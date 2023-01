Winning football games is an exceedingly complicated business. And yet, it still boils down to scoring more points than the other guy.

While defense and special teams will always have their place, there’s nothing quite as exciting as running up the score. Today, let’s celebrate the wonder of offense by counting down the top 22 scoring high school football teams around the country in the 2022 season according to stats from Maxpreps.

More 2022 high school football stat leaders

Top 10 receiving leaders

Top 10 rushing leaders

Top 10 leading tacklers

22 Center (Texas): 52.67 points per game Related 21 Northwest (Kan.) 52.73 points per game Related 20 Langston Hughes (Ga.) 52.80 points per game Related 19 Sacred Heart-Griffin (Ill.) 53.0 points per game Related 18 Lake Creek (Texas): 53.08 points per game Related 17 Silverado (Nev.) 54.33 points per game Related 16 Jersey Shore (Pa.) 54.46 points per game Related 15 Valle Catholic (Mo.) 54.50 points per game Related 14 Cushing (Okla.) 54.57 points per game Related 13 Wahama (W.Va.) 54.67 points per game Related 12 Andale (Kan.) 54.75 points per game Related 11 Mart (Texas) 54.75 points per game Related 10 Reed-Custer (Ill.) 55.17 points per game Related 9 Blair Oaks (Mo.) 55.21 points per game Related 8 Gore (Okla). 55.67 points per game Related 7 Rejoice Christian (Okla.) 56.09 points per game Related 6 Highland Park (Kan.) 56.89 points per game Related 5 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 57.13 points per game Related 4 LBJ Austin (Texas) 57.82 points per game Related 3 Bixby (Okla.) 61.85 points per game Related 2 Freedom (Va.) 63.47 points per game Related 1 Bowling Green (Mo.) 64.62 points per game Related