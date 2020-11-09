Top 100: 2021 Recruiting Rankings

USA Today Sports

Time flies in the high school football/NCAA recruiting world, and before you know it, the Early Signing Period and National Signing Day will be here.

As that time nears, we’ll be keeping an eye on the top 100 football recruits in the country according to the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Player Rankings, which averages the grades from the three biggest recruiting services — 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.

Some athletes have already made verbal commitments to specific NCAA programs, so that information is also included below — and will be updated should anything change.

Now let’s get to it! The top 100 …

(Note: the recruit’s measurements and position are courtesy of 247Sports.)

1. Korey Foreman

(247Sports)

School: Centennial (Calif.)

Position: SDE

Height/Weight: 6-4/265

College: Undecided

Average: 1.67

2. JT Tuimoloau

(Photo: Bodine Sports Photography)

School: Eastside Catholic (Wash.)

Position: SDE

Height/Weight: 6-4.5/277

College: Undecided

Average: 3.33

3. Jack Sawyer

(Bill Kurelic, 247Sports)

School: Pickerington North (Ohio)

Position: SDE

Height/Weight: 6-5/248

College: Ohio State

Average: 4

4. Tommy Brockermeyer

(Photo: Tim Ingram)

School: All Saints Episcopal (Texas)

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-6.25/283

College: Alabama

Average: 5.67

5. Caleb Williams

(Photo: Gonzaga TD Club)

School: Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) 

Position: DUAL

Height/Weight: 6-1/210

College: Oklahoma

Average: 7.33

6. Amarius Mims

(Rusty Mansell, 247Sports)

School: Gonzaga Bleckley County (Ga.) 

Position: OT

Height/Weight:  6-7/315

College: Georgia

Average: 9.33

7. JC Latham

(Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean)

School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Position: OT

Height/Weight:  6-6/305

College: Alabama

Average: 11.33

8. Sam Huard

(Brandon Huffman, 247Sports)

School: Kennedy Catholic (Wash.)

Position: PRO

Height/Weight: 6-2/190

College: Washington

Average: 12

9. Emeka Egbuka

(Photo: Tacoma News Tribune)

School: Steilacoom (Wash.)

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-1/190

College: Undecided

Average: 15.67

10. Tristan Leigh

(Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports)Leonard Taylor

School: Robinson Secondary (Va.)

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-5/270

College: Undecided

Average: 16

11. Leonard Taylor

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

School: Miami Palmetto (Fla.)

Position: DT

Height/Weight: 6-4/255

College: Miami (Fla.)

Average: 17.33

12. Brock Vandagriff

(Photo: Rusty Mansell/247Sports)

School: Prince Avenue Christian School (Ga.)

Position: PRO

Height/Weight: 6-3/198

College: Georgia

Average: 17.67

13. James Williams

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

School: American Heritage (Fla.)

Position: ATH

Height/Weight: 6-5/218

College: Miami (Fla.)

Average: 20.67

14. Terrence Lewis

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

School: Miami Central (Fla.)

Position: OLB

Height/Weight: 6-1/200

College: Tennessee

Average: 21

15. Mario Williams

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

School: Plant City (Fla.)

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 5-10/165

College: Oklahoma

Average: 21.67

16. Camar Wheaton

(Photo: Deanna Hand/LC Journalism Department)

School: Lakeview Centennial (Texas)

Position: RB

Height/Weight: 5-11/190

College: Undecided

Average: 23

17. JJ McCarthy

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Position: PRO

Height/Weight: 6-3/190

College: Michigan

Average: 23.67

t-18. Nolan Rucci

(247Sports)

School: Warwick (Penn.)

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-8/295

College: Wisconsin

Average: 25.33

t-18. Damon Payne

(USA TODAY Network, DetroitFreePress)

School: Belleville (Mich.)

Position: DT

Height/Weight: 6-3.5/297

College: Alabama

Average: 25.33

t-18. Kyle McCord

(Photo: Gil McGlynn/St. Josephs Prep)

School: St. Joseph’sPrep (Pa.)

Position: PRO

Height/Weight: 6-3/215

College: Ohio State

Average: 25.33

21. Ja'Tavion Sanders

(Jeff Woo/Denton Record-Chronicle)

School:  Ryan (Texas)

Position: ATH

Height/Weight: 6-3.5/220

College: Texas

Average: 26

22. Jake Garcia

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

School: Grayson (Ga.)

Position: QB

Height/Weight: 6-2.5/195

College: USC

Average: 28

23. Maason Smith

(247Sports)

School: Terrebonne (La.)

Position: DT

Height/Weight: 6-5/316

College: Undecided

Average: 27

24. Will Shipley

(247Sports)

School: Weddington (N.C.)

Position: APB

Height/Weight: 5-11/198

College: Clemson

Average: 28.33

25. Tunmise Adeleye

(Mike Roach, 247Sports)

School: Tompkins (Texas)

Position: SDE

Height/Weight: 6-3/245

College: Undecided

Average: 28.67

t-26. TreVeyon Henderson

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

School: Hopewell (Va.)

Position: RB

Height/Weight: 5-11/195

College: Ohio State

Average: 33.33

t-26. Jacorey Brooks

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-3/185

College: Alabama

Average: 33.33

28. Keeshawn Silver

(247Sports)

School: Rocky Mount (N.C.)

Position: SDE

Height/Weight: 6-6/275

College: North Carolina

Average: 35.33

29. Dylan Brooks

247Sports

School: Handley (Ala.)

Position: WDE

Height/Weight: 6-5/250

College: Tennessee

Average: 36

t-30. Ga'Quincy McKinstry

(Jason Caldwell, 247Sports)

School: Pinson Valley (Ala.)

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 5-11.5/172

College: Alabama

Average: 36.67

t-30. Donovan Jackson

(247Sports)

School: Episcopal (Texas)

Position: OG

Height/Weight: 6-4/308

College: Ohio State

Average: 36.67

t-32. Ty Thompson

(247Sports)

School: Mesquite (Ariz.)

Position: QB

Height/Weight: 6-4/215

College: Oregon

Average: 40.67

t-32. Sage Ryan

(247Sports)

School: Lafayette Christian Academy (La.)

Position: S

Height/Weight: 5-11/193

College: LSU

Average: 40.67

34. Troy Franklin

(Brandon Huffman, 247Sports)

School: Menlo-Atherton (Calif.)

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-2/170

College: Oregon

Average: 41.67

35. Smael Mondon

(Keith Niebuhr, 247Sports)

School: Paulding County (Texas)

Position: OLB

Height/Weight: 6-3/220

College: Georgia

Average: 42.33

36. Raesjon Davis

(247Sports)

School: Mater Dei (Calif.)

Position: OLB

Height/Weight: 6-1/215

College: LSU

Average: 45

37. Jason Marshall

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

School: Miami Palmetto (Fla.)

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-2/180

College: Florida

Average: 46.33

38. Billy Bowman

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

School: Ryan (Texas)

Position: ATH

Height/Weight: 5-10/175

College: Oklahoma

Average: 48

39. Tywone Malone

(Brian Dohn, 247Sports)

School: Bergen Catholic (N.J.)

Position: DT

Height/Weight: 6-3.5/300

College: Undecided

Average: 48.33

40. Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

School: St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.)

Position: OLB

Height/Weight: 6-0/210

College: Clemson

Average: 49

41. Savion Byrd

(Billy Embody, 247Sports)

School: Duncanville (Texas)

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-5/265

School: Undecided

Average: 52

42. Payton Page

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

School: Dudley (N.C.)

Position: DT

Height/Weight: 6-4/360

College: Clemson

Average: 52.33

43. Jakailin Johnson

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

School: De Smet Jesuit (Mo.)

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-1/175

College: Ohio State

Average: 53.67

44. Derrick Davis Jr.

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

School: Gateway (Pa.)

Position: S

Height/Weight: 6-1/194

College: Undecided

Average: 54.67

45. Landon Tengwall

School: Good Counsel (Md.)

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-6/300

College: Penn State

Average: 54.67

t-46. Donovan Edwards

(Allen Trieu, 247Sports)

School: West Bloomfield (Mich.)

Position: RB

Height/Weight: 5-11/190

College: Undecided

Average: 55.67

t-46. Beaux Collins

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-2.5/195

College: Clemson

Average: 55.67

48. Blake Fisher

(Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports)

School: Avon (Ind.)

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-5.5/336

College: Notre Dame

Average: 56.67

49. Terrence Ferguson

(Rusty Mansell, 247Sports)

School: Peach County (Ga.)

Position: OG

Height/Weight: 6-4/300

College: Alabama

Average: 57.33

50. Rocco Spindler

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

School: Clarkston (Mich.)

Position: OG

Height/Weight: 6-4.5/315

College: Notre Dame

Average: 57.67

51. Tyler Buchner

(247Sports)

School: Helix (Calif.)

Position: QB

Height/Weight: 6-2/205

College: Notre Dame

Average: 58.33

52. Christian Leary

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

School: Edgewater (Fla.)

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 5-9/190

College: Alabama

Average: 59.67

53. Barrett Carter

School: North Gwinnett (Ga.)

Position: OLB

Height/Weight: 6-1/220

College: Clemson

Average: 61.33

54. Dallas Turner

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

Position: WDE

Height/Weight: 6-4/235

College: Alabama

Average: 63.67

55. Micah Morris

(247Sports)

School: Camden County (Ga.)

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-4/316

College: Georgia

Average: 64

56. Corey Collier

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

School: Miami Palmetto (Fla.)

Position: S

Height/Weight: 6-2/170

College: Florida

Average: 64.33

57. Dont'e Thornton

(Tyler Donahue, 247Sports)

School: Mount Saint Joseph (Md.)

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-4.5/185

College: Oregon

Average: 64.67

58. LJ Johnson

(Brian Perroni, 247Sports)

School: Cy-Fair (Texas)

Position: RB

Height/Weight: 5-10/204

College: Undecided

Average: 65.33

59. Miller Moss

(247Sports)

School: Bishop Alemany (Calif.)

Position: QB

Height/Weight: 6-2/197

College: USC

Average: 66.33

60. Jayden Ballard

(247Sports)

School: Washington (Ohio)

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-2/175

College: Ohio State

Average: 67

t-60 Branden Jennings

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

School: Sandalwood (Fla.)

Position: OLB

Height/Weight: 6-3.5/225

College: Michigan

Average: 67

62. Lee Hunter

Photo: Jason Caldwell/247Sports

School: Blount (Ala.)

Position: DT

Height/Weight: 6-5/292

College: Auburn

Average: 68.33

63. Shemar Turner

(Andrew Hattersley, 247Sports)

School: DeSoto (Texas)

Position: SDE

Height/Weight: 6-3.5/282

College: Undecided

Average: 68.67

64. Mike Hall

(Photo: Gary Housteau, 247Sports)

School: Streetsboro (Ohio)

Position: DT

Height/Weight: 6-3/290

College: Ohio State

Average: 70.33

65. Jake Briningstool

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

School: Ravenwood (Tenn.)

Position: TE

Height/Weight: 6-5/215

College: Clemson

Average: 70.67

66. Kingsley Suamataia

(Shotgun Spratling, 247Sports)

School: Orem (Utah)

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-5/280

College: Oregon

Average: 72.33

67. Bryce Foster

(Brian Perroni, 247Sports)

School: Taylor (Texas)

Position: OG

Height/Weight: 6-4.5/330

College: Undecided

Average: 73

t-68. Agiye Hall

(Will Turner, 247Sports)

School: Bloomingdale (Fla.)

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-3/190

College: Alabama

Average: 76

t-68. David Daniel

(Cory Fravel, 247Sports)

School: Woodstock (Ga.)

Position: ATH

Height/Weight: 6-1/180

College: Georgia

Average: 76

70. Drake Maye

(247Sports)

School: Myers Park (N.C.)

Position: QB

Height/Weight: 6-5/210

College: North Carolina

Average: 77.33

71. Tyreak Sapp

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

Position: SDE

Height/Weight: 6-2.5/255

College: Florida

Average: 78.33

72. Garrett Nussmeier

(Andrew Hattersley, 247Sports)

School: Marcus (Texas)

Position: QB

Height/Weight: 6-1.5/182

College: LSU

Average: 80

73. Xavier Worthy

(Brandon Huffman, 247Sports)

School: Central East (Calif.)

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-1/160

College: Michigan

Average: 84

74. Giovanni El-Hadi

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

School: Adlai Stevenson (Mich.)

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-5/285

School: Michigan

Average: 86

75. Demeioun Robinson

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

School: Quince Orchard (Md.)

Position: WDE

Height/Weight: 6-3/220

College: Maryland

Average: 86.67

76. Deion Colzie

(Rusty Mansell, 247Sports)

School: Athens Academy (Ga.)

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-4/193

College: Notre Dame

Average: 88

77. Evan Pryor

(Don Callahan, 247Sports)

School: William Amos Hough (N.C.)

Position: RB

Height/Weight: 5-10/190

College: Ohio State

Average: 88.33

78. Brian Thomas Jr.

(Billy Embody, 247Sports)

School: Walker (La.)

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-4/185

College: Undecided

Average: 89.33

79. Jalen Milroe

(Brian Perroni, 247Sports)

School: Tompkins (Texas)

Position: QB

Height/Weight: 6-1.5/192

College: Alabama

Average: 90.33

80. Raneiria Dillworth

(Don Callahan, 247Sports)

School: Glenn (N.C.)

Position: OLB

Height/Weight: 6-2/185

College: North Carolina

Average: 90.67

81. Ceyair Wright

(Patrick Yew, 247Sports)

School: Loyola (Calif.)

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-1/175

College: Undecided

Average: 91.67

82. JoJo Earle

(Collin Kennedy, 247Sports)

School: Aledo (Texas)

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 5-9.5/170

College: LSU

Average: 92

83. Jordan Hancock

(Rusty Mansell, 247Sports)

School: North Gwinnett (Ga.)

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-1/170

College: Ohio State

Average: 94.33

84. Xavian Sorey

(Gaby Urrutia, 247Sports)

School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Position: OLB

Height/Weight: 6-3/214

College: Undecided

Average: 95.33

85. Ethan Calvert

(Shotgun Spratling, 247Sports)

School: Oaks Christian (Calif.)

Position: ILB

Height/Weight: 6-3/220

College: Undecided

Average: 96

t-86. Clayton Smith

(Mike Roach, 247Sports)

School: Texas High (Texas)

Position: WDE

Height/Weight: 6-4/220

College: Oklahoma

Average: 97.33

t-86. Monkell Goodwine

(247Sports)

School: Rock Creek Christian Academy (Md.)

Position: SDE

Height/Weight: 6-4/260

College: Alabama

Average: 97.33

t-88. Chris Hilton

(Sonny Shipp, 247Sports)

School: Zachary (La.)

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 5-11.5/169

College: LSU

Average: 97.67

t-88. Garrett Dellinger

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

School: Clarkston (Mich.)

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-5/280

College: LSU

Average: 97.67

90. Shadrach Banks

(Brian Perroni, 247Sports)

School: North Shore (Texas)

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-0/210

College: Texas A&M

Average: 99

91. Reid Carrico

(Allen Trieu, 247Sports)

School: Ironton (Ohio)

Position: ILB

Height/Weight: 6-3/225

College: Ohio State

Average: 101

92. Preston Stone

(Mike Roach, 247Sports)

School: Parish Episcopal School (Texas)

Position: QB

Height/Weight: 6-2/205

College: SMU

Average: 103.3

93. Marvin Harrison Jr.

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

School: St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.)

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-3/190

College: Ohio State

Average: 105

94. Quaydarius Davis

(247Sports)

School: Skyline (Texas)

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-0/193

College: USC

Average: 106

95. Bram Walden

(Blair Angulo, 247Sports)

School: Saguaro (Ariz.)

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-4/270

College: Oregon

Average: 106.67

96. Kelvin Gilliam

(Don Callahan, 247Sports)

School: Highland Springs (Va.)

Position: WDE

Height/Weight: 6-3/250

College: Oklahoma

Average: 109.33

97. Junior Colson

(Josh Newkirk, 247Sports)

School: Ravenwood (Tenn.)

Position: OLB

Height/Weight: 6-2/228

College: Michigan

Average: 111

98. Reuben Fatheree

(Brian Perroni, 247Sports)

School: Foster (Texas)

Position: OT

Height/Weight: 6-8/305

College: Texas A&M

Average: 111.33

t-99. Nyland Green

(Ryan Callahan, 247Sports)

School: Newton (Ga.)

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-2/183

College: Undecided

Average: 113

t-99. Deion Smith

(Jared Thomas, 247Sports)

School: Jackson Academy (Miss.)

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-1.5/175

College: LSU

Average: 113

