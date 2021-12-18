The top 10 remaining unsigned recruits after the early signing period

The early signing period has come and gone, but there are still plenty of 2022 recruits available for the taking.
2022 recruits have until February to sign their national letter of intent, meaning there will be plenty of fireworks on the recruiting trail over the next month and a half with some of the top prospects in the country still unsigned — including five five-stars.
Let’s take a look at the top 10 remaining unsigned recruits with the early signing period officially in the books.
1
Harold Perkins
Ranking: No. 5
High School: Cypress Park (Texas)
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2.5
Weight: 210 pounds
2
Shemar Stewart
Ranking: No. 9
High School: Monsignor Pace (Fla.)
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 272 pounds
3
Devon Campbell
Ranking: No. 10
High School: Bowie (Texas)
Position: Interior Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 310 pounds
4
Denver Harris
Ranking: No. 17
High School: North Shore (Texas)
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
5
Josh Conerly Jr.
Ranking: No. 23
High School: Rainier Beach (Wash.)
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 275 pounds
6
Jacoby Mathews
Ranking: No. 36
High School: Ponchatoula (La.)
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 193 pounds
7
Omari Abor
Ranking: No. 38
High School: Duncanville (Texas)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 240 pounds
8
Earnest Greene
Ranking: No. 40
High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Position: Interior Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-4.5
Weight: 330 pounds
9
Kevin Coleman
Ranking: No. 44
High School: St. Mary’s (Mo.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 175 pounds
10
Cyrus Moss
Ranking: No. 63
High School: Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
Position: EDGE
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 220 pounds
11
C.J. Williams
Ranking: No. 76
High School: Mater Dei (Calif.)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 193 pounds