The top high school QBs of all time: East region

While some states are better known for producing great athletes than others, the truth is legendary competitors can come from anywhere. That includes the schools in the east, where more than a few of the greats played their high school football.

As the 2023 high school football season and opening Super 25 nears, we’re looking back at the best players of all time, beginning with the quarterbacks.

To create this list, we selected QBs who played at schools in the following states: Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Maine. This format follows our breakdown for Super 25 football regions—East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and West.