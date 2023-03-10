Top-rated 2023 high school basketball recruit in each state

High school basketball nears the end of the 2023 season, with many states already crowning champions.
At the front of the hardwood action from the east to west, there have been a ton of standout players beyond the headliners like Bronny James, Isaiah Collier and Justin Edwards.
As the final tipoffs begin, we’re taking a look at the top-rated basketball player in each state.
Here’s the breakdown for all 50, which includes if the player has decided to stay in state or not.
(Note: Some states lacked consensus data for a top selection. In those instances, we chose the top player based on our estimates from career and senior stat lines and accolades.)
Alabama
R.J. Johnson, Grissom
College commitment: Alabama
Alaska
Stewart Erhart, West Valley
College commitment: Undecided
Arizona
Cody Williams, Perry
College commitment: Colorado
Arkansas
Rashaud Marshall,
College commitment: Undecided
California
Jared McCain, Centennial
College commitment: Duke
Colorado
Baye Fall, Accelerated Schools
College Commitment: Arkansas
Connecticut
Elmarko Jackson, South Kent School
College commitment: Kansas
Delaware
Dean Shepherd, Tower Hill
College commitment: Undecided
Florida
Sean Stewart, Montverde Academy
College commitment: Duke
Georgia
Isaiah Collier, Wheeler
College commitment: USC
Hawaii
Jonny Philbrick, Kailua
College commitment: N/A
Idaho
Blake Buchanan,
College commitment: Virginia
Illinois
Jeremy Fears, Joliet West
College commitment: Michigan State
Indiana
Xavier Booker, Cathedral
College commitment: Michigan State
Iowa
Omaha Biliew, Waukee Senior
College commitment: Iowa State
Kansas
Matas Buzelis, Sunrise Christian
College commitment: None (going pro, G League)
Kentucky
Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
College commitment: Kentucky
Louisiana
Chris Lockett Jr.,
College commitment: Boise State
Maine
JP Estrella,
College commitment: Tennessee
Maryland
Solomon Ball,
College commitment: Connecticut
Massachusetts
T.J. Power, Worcester Academy
College commitment: Duke
Michigan
Curtis Williams Jr.,
College commitment: Louisville
Minnesota
Taison Chatman,
College commitment: Ohio State
Mississippi
Missouri
Cameron Carr,
College commitment: Tennessee
Montana
Dougie Peoples, Butte Central
College commitment: Undecided
Nebraska
Josiah Dotzler,
College commitment: Creighton
Nevada
Sebastian Mack,
College commitment: UCLA
New Hampshire
Taylor Bowen,
College commitment: Florida State
New Jersey
D.J. Wagner, Camden
College commitment: Kentucky
New Mexico
Shane Douma-Sanchez, Del Norte
College commitment: Undecided
New York
Ty-Laur Johnson,
College commitment: Memphis (not official)
North Carolina
Silas Demary Jr.,
College commitment: USC
North Dakota
Darik Dissette, Minot
College commitment: North Dakota State
Ohio
Devin Royal,
College commitment: Ohio State
Oklahoma
Brandon Garrison,
College commitment: Oklahoma State
Oregon
Jackson Shelstad, West Linn
College commitment: Oregon
Pennsylvania
Justin Edwards, Imhotep (Philadelphia, Pa.)
College commitment: Kentucky
Rhode Island
Eze Wali, Bishop Hendricken
College commitment: Undecided
South Carolina
Coen Carr,
College commitment: Michigan State
South Dakota
Joe Sayler, White River
College commitment: South Dakota State
Tennessee
Isaiah West,
College commitment: Vanderbilt
Texas
Ron Holland, Duncanville
College commitment: Texas
Utah
Bron Roberts,
College commitment: Undecided
Vermont
Darin Smith Jr., Vermont Academy
College commitment: Undecided
Virginia
DeShawn Harris-Smith,
College commitment: Maryland
Washington
Jaylin Stewart,
College commitment: Connecticut
West Virginia
Maki Johnson,
College commitment: Undecided
Wisconsin
Milan Momcilovic,
College commitment: Iowa State
Wyoming
Stu Lerwick, Pine Bluffs
College commitment: N/A