decision to move football to the spring. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 5-11/195 | College commitment: Ohio State
Sam Huard: QB, Kennedy Catholic (Bellevue, Wash.)
Huard will follow in his father, Damon’s, footsteps at UW. Pops played for the Huskies from 1992-95 before an eight-year NFL career. The younger Huard has already led the state in passing yards twice (going over 4,000 yards both times) and threw 56 touchdowns in 2019. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-2/190 | College commitment: Washington
Donovan Jackson: OL, Episcopal (Bellaire, Texas)
Athletic big man, an Ohio State pledge, can play tackle or guard. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-4/308 | College commitment: Ohio State
Landon Jackson: DL, Pleasant Grove (Texarkana, Texas)
Small-school product and LSU pledge, Jackson is arguably the best edge rusher in the state. He racked up 104 tackles, including 16 sacks, to lead Pleasant Grove to the state semifinals. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-6/240 | College commitment: LSU
Jakailin Johnson: DB, DeSmet (St. Louis, Mo.)
A first-team all-state selection, Johnson had two interceptions in last year’s Class 6 Missouri state title game as De Smet finished the season unbeaten. He’s ranked the No. 3 cornerback in the 2021 class by 247sports. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-1/175 | College commitment: Ohio State
L.J. Johnson: RB, Cy-Fair (Cypress, Texas)
Productive and dynamic, the uncommitted workhorse has already rushed for more than 3,000 yards and 57 touchdowns in prep career. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 5-10/204 | College commitment: Uncommitted
Terrence Lewis LB, Northwestern (Miami)
The top-ranked outside linebacker in the class by 247sports, Lewis had 105 tackles, nine sacks and three interceptions last season for perennial power Northwestern. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-1/200 | College commitment: Tennessee
Latrell McCutchin: DB, Austin LBJ (Texas)
Former Alabama pledge now committed to Oklahoma a prototypical cornerback in one of state’s most talented secondaries. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-1/176 | College commitment: Oklahoma
Amarius Mims: OL, Bleckley County (Cochran, Ga.)
Class AA all-state pick last season, Mims is ranked the No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2021 class by 247sports. Mims says he’ll announce his commitment Oct. 14, choosing between Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-7/315 | College commitment: Uncommitted
Nolan Rucc:i OL, Warwick (Lititz, Pa.)
The mammoth offensive tackle, son of former New England Patriots guard Todd Rucci, might follow in his father’s footsteps and attend Penn State. Or he might go to Wisconsin, Michigan, Stanford, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-8/295 | College commitment: Uncommitted
Ja'Tavion Sanders: ATH, Ryan (Denton, Texas)
Texas recruit excels as an edge rusher and at tight end for team with title hopes. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-3/220 | College commitment: Texas
Jack Sawyer DL, Pickerington North (Ohio)
Sawyer is the top-ranked recruit in Ohio and the No. 3 strong side defensive end in his class. Sawyer tallied 32 tackles, 14 of which were for losses, and 16.5 sacks. He is also a threat on offense, with 15 total touchdowns. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-5/248 | College commitment: Ohio State
Will Shipley: RB, Weddington (Matthews, N.C.)
Shipley rushed for 2,066 yards and 30 touchdowns on 118 carries last season and caught 34 passes for 582 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s the No. 1-ranked all-purpose back, per 247sports. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 5-11/198 | College commitment: Clemson
Landon Tengwall: OL, Good Counsel (Olney, Md.)
A tackle with prototypical size, Tengwall chose Penn State over Notre Dame. He helped pave the way for Good Counsel’s Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) title in 2019. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-6/300 | College commitment: Penn State
Jeremiah Trotter: Jr. LB, St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)
The No. 1-ranked inside linebacker in the country gets his instincts naturally from his father, Jeremiah Trotter Sr., who was a four-time NFL Pro Bowler. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-0/210 | College commitment: Clemson
J.T. Tuimoloau: DL, Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, Wash.)
Tuimoloau, the nation’s No. 2 overall-ranked prospect, also has a basketball offer from hometown Washington, though Ohio State, Alabama and Oregon are also heavily involved. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-4/277 | College commitment: Uncommitted
Dallas Turner: LB, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Turner had 74 tackles, 15 sacks, 18 tackles for loss for American Heritage last season. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-4/235 | College commitment: Alabama
Caleb Williams: QB, Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.)
Williams threw for 1,770 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for 838 yards and 18 touchdowns in his junior season and is the No. 1-rated QB in his class by 247sports. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-1/210 | College commitment: Oklahoma
James Williams: DB, American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)
The top-ranked player in talent-rich Florida, Williams has produced 126 tackles and 10 interceptions over the past two seasons. He is back at American Heritage after playing at Western last season. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-5/218 | College commitment: Miami (Fla.)
Hunter Wohler: DB, Muskego (Wisc.)
Wohler, The Associated Press Wisconsin player of the year, helped Muskego to consecutive undefeated seasons and Division 1 state championships. He has made 277 tackles and has seven interceptions over the past two seasons. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-1/190 | College commitment: Wisconsin
Second Team
Jeremiah Alexander: LB, Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)
A sophomore All-American by MaxPreps, Alexander finished with 118 tackles, including 25 for loss, 8.5 sacks and two interceptions. He helped lead Thompson to the Class 7A state title and was a first-team all-state selection. Class of 2022 | Height/Weight: 6-2/235 | College commitment: Alabama
Jerand Bradley: WR, DeSoto (Texas)
Bradley earned first-team all-state selection after hauling in 96 catches for 1,522 yards, 21 touchdowns for John Paul II (Plano, Texas) last season. He transferred to Dallas powerhouse DeSoto for his senior season. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-5/200 | College commitment: Texas Tech
Raleek Brown: RB, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Brown transferred to national power Mater Dei after two standout seasons at Edison (Stockton, Calif.), where he had more than 4,000 yards of total offense and 54 total touchdowns. Class of 2022 | Height/Weight: 5-9/170 | College commitment: Uncommitted
Tyler Buchner: QB, Helix (La Mesa, Calif.)
As a junior at Bishop’s (La Jolla, Calif.), Buchner threw for 4,474 yards and 53 touchdowns, completing 66% of his passes. He rushed for 1,610 yards and 28 more scores. So that’s more than 6,000 total yards of offense and 81 touchdowns. In one season. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-2/205 | College commitment: Notre Dame
O.J. Burroughs: DB, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Burroughs had a breakout season on the national stage, accounting for 28 solo tackles and nine interceptions, which is a single-season record at IMG. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 5-10/170 | College commitment: Kansas
Barrett Carter: LB, North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.)
Carter was named all-state after posting 84 tackles and 10 sacks last season, leading North Gwinnett to the Class 7A semifinals. He chose Clemson over Ohio State, Georgia and Auburn. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-1/220 | College commitment: Clemson
Donovan Edwards: RB, West Bloomfield (Mich.)
No. 3-ranked running back in the country by 247sports, Edwards gained over 1,400 yards last season He still hasn’t narrowed his list to a top five or even top 10, still hoping to take official visits. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 5-11/190 | College commitment: Uncommitted
Quinn Ewers: QB, Southlake Carroll (Texas)
After shining as a sophomore for state powerhouse, the state’s top recruit for 2022 has already drawn comparisons to fellow Texan Patrick Mahomes. Class of 2022 | Height/Weight: 6-3/195 | College commitment: Texas
Thomas Fidone: TE, Lewis Central (Council Bluffs, Iowa)
The nation’s No. 2-ranked tight end says he hears the most from Nebraska and LSU. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-5/225 | College commitment: Uncommitted
Blake Fisher: OL, Avon (Ind.)
Fisher is considered the top recruit in the state in the 2021 class and a top-10 offensive tackle in the country. The Notre Dame commit helped Avon to a 9-1 record and 342 yards of total offense per game. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-5/335 | College commitment: Notre Dame
Jalen Garner: LB, Norcross (Ga.)
Garner had one of the most dominant seasons of any junior in the country, posting 181 tackles, 133 solos and 3.5 sacks for the Blue Devils. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-0/200 | College commitment: Houston
Malaki Hamrick: LB, Shelby (N.C.)
Burst on the scene as a sophomore with 129 total tackles — 39 of which came behind the line of scrimmage — to help the Golden Lions to their sixth state championship in seven years. Class of 2022 | Height/Weight: 6-3/197 | College commitment: Uncommitted
Marvin Harrison Jr.: WR, St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)
The son of Hall of Fame wide receiver with the same name, Harrison Jr. is four inches taller than his old man and had 1,033 receiving yards and 15 scores for St. Joseph’s last season. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-3/190 | College commitment: Ohio State
DJ Harvey: ATH, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Harvey caught 84 passes for 1,465 yards and seven touchdowns on offense, while adding 35 tackles and four interceptions on defense. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 5-11/166 | College commitment: Virginia Tech
Emmanuel Henderson: RB, Geneva County (Hartford, Ala.)
The top-rated running back in the Class of 2022, Henderson put up 3,200 all-purpose yards as a sophomore and has more than 20 offers. He scored 45 TDs, including a state record six kickoff returns for scores. Class of 2022 | Height/Weight: 6-1/185 | College commitment: Uncommitted
Domani Jackson: DB, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
The top-ranked played in California’s 2022 class, Jackson had 48 tackles, an interception and nine passes defended for national power Mater Dei as a sophomore. Class of 2022 | Height/Weight: 6-1/185 | College commitment: Uncommitted
Branden Jennings: LB, Sandalwood (Jacksonville, Fla.)
He recorded 136 tackles and six sacks as a sophomore in 2018 and racked up even higher numbers in 2019 with 145 tackles (12 for loss), eight sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-3/225 | College commitment: Florida State
Corey Kiner: RB, Roger Bacon (Cincinnati)
In just three seasons, he’s already Roger Bacon’s leader in rushing (5,264), all-purpose yards (6,804), rushing touchdowns (81) and total touchdowns (88). Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 5-10/205 | College commitment: LSU
JC Latham: OL, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
He was a two-way starter for Milwaukee’s Catholic Memorial before transferring to IMG Academy after his sophomore season. In Florida, he made the transition to full-time offensive tackle, where his size, strength and quickness play up. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-6/305 | College commitment: Alabama
Cameron Little: K, Southmoore (Moore, Okla.)
Little is ranked the No. 2 kicker in the 2021 class by both 247sports and Kohl’s Kicking. He hit 5-of-7 field goals last season, with a long of 46 yards, and made all 14 of his extra point attempts. He punted 46 times with an average of 40.3 yards per attempt. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-2/170 | College commitment: Arkansas
Dominic Lovett: WR, East St. Louis (Ill.)
Lovett caught 73 passes for 1,541 receiving yards (21.1 yards per catch), had 18 touchdowns and scored eight 2-pt conversions, helping East St. Louis to the IHSA Class 6A state title. He’s down to a final five of Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Oregon and Penn State. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 5-10/175 | College commitment: Uncommitted
Riley Mahlman: OL, Lakeville South (Lakeville, Minn.)
The top-ranked prospect in Minnesota, Mahlman committed to Wisconsin on a visit after watching the Badgers beat Michigan. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-7/270 | College commitment: Wisconsin
Tywone Malone: DL, Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)
Malone is also a standout baseball player and has a rare combination of strength and finesse. He is a major Division I recruit who had 54 tackles, including 16 for losses, and seven sacks last season. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-3/300 | College commitment: Uncommitted
Jason Marshall: DB, Palmetto (Miami)
The No. 2-ranked cornerback in the nation per 247sports, Marshall had 44 tackles, five interceptions and 15 passes defended last season. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-2/180 | College commitment: Florida
Damon Payne: DL, Belleville (Mich.)
Payne is the top-ranked defensive tackle in the 2021 class and earned second-team all-state honors after posting 59 tackles, including 22 tackles for loss and eight sacks last season. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-3/297 | College commitment: Alabama
Darryl Peterson: III DL, Akron Archbishop Hoban (Ohio)
Peterson contributed on defense to Hoban’s Division II state championship teams in 2017 and 2018, and to the Knights regional final appearance in 2019. He had 21 sacks, 24 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles in the regular season in 2019. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-3/235 | College commitment: Wisconsin
Sage Ryan: ATH, Lafayette Christian Academy (Lafayette, La.)
A do-it-all player, Ryan saw time at safety, outside linebacker, running back, receiver and at quarterback in the Wildcat formation, and helped lead the Knights to a third straight state title. In 2019, he had six special teams touchdowns, 945 yards of total offense and 14 touchdowns, while defensively he had 30 tackles, two sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and scored a defensive touchdown. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 5-11/193 | College commitment: Uncommitted
Deion Smith: WR, Provine (Jackson, Miss.)
Considered the No. 1 prospect in Mississippi, according to 247Sports, he posted 43 catches for 1,059 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns his junior season. Smith also returned two kicks for touchdowns. He handles kickoffs, punts and extra points as well. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-2/172 | College commitment: LSU
Maason Smith: DL, Terrehonne (Houma, La.)
Smith is the top-ranked player in Louisiana and the second-ranked defensive tackle nationally by 247sports. He’s narrowed his choices to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-5/315 | College commitment: Uncommitted
Rocco Spindler: OL, Clarkston (Mich.)
Spindler, rated as the No. 3 guard nationally by Rivals.com and 247 Sports Composite, picked the Irish over defending national champion LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-4/315 | College commitment: Notre Dame
Shemar Stewart: DL, Monsignor Pace (Miami)
Ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in 2022 class, Stewart had 15 sacks as sophomore and was a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American. Class of 2022 | Height/Weight: 6-5/235 | College commitment: Uncommitted
Kingsley Suamataia: OL, Orem (Utah)
The No. 1 prospect in Utah he anchors a line for a team that has a chance to win a fourth-straight state title. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-5/280 | College commitment: Uncommitted
Mitchell Tomasek: P, Worthington Kilbourne (Columbus, Ohio)
Also his team’s starting quarterback, Tomasek dropped 16 punts out of 46 inside the 20 and averaged 47 yards per punt in 2019. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-3/185 | College commitment: Uncommitted
Tegra Tshabola: OL, Lakota West (West Chester, Ohio)
Tshabola just turned 16 and will be a junior. He moved from defense as a freshman to the O-line. In April, he made a verbal commitment to Ohio State. Class of 2022 | Height/Weight: 6-6/300 | College commitment: Ohio State
Brock Vandagriff: QB, Prince Avenue Christian (Bogart, Ga.)
Originally committed to Oklahoma, Vandagriff will instead stay close to home with the Dawgs. He’s thrown for more than 5,660 yards with 59 touchdowns the past two seasons combined. Class of 2021 | Height/Weight: 6-3/205 | College commitment: Georgia