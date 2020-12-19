The Top 10 remaining unsigned 2021 recruits after the Early Signing Period

The Early Signing Period has come and gone, but there are still plenty of 2021 recruits available for the taking.
2021 recruits have until February to sign their National Letter of Intent, meaning there will be plenty of fireworks on the recruiting trail over the next month and a half with some of the top prospects in the country still unsigned — including 247Sports’ No. 1 recruit Korey Foreman and No. 3 recruit J.T. Tuimoloau. Foreman has been rumored to have already put pen to paper, but will not announce his destination until Jan. 2. Tuimolau, meanwhile, will ride things out until February.
Let’s take a look at the top 10 remaining unsigned recruits with the Early Signing Period officially in the books.
RELATED: USA Today High School Sports Top 100: 2021 recruiting rankings (plus commit updates)
Note: Rankings and measurables courtesy of 247Sports.
Korey Foreman
Ranking: No. 1
School: Centennial (Calif.)
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 265 pounds
J.T. Tuimoloau
Ranking: No. 3
School: Eastside Catholic (Wash.)
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-4.5
Weight: 277 pounds
Tristan Leigh
Ranking: No. 11
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 270 pounds
Terrence Lewis
Ranking: No. 16
School: Miami Central (Fla.)
Position: Inside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 200 pounds
Camar Wheaton
Ranking: No. 26
School: Lakeview Centennial (Texas)
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 190 pounds
LJ Johnson
Ranking: No. 40
School: Cy-Fair (Texas)
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 204 pounds
Tywone Malone
Ranking: No. 61
School: Bergen Catholic (N.J.)
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-3.5
Weight: 300 pounds
Ceyair Wright
Ranking: No. 77
School: Loyola (Calif.)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 175 pounds
Brian Thomas Jr.
Ranking: No. 79
School: Walker (La.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 185 pounds