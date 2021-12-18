The top 10 remaining unsigned recruits after the early signing period

The early signing period has come and gone, but there are still plenty of 2022 recruits available for the taking.

2022 recruits have until February to sign their national letter of intent, meaning there will be plenty of fireworks on the recruiting trail over the next month and a half with some of the top prospects in the country still unsigned — including five five-stars.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 remaining unsigned recruits with the early signing period officially in the books.

1 Harold Perkins Ranking: No. 5 High School: Cypress Park (Texas) Position: Linebacker Height: 6-foot-2.5 Weight: 210 pounds 2 Shemar Stewart Ranking: No. 9 High School: Monsignor Pace (Fla.) Position: Defensive Lineman Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 272 pounds 3 Devon Campbell Ranking: No. 10 High School: Bowie (Texas) Position: Interior Offensive Lineman Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 310 pounds 4 Denver Harris Ranking: No. 17 High School: North Shore (Texas) Position: Cornerback Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 180 pounds 5 Josh Conerly Jr. Ranking: No. 23 High School: Rainier Beach (Wash.) Position: Offensive Tackle Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 275 pounds 6 Jacoby Mathews Ranking: No. 36 High School: Ponchatoula (La.) Position: Safety Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 193 pounds 7 Omari Abor Ranking: No. 38 High School: Duncanville (Texas) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 240 pounds 8 Earnest Greene Ranking: No. 40 High School: St. John Bosco (Calif.) Position: Interior Offensive Lineman Height: 6-foot-4.5 Weight: 330 pounds 9 Kevin Coleman Ranking: No. 44 High School: St. Mary's (Mo.) Position: Wide Receiver Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 175 pounds 10 Cyrus Moss Ranking: No. 63 High School: Bishop Gorman (Nev.) Position: EDGE Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 220 pounds 11 C.J. Williams Ranking: No. 76 High School: Mater Dei (Calif.) Position: Wide Receiver Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 193 pounds