The Top 10 remaining unsigned 2021 recruits after the Early Signing Period

The Early Signing Period has come and gone, but there are still plenty of 2021 recruits available for the taking.

2021 recruits have until February to sign their National Letter of Intent, meaning there will be plenty of fireworks on the recruiting trail over the next month and a half with some of the top prospects in the country still unsigned — including 247Sports’ No. 1 recruit Korey Foreman and No. 3 recruit J.T. Tuimoloau. Foreman has been rumored to have already put pen to paper, but will not announce his destination until Jan. 2. Tuimolau, meanwhile, will ride things out until February.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 remaining unsigned recruits with the Early Signing Period officially in the books.

Note: Rankings and measurables courtesy of 247Sports.