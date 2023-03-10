Top-rated 2023 high school basketball recruit in each state

High school basketball nears the end of the 2023 season, with many states already crowning champions.

At the front of the hardwood action from the east to west, there have been a ton of standout players beyond the headliners like Bronny James, Isaiah Collier and Justin Edwards.

As the final tipoffs begin, we’re taking a look at the top-rated basketball player in each state.

Here’s the breakdown for all 50, which includes if the player has decided to stay in state or not.

(Note: Some states lacked consensus data for a top selection. In those instances, we chose the top player based on our estimates from career and senior stat lines and accolades.)

Alabama R.J. Johnson, Grissom College commitment: Alabama Related Alaska Stewart Erhart, West Valley College commitment: Undecided Related Arizona Cody Williams, Perry College commitment: Colorado Related Arkansas Rashaud Marshall, College commitment: Undecided Related California Jared McCain, Centennial College commitment: Duke Related Colorado Baye Fall, Accelerated Schools College Commitment: Arkansas Related Connecticut Elmarko Jackson, South Kent School College commitment: Kansas Related Delaware Dean Shepherd, Tower Hill College commitment: Undecided Related Florida Sean Stewart, Montverde Academy College commitment: Duke Related Georgia Isaiah Collier, Wheeler College commitment: USC Related Hawaii Jonny Philbrick, Kailua College commitment: N/A Related Idaho Blake Buchanan, College commitment: Virginia Related Illinois Jeremy Fears, Joliet West College commitment: Michigan State Related Indiana Xavier Booker, Cathedral College commitment: Michigan State Related Iowa Omaha Biliew, Waukee Senior College commitment: Iowa State Related Kansas Matas Buzelis, Sunrise Christian College commitment: None (going pro, G League) Related Kentucky Reed Sheppard, North Laurel College commitment: Kentucky Related Louisiana Chris Lockett Jr., College commitment: Boise State Related Maine JP Estrella, College commitment: Tennessee Related Maryland Solomon Ball, College commitment: Connecticut Related Massachusetts T.J. Power, Worcester Academy College commitment: Duke Related Michigan Curtis Williams Jr., College commitment: Louisville Related Minnesota Taison Chatman, College commitment: Ohio State Related Mississippi Curtis Williams Jr., College commitment: Louisville Related Missouri Cameron Carr, College commitment: Tennessee Related Montana Dougie Peoples, Butte Central College commitment: Undecided Related Nebraska Josiah Dotzler, College commitment: Creighton Related Nevada Sebastian Mack, College commitment: UCLA Related New Hampshire Taylor Bowen, College commitment: Florida State Related New Jersey D.J. Wagner, Camden College commitment: Kentucky Related New Mexico Shane Douma-Sanchez, Del Norte College commitment: Undecided Related New York Ty-Laur Johnson, College commitment: Memphis (not official) Related North Carolina Silas Demary Jr., College commitment: USC Related North Dakota Darik Dissette, Minot College commitment: North Dakota State Related Ohio Devin Royal, College commitment: Ohio State Related Oklahoma Brandon Garrison, College commitment: Oklahoma State Related Oregon Jackson Shelstad, West Linn College commitment: Oregon Related Pennsylvania Justin Edwards, Imhotep (Philadelphia, Pa.) College commitment: Kentucky Related Rhode Island Eze Wali, Bishop Hendricken College commitment: Undecided Related South Carolina Coen Carr, College commitment: Michigan State Related South Dakota Joe Sayler, White River College commitment: South Dakota State Related Tennessee Isaiah West, College commitment: Vanderbilt Related Texas Ron Holland, Duncanville College commitment: Texas Related Utah Bron Roberts, College commitment: Undecided Related Vermont Darin Smith Jr., Vermont Academy College commitment: Undecided Related Virginia DeShawn Harris-Smith, College commitment: Maryland Related Washington Jaylin Stewart, College commitment: Connecticut Related West Virginia Maki Johnson, College commitment: Undecided Related Wisconsin Milan Momcilovic, College commitment: Iowa State Related Wyoming Stu Lerwick, Pine Bluffs College commitment: N/A Related