The top 10 uncommitted recruits in the class of 2024

Many of the top prospects in the class of 2024 have already made their commitments to college programs. However, there’s still a ton of high school football talent on the board in this cycle.
Here are the top 10 recruits in the nation that are still undecided, going by 247Sports composite rankings.
1
David Stone
High school: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Defensive tackle
Heigtht: 6-foot-4
Weight: 270 pounds
Rating: Five stars
2
Micah Hudson
High school: Lake Belton (Texas)
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 190 pounds
Rating: Five stars
3
Terry Bussey
High school: Timpson (Texas)
Position: Athlete
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 180 pounds
Rating: Five stars
4
Brandon Baker
High school: Mater Dei (Calif.)
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 285 pounds
Rating: Five stars
5
Ryan Wingo
High school: St. Louis University (Mo.)
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 205 pounds
Rating: Five stars
6
Kobe Black
High school: Connally (Texas)
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 190 pounds
Rating: Five stars
7
Aydin Breland
High school: Mater Dei (Calif.)
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 290 pounds
Rating: Five stars
8
Dominick McKinley
High school: Acadania (La.)
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 290 pounds
Rating: Four stars
9
Jordan Seaton
High school: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Interior offensive line
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 287 pounds
Rating: Four stars
10
Guery Lambert
High school: Catholic Memorial (Mass.)
Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 280 pounds
Rating: Four stars