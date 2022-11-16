The top 10 college basketball teams in 2023 recruiting cycle

The early signing period has shaken things up for the best college basketball teams in the country.

After the top overall recruit DJ Wagner picked the Wildcats, Kentucky leapt over Duke for the top spot in the 2023 recruiting cycle’s rankings. Today, USC jumped into the top 10 by getting No. 1 point guard Isaiah Collier’s commitment. Memphis and Tennessee have also both managed to grab some high-end prospects over the last several days, boosting their recruiting scores.

Let’s reset and see what the new pecking order is. Here are the top 10 college teams in the 2023 recruiting cycle, per 247 Sports.

More hoops stories

Duncanville opts out of postseason play

Peja Stojakovic’s son picks Stanford

10
USC: 62.63

Under Armour, 247 Sports

9
Tennessee: 64.16

Jim Hawkins, Inside Carolina

8
Oregon: 64.56

Mike Pegram, Peegs.com

7
Iowa State: 64.94

MoKan Elite, 247 Sports

6
Ohio State: 65.26

Jim Hawkins, 247 Sports

5
Memphis: 66.02

Eric Bossy, 247 Sports

4
UConn: 66.20

Under Armour, 247 Sports

3
Michigan State: 67.86

MSU Athletics

2
Duke: 70.58

Nike EYBL / Jon Lopez

1
Kentucky: 71.04

Eric Bossi, 247 Sports

