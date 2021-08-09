Plenty of decorated coaches will be manning sidelines across the nation when high school football season kicks off later this month.

J.T. Curtis, the head coach of Louisiana powerhouse John Curtis, is just two wins away from becoming just the second high school football coach to ever reach the 600-win mark. The only other coach to ever reach the plateau was the legendary John McKissick, who won 621 games throughout his storied coaching career in South Carolina.

Today, USA Today High School Sports takes a look at the top 25 active winningest high school football coaches in the nation.