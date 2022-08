They make everything just a little bit bigger in Texas, where high school football is more of a lifestyle than a passing hobby. It’s no coincidence that the state has produced more national championship teams than any other, including California.

It certainly doesn’t hurt that many schools are willing to splurge to help keep their programs competitive. Here are the top 10 most expensive high school football stadiums in Texas, according to the Houston Chronicle.

1 Cy-Fair FCU Stadium - (Cy-Fair ISD): $80 million
2 Legacy Stadium - (Katy ISD): $70.3 million
3 McKinney Stadium - (McKinney ISD) $70 million
4 Eagle Stadium - (Allen ISD): $60 million
5 Woodforest Bank Stadium - (Conroe ISD): $49 million
6 Children's Health Stadium - (Prosper ISD): $48 million
7 Memorial Stadium - (Beaumont ISD): $47.3 million
8 District Stadium - (Tomball ISD): $42.6 million
9 Freedom Field - (Alvin ISD): $41.4 million
10 Challenger-Columbia Stadium - (Clear Creek ISD): $39 million