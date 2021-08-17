USA Today Sports

Top 25 Class of 2022 high school football players from Georgia

Football

By August 17, 2021 11:25 am

The 2021 high school football season is underway in certain states and just weeks away from kicking off in others, which means some of the top talents in the nation will be returning to the field in search of a state championship.

With the season on the horizon, USA Today High School Sports is taking a look at the top players in some of the nation’s high school football hotspots.

Here are the top 25 class of 2022 high school football players from Georgia.

1
Travis Hunter

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Collins Hill

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 165 pounds

College Commitment: Florida State

RELATED: Travis Hunter is the new No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022

2
Malaki Starks

Photo via Twitter/@MalakiStarks

High School: Jefferson

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 pounds

College Commitment: Georgia

3
Mykel Williams

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

High School: Hardaway

Position: Defensive Line

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 265 pounds

College Commitment: USC

4
Gunner Stockton

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

High School: Rabun County

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 220 pounds

College Commitment: Georgia

5
Deyon Bouie

Photo: Zach Blostein, 247Sports

High School: Bainbridge

Position: Athlete

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 185 pounds

College Commitment: Texas A&M

6
Tyre West

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

High School: Tift County

Position: Defensive Line

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 280 pounds

College Commitment: Georgia

7
Jake Johnson

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

High School: Oconee County

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225 pounds

College Commitment: LSU

8
Elijah Pritchett

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

High School: Carver

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 280 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

9
Oscar Delp

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

High School: West Forsyth

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 220 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

10
Sam Horn

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Collins Hill

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 190 pounds

College Commitment: Missouri

11
Marquis Groves-Killebrew

High School: North Cobb

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 180 pounds

College Commitment: Georgia

12
Addison Nichols

Photo: Don Callahan, 247Sports

High School: Greater Atlanta Christian School

Position: Interior Offensive Line

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 318 pounds

College Commitment: Tennessee

13
Christen Miller

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

High School: Cedar Grove

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 285 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

14
Kojo Antwi

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

High School: Lambert

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 190 pounds

College Commitment: Ohio State

15
C.J. Washington

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

High School: Cedartown

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 215 pounds

College Commitment: Georgia

16
Jaron Willis

Photo: Zach Blostein, 247Sports

High School: Lee County

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 228 pounds

College Commitment: Georgia Tech

17
De'Nylon Morrissette

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: North Cobb

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 pounds

College Commitment: Georgia

18
Jacurri Brown

Photo: 247Sports

High School: Lowndes

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 205 pounds

College Commitment: Miami

19
Daniel Martin

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Marietta

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

20
Janiran Bonner

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Cedar Grove

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 193 pounds

College Commitment: Georgia Tech

21
Holden Geriner

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

High School: Benedictine Military School

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 210 pounds

College Commitment: Auburn

22
Isaiah Bond

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

High School: Buford

Position: Athlete

Height: 5-foot-10.5

Weight: 170 pounds

College Commitment: Florida

23
Marcus Allen

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

High School: Walton

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

College Commitment: North Carolina

24
Holden Staes

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

High School: Westminster School

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 230 pounds

College Commitment: Notre Dame

