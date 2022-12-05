The top 25 girls basketball recruits in the class of 2023

Basketball season is now in full swing for both boys and girls teams. Let’s take a look at the top players in girls hoops.
Here are the top 25 girls high school basketball players in the country, according to ESPN’s rankings, and which college programs they have committed to.
25
Tessa Johnson - Saint Michael Albertville High (Minn.)
College commitment: South Carolina
24
Kymora Johnson - Saint Annes-Belfield (Va.)
College commitment: Virginia
23
Sahara Williams - West H.S. (Iowa)
College commitment: Oklahoma
22
Essence Cody - Valdosta (Ga.)
College commitment: Alabama
21
Jada Williams - La Jolla Country Day School (Calif.)
College commitment: Arizona
20
Emma Risch - Palm Bay Magnet (Fla.)
College commitment: Notre Dame
19
Laila Reynolds - Shabah Christian Academy (Md.)
College commitment: Florida
18
Riley Nelson - Bullis School (Md.)
College commitment: Maryland
17
Chloe Kitts - Faith Christian Academy (Fla.)
College commitment: South Carolina
16
Cassandre Prosper - Cairine Wilson Secondary School (CAN)
College commitment: Notre Dame
15
Ashlynn Shade - La Lumiere School (Ind.)
College commitment: UConn
14
Breya Cunningham - La Jolla Country Day School (Calif.)
College commitment: Arizona
13
Milaysia Fulwiley - W.J. Keenan (S.C.)
College commitment: South Carolina
12
Madison Booker - Germantown (Miss.)
College commitment: Texas
11
Taliah Scott - Saint John's Country Day School (NJ)
College commitment: Arkansas
10
Courtney Ogden - Westminster School (Ga.)
College commitment: Stanford
9
Zoe Brooks - Saint John Vianney High (NJ)
College commitment: NC State
8
Montaya Dew - Centennial (Nev.)
College commitment: Arizona
7
Aaliyah del Rosario - The Webb School (Tenn.)
College commitment: LSU
6
Kamorea Arnold - Germantown (Wisc.)
College commitment: UConn
5
Hannah Hidalgo - Paul VI H.S. (NJ)
College commitment: Notre Dame
4
Ciera Toomey - Dunmore (Pa.)
College commitment: North Carolina
3
Jadyn Donovan - Sidwell Friends School (Washington DC)
College commitment: Duke
2
Mikaylah Williams - Parkway (La.)
College commitment: LSU
1
Judea "JuJu" Watkins - Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
College commitment: USC