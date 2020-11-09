Top 100: 2021 Recruiting Rankings

Time flies in the high school football/NCAA recruiting world, and before you know it, the Early Signing Period and National Signing Day will be here.
As that time nears, we’ll be keeping an eye on the top 100 football recruits in the country according to the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Player Rankings, which averages the grades from the three biggest recruiting services — 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.
Some athletes have already made verbal commitments to specific NCAA programs, so that information is also included below — and will be updated should anything change.
Now let’s get to it! The top 100 …
(Note: the recruit’s measurements and position are courtesy of 247Sports.)
1. Korey Foreman
School: Centennial (Calif.)
Position: SDE
Height/Weight: 6-4/265
College: Undecided
Average: 1.67
2. JT Tuimoloau
School: Eastside Catholic (Wash.)
Position: SDE
Height/Weight: 6-4.5/277
College: Undecided
Average: 3.33
3. Jack Sawyer
School: Pickerington North (Ohio)
Position: SDE
Height/Weight: 6-5/248
College: Ohio State
Average: 4
4. Tommy Brockermeyer
School: All Saints Episcopal (Texas)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-6.25/283
College: Alabama
Average: 5.67
5. Caleb Williams
School: Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.)
Position: DUAL
Height/Weight: 6-1/210
College: Oklahoma
Average: 7.33
6. Amarius Mims
School: Gonzaga Bleckley County (Ga.)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-7/315
College: Georgia
Average: 9.33
7. JC Latham
School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-6/305
College: Alabama
Average: 11.33
8. Sam Huard
School: Kennedy Catholic (Wash.)
Position: PRO
Height/Weight: 6-2/190
College: Washington
Average: 12
9. Emeka Egbuka
School: Steilacoom (Wash.)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 6-1/190
College: Undecided
Average: 15.67
10. Tristan Leigh
School: Robinson Secondary (Va.)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-5/270
College: Undecided
Average: 16
11. Leonard Taylor
School: Miami Palmetto (Fla.)
Position: DT
Height/Weight: 6-4/255
College: Miami (Fla.)
Average: 17.33
12. Brock Vandagriff
School: Prince Avenue Christian School (Ga.)
Position: PRO
Height/Weight: 6-3/198
College: Georgia
Average: 17.67
13. James Williams
School: American Heritage (Fla.)
Position: ATH
Height/Weight: 6-5/218
College: Miami (Fla.)
Average: 20.67
14. Terrence Lewis
School: Miami Central (Fla.)
Position: OLB
Height/Weight: 6-1/200
College: Tennessee
Average: 21
15. Mario Williams
School: Plant City (Fla.)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 5-10/165
College: Oklahoma
Average: 21.67
16. Camar Wheaton
School: Lakeview Centennial (Texas)
Position: RB
Height/Weight: 5-11/190
College: Undecided
Average: 23
17. JJ McCarthy
School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: PRO
Height/Weight: 6-3/190
College: Michigan
Average: 23.67
t-18. Nolan Rucci
School: Warwick (Penn.)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-8/295
College: Wisconsin
Average: 25.33
t-18. Damon Payne
School: Belleville (Mich.)
Position: DT
Height/Weight: 6-3.5/297
College: Alabama
Average: 25.33
t-18. Kyle McCord
School: St. Joseph’sPrep (Pa.)
Position: PRO
Height/Weight: 6-3/215
College: Ohio State
Average: 25.33
21. Ja'Tavion Sanders
School: Ryan (Texas)
Position: ATH
Height/Weight: 6-3.5/220
College: Texas
Average: 26
22. Jake Garcia
School: Grayson (Ga.)
Position: QB
Height/Weight: 6-2.5/195
College: USC
Average: 28
23. Maason Smith
School: Terrebonne (La.)
Position: DT
Height/Weight: 6-5/316
College: Undecided
Average: 27
24. Will Shipley
School: Weddington (N.C.)
Position: APB
Height/Weight: 5-11/198
College: Clemson
Average: 28.33
25. Tunmise Adeleye
School: Tompkins (Texas)
Position: SDE
Height/Weight: 6-3/245
College: Undecided
Average: 28.67
t-26. TreVeyon Henderson
School: Hopewell (Va.)
Position: RB
Height/Weight: 5-11/195
College: Ohio State
Average: 33.33
t-26. Jacorey Brooks
School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 6-3/185
College: Alabama
Average: 33.33
28. Keeshawn Silver
School: Rocky Mount (N.C.)
Position: SDE
Height/Weight: 6-6/275
College: North Carolina
Average: 35.33
29. Dylan Brooks
School: Handley (Ala.)
Position: WDE
Height/Weight: 6-5/250
College: Tennessee
Average: 36
t-30. Ga'Quincy McKinstry
School: Pinson Valley (Ala.)
Position: CB
Height/Weight: 5-11.5/172
College: Alabama
Average: 36.67
t-30. Donovan Jackson
School: Episcopal (Texas)
Position: OG
Height/Weight: 6-4/308
College: Ohio State
Average: 36.67
t-32. Ty Thompson
School: Mesquite (Ariz.)
Position: QB
Height/Weight: 6-4/215
College: Oregon
Average: 40.67
t-32. Sage Ryan
School: Lafayette Christian Academy (La.)
Position: S
Height/Weight: 5-11/193
College: LSU
Average: 40.67
34. Troy Franklin
School: Menlo-Atherton (Calif.)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 6-2/170
College: Oregon
Average: 41.67
35. Smael Mondon
School: Paulding County (Texas)
Position: OLB
Height/Weight: 6-3/220
College: Georgia
Average: 42.33
36. Raesjon Davis
School: Mater Dei (Calif.)
Position: OLB
Height/Weight: 6-1/215
College: LSU
Average: 45
37. Jason Marshall
School: Miami Palmetto (Fla.)
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 6-2/180
College: Florida
Average: 46.33
38. Billy Bowman
School: Ryan (Texas)
Position: ATH
Height/Weight: 5-10/175
College: Oklahoma
Average: 48
39. Tywone Malone
School: Bergen Catholic (N.J.)
Position: DT
Height/Weight: 6-3.5/300
College: Undecided
Average: 48.33
40. Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
School: St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.)
Position: OLB
Height/Weight: 6-0/210
College: Clemson
Average: 49
41. Savion Byrd
School: Duncanville (Texas)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-5/265
School: Undecided
Average: 52
42. Payton Page
School: Dudley (N.C.)
Position: DT
Height/Weight: 6-4/360
College: Clemson
Average: 52.33
43. Jakailin Johnson
School: De Smet Jesuit (Mo.)
Position: CB
Height/Weight: 6-1/175
College: Ohio State
Average: 53.67
44. Derrick Davis Jr.
School: Gateway (Pa.)
Position: S
Height/Weight: 6-1/194
College: Undecided
Average: 54.67
45. Landon Tengwall
School: Good Counsel (Md.)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-6/300
College: Penn State
Average: 54.67
t-46. Donovan Edwards
School: West Bloomfield (Mich.)
Position: RB
Height/Weight: 5-11/190
College: Undecided
Average: 55.67
t-46. Beaux Collins
School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 6-2.5/195
College: Clemson
Average: 55.67
48. Blake Fisher
School: Avon (Ind.)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-5.5/336
College: Notre Dame
Average: 56.67
49. Terrence Ferguson
School: Peach County (Ga.)
Position: OG
Height/Weight: 6-4/300
College: Alabama
Average: 57.33
50. Rocco Spindler
School: Clarkston (Mich.)
Position: OG
Height/Weight: 6-4.5/315
College: Notre Dame
Average: 57.67
51. Tyler Buchner
School: Helix (Calif.)
Position: QB
Height/Weight: 6-2/205
College: Notre Dame
Average: 58.33
52. Christian Leary
School: Edgewater (Fla.)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 5-9/190
College: Alabama
Average: 59.67
53. Barrett Carter
School: North Gwinnett (Ga.)
Position: OLB
Height/Weight: 6-1/220
College: Clemson
Average: 61.33
54. Dallas Turner
School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)
Position: WDE
Height/Weight: 6-4/235
College: Alabama
Average: 63.67
55. Micah Morris
School: Camden County (Ga.)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-4/316
College: Georgia
Average: 64
56. Corey Collier
School: Miami Palmetto (Fla.)
Position: S
Height/Weight: 6-2/170
College: Florida
Average: 64.33
57. Dont'e Thornton
School: Mount Saint Joseph (Md.)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 6-4.5/185
College: Oregon
Average: 64.67
58. LJ Johnson
School: Cy-Fair (Texas)
Position: RB
Height/Weight: 5-10/204
College: Undecided
Average: 65.33
59. Miller Moss
School: Bishop Alemany (Calif.)
Position: QB
Height/Weight: 6-2/197
College: USC
Average: 66.33
60. Jayden Ballard
School: Washington (Ohio)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 6-2/175
College: Ohio State
Average: 67
t-60 Branden Jennings
School: Sandalwood (Fla.)
Position: OLB
Height/Weight: 6-3.5/225
College: Michigan
Average: 67
62. Lee Hunter
School: Blount (Ala.)
Position: DT
Height/Weight: 6-5/292
College: Auburn
Average: 68.33
63. Shemar Turner
School: DeSoto (Texas)
Position: SDE
Height/Weight: 6-3.5/282
College: Undecided
Average: 68.67
64. Mike Hall
School: Streetsboro (Ohio)
Position: DT
Height/Weight: 6-3/290
College: Ohio State
Average: 70.33
65. Jake Briningstool
School: Ravenwood (Tenn.)
Position: TE
Height/Weight: 6-5/215
College: Clemson
Average: 70.67
66. Kingsley Suamataia
School: Orem (Utah)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-5/280
College: Oregon
Average: 72.33
67. Bryce Foster
School: Taylor (Texas)
Position: OG
Height/Weight: 6-4.5/330
College: Undecided
Average: 73
t-68. Agiye Hall
School: Bloomingdale (Fla.)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 6-3/190
College: Alabama
Average: 76
t-68. David Daniel
School: Woodstock (Ga.)
Position: ATH
Height/Weight: 6-1/180
College: Georgia
Average: 76
70. Drake Maye
School: Myers Park (N.C.)
Position: QB
Height/Weight: 6-5/210
College: North Carolina
Average: 77.33
71. Tyreak Sapp
School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)
Position: SDE
Height/Weight: 6-2.5/255
College: Florida
Average: 78.33
72. Garrett Nussmeier
School: Marcus (Texas)
Position: QB
Height/Weight: 6-1.5/182
College: LSU
Average: 80
73. Xavier Worthy
School: Central East (Calif.)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 6-1/160
College: Michigan
Average: 84
74. Giovanni El-Hadi
School: Adlai Stevenson (Mich.)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-5/285
School: Michigan
Average: 86
75. Demeioun Robinson
School: Quince Orchard (Md.)
Position: WDE
Height/Weight: 6-3/220
College: Maryland
Average: 86.67
76. Deion Colzie
School: Athens Academy (Ga.)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 6-4/193
College: Notre Dame
Average: 88
77. Evan Pryor
School: William Amos Hough (N.C.)
Position: RB
Height/Weight: 5-10/190
College: Ohio State
Average: 88.33
78. Brian Thomas Jr.
School: Walker (La.)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 6-4/185
College: Undecided
Average: 89.33
79. Jalen Milroe
School: Tompkins (Texas)
Position: QB
Height/Weight: 6-1.5/192
College: Alabama
Average: 90.33
80. Raneiria Dillworth
School: Glenn (N.C.)
Position: OLB
Height/Weight: 6-2/185
College: North Carolina
Average: 90.67
81. Ceyair Wright
School: Loyola (Calif.)
Position: CB
Height/Weight: 6-1/175
College: Undecided
Average: 91.67
82. JoJo Earle
School: Aledo (Texas)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 5-9.5/170
College: LSU
Average: 92
83. Jordan Hancock
School: North Gwinnett (Ga.)
Position: CB
Height/Weight: 6-1/170
College: Ohio State
Average: 94.33
84. Xavian Sorey
School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: OLB
Height/Weight: 6-3/214
College: Undecided
Average: 95.33
85. Ethan Calvert
School: Oaks Christian (Calif.)
Position: ILB
Height/Weight: 6-3/220
College: Undecided
Average: 96
t-86. Clayton Smith
School: Texas High (Texas)
Position: WDE
Height/Weight: 6-4/220
College: Oklahoma
Average: 97.33
t-86. Monkell Goodwine
School: Rock Creek Christian Academy (Md.)
Position: SDE
Height/Weight: 6-4/260
College: Alabama
Average: 97.33
t-88. Chris Hilton
School: Zachary (La.)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 5-11.5/169
College: LSU
Average: 97.67
t-88. Garrett Dellinger
School: Clarkston (Mich.)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-5/280
College: LSU
Average: 97.67
90. Shadrach Banks
School: North Shore (Texas)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 6-0/210
College: Texas A&M
Average: 99
91. Reid Carrico
School: Ironton (Ohio)
Position: ILB
Height/Weight: 6-3/225
College: Ohio State
Average: 101
92. Preston Stone
School: Parish Episcopal School (Texas)
Position: QB
Height/Weight: 6-2/205
College: SMU
Average: 103.3
93. Marvin Harrison Jr.
School: St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 6-3/190
College: Ohio State
Average: 105
94. Quaydarius Davis
School: Skyline (Texas)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 6-0/193
College: USC
Average: 106
95. Bram Walden
School: Saguaro (Ariz.)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-4/270
College: Oregon
Average: 106.67
96. Kelvin Gilliam
School: Highland Springs (Va.)
Position: WDE
Height/Weight: 6-3/250
College: Oklahoma
Average: 109.33
97. Junior Colson
School: Ravenwood (Tenn.)
Position: OLB
Height/Weight: 6-2/228
College: Michigan
Average: 111
98. Reuben Fatheree
School: Foster (Texas)
Position: OT
Height/Weight: 6-8/305
College: Texas A&M
Average: 111.33
t-99. Nyland Green
School: Newton (Ga.)
Position: CB
Height/Weight: 6-2/183
College: Undecided
Average: 113
t-99. Deion Smith
School: Jackson Academy (Miss.)
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 6-1.5/175
College: LSU
Average: 113