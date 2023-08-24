Sections

The top 10 uncommitted recruits in the class of 2024

Many of the top prospects in the class of 2024 have already made their commitments to college programs. However, there’s still a ton of high school football talent on the board in this cycle.

Here are the top 10 recruits in the nation that are still undecided, going by 247Sports composite rankings.

1
David Stone

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Position: Defensive tackle

Heigtht: 6-foot-4

Weight: 270 pounds

Rating: Five stars

2
Micah Hudson

Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High school: Lake Belton (Texas)

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 190 pounds

Rating: Five stars

3
Terry Bussey

Jordan Scruggs, 247Sports

High school: Timpson (Texas)

Position: Athlete

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 180 pounds

Rating: Five stars

4
Brandon Baker

Greg Biggins, 247Sports

High school: Mater Dei (Calif.)

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 285 pounds

Rating: Five stars

5
Ryan Wingo

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High school: St. Louis University (Mo.)

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 205 pounds

Rating: Five stars

6
Kobe Black

Brian Perroni, 247Sports

High school: Connally (Texas)

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 190 pounds

Rating: Five stars

7
Aydin Breland

Greg Biggins, 247Sports

High school: Mater Dei (Calif.)

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 290 pounds

Rating: Five stars

8
Dominick McKinley

datboy_dom Instagram

High school: Acadania (La.)

Position: Defensive line

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 290 pounds

Rating: Four stars

9
Jordan Seaton

Jordan Scruggs, 247Sports

High school: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Position: Interior offensive line

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 287 pounds

Rating: Four stars

10
Guery Lambert

Brian Dohn, 247Sports

High school: Catholic Memorial (Mass.)

Position: Offensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 280 pounds

Rating: Four stars

