The Top 10 remaining unsigned 2021 recruits after the Early Signing Period

Early Signing Period

By December 19, 2020 7:49 am

By |

The Early Signing Period has come and gone, but there are still plenty of 2021 recruits available for the taking.

2021 recruits have until February to sign their National Letter of Intent, meaning there will be plenty of fireworks on the recruiting trail over the next month and a half with some of the top prospects in the country still unsigned — including 247Sports’ No. 1 recruit Korey Foreman and No. 3 recruit J.T. Tuimoloau. Foreman has been rumored to have already put pen to paper, but will not announce his destination until Jan. 2. Tuimolau, meanwhile, will ride things out until February.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 remaining unsigned recruits with the Early Signing Period officially in the books.

RELATED: USA Today High School Sports Top 100: 2021 recruiting rankings (plus commit updates)

Note: Rankings and measurables courtesy of 247Sports.

Korey Foreman

Photo: 247Sports

Ranking: No. 1

School: Centennial (Calif.)

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 265 pounds

J.T. Tuimoloau

Photo: Bodine Sports Photography

Ranking: No. 3

School: Eastside Catholic (Wash.)

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-4.5

Weight: 277 pounds

Tristan Leigh

Scooter Waller, 247Sports

Ranking: No. 11

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 270 pounds

Terrence Lewis

Ranking: No. 16

School: Miami Central (Fla.)

Position: Inside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 pounds

Camar Wheaton

Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

Ranking: No. 26

School: Lakeview Centennial (Texas)

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

LJ Johnson

Nick Harris, 247Sports

Ranking: No. 40

School: Cy-Fair (Texas)

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 204 pounds

Tywone Malone

Brian Dohn, 247Sports

Ranking: No. 61

School: Bergen Catholic (N.J.)

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-3.5

Weight: 300 pounds

Ceyair Wright

Photo via Twitter/@ceyairr

Ranking: No. 77

School: Loyola (Calif.)

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 175 pounds

Brian Thomas Jr.

Billy Embody, 247Sports

Ranking: No. 79

School: Walker (La.)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 185 pounds

Quaydarius Davis

