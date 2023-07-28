Sections

Advertisement

Top 10 players in Ohio high school football heading into the 2023 season

Schools from California, Florida and Texas tend to get most of the attention when it comes to the nation’s top high school football prospects. Several other highly-competitive states produce great talent every year, though. Georgia has to be on that list, as does Ohio. Today, let’s take a look at some of the top Ohio-based recruits going into the 2023 season, according to our colleagues at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Subscribe to the Enquirer/Cincinnati.com here

More football stories

Watch: Auburn flips 5-star OLB recruit from Georgia

Ohio bans Saturday games for high school football playoffs

10
St. Edward OT Deontae Armstrong

Mick Walker 247Sports

9
Lakota West TE Luka Gilbert

Mick Walker, 247Sports

8
Cleveland Heights RB/DB Marquise Davis

Marquise Davis

Mick Walker, 247Sports

7
Findlay QB Ryan Montgomery

Ryan Montgomery

Mick Walker, 247Sports

6
Northmont CB Dorian Brew

Dorian Brew

Mick Walker, 247Sports

5
Big Walnut LB Garrett Stover

Garrett Stover

Mick Walker, 247Sports

4
Springfield CB Aaron Scott

Aaron Scott

Mick Walker, 247Sports

3
Archbishop Hoban OL William Satterwhite

William Satterwhite

Mick Walker, 247Sports

2
Glenville CB Bryce West

Bryce West

Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

1
Archbishop Moeller RB Jordan Marshall

Jordan Marshall

Mick Walker, 247Sports

More Football