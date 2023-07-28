Top 10 players in Ohio high school football heading into the 2023 season

Schools from California, Florida and Texas tend to get most of the attention when it comes to the nation’s top high school football prospects. Several other highly-competitive states produce great talent every year, though. Georgia has to be on that list, as does Ohio. Today, let’s take a look at some of the top Ohio-based recruits going into the 2023 season, according to our colleagues at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Subscribe to the Enquirer/Cincinnati.com here

More football stories

Watch: Auburn flips 5-star OLB recruit from Georgia

Ohio bans Saturday games for high school football playoffs