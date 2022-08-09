The top-5 passing leaders from 2021 entering Senior year this football season

High School Football is returning soon, with some programs playing their first games later this week. To help get you ready for the coming season, we will be reviewing some of the statistical leaders from last year.

The best may be yet to come for some of the nation’s top quarterbacks—beyond Arch Manning. Here are the top-five passing leaders from the 2021 season that are about to enter their Senior campaign, according to MaxPreps.

1 Drew Novak - Western Brown (Ohio) Height/weight: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds Novak led the nation with 5,269 passing yards last season. He completed 67.2% of his passes, totaling 56 touchdowns to go with 11 interceptions. 2 Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (Ariz.) Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds Stallworth came in second in total passing yards, coming in at 4,863. However, he posted more touchdowns than Novak, with 67. His passer rating was 131. 3 Devin Watson - Summit Academy (Utah) Height/weight 6-foot-1, 190 pounds Watson came in third in the country with 4,289 passing yards. He also posted 51 touchdowns, 16 picks and a passer rating of 117. 4 Ryder Lambert - Stephenville (Texas) Height/weight: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds Lambert (QB/ATH) ranked fourth in the nation with 4,275 passing yards. His 133 passer rating is the highest on this list. He also only threw eight interceptions all year to go with 52 touchdowns. 5 Chris Teten - Dublin (Texas) Height/weight: 5-foot-11, 181 pounds In addition to putting in time at outside linebacker, Teten played QB, totaling 4,066 passing yards in the 2021 season. He threw 42 touchdowns plus 16 interceptions, posting a rating of 112.