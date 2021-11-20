USA Today Sports

Top California high school football recruits in the USA TODAY rankings

By November 19, 2021 8:20 pm

California high school football has neared an end to the 2021 season, with the playoff matchups narrowing to semifinals and finals across the state. 

As usual, the Golden State is loaded with top talent that will be part of big-time NCAA programs for the 2022 season, from perennial USA TODAY Super 25 schools like Mater Dei, St. John Bosco, Servite, and more. And once the championship games have been completed, all eyes will shift to the senior class’s coveted athletes and where each has decided to commit.

With that in mind, here are the current top recruits (and where they are headed in 2022 if a verbal has been made), according to the USA TODAY High School Sports Recruiting Rankings, which averages the grades from the three biggest recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. 

(Note: the recruit’s measurements and position are courtesy of 247Sports.)

1. Domani Jackson - Mater Dei

(Photo: Logan Newman/USA TODAY High School Sports)

Position: CB.
Height/Weight: 6-1/185.
College: USC.
USA TODAY Sports Ranking Average: 6 (6th overall).

2. Raleek Brown - Mater Dei

Photo: 247Sports

Position: RB.
Height/Weight: 5-8/185.
College: Oklahoma.
USA TODAY Sports Ranking Average: 39.33 (34th overall).

3. Earnest Greene - St. John Bosco

Photo: 247Sports

Position: IOL.
Height/Weight: 6-4.5/330.
College: Undecided.
USA TODAY Sports Ranking Average: 68 (63rd overall).

4. Tetairoa McMillan - Servite

Photo: 247Sports

Position: WR.
Height/Weight: 6-4/185.
College: Oregon.
USA TODAY Sports Ranking Average: 80.67 (78th overall).

5. David Bailey - Mater Dei

Photo: 247Sports

Position: LB.
Height/Weight: 6-3/220.
College: Undecided.
USA TODAY Sports Ranking Average: 90 (82nd overall).

6. Hero Kanu - Santa Margarita Catholic

Photo: 247Sports

Position: DL.
Height/Weight: 6-5/293.
College: Undecided.
USA TODAY Sports Ranking Average: 95 (85th).

7. Larry Turner-Gooden - Bishop Alemany

Photo: 247Sports

Position: ATH.
Height/Weight: 6-0/179.
College: Undecided.
USA TODAY Sports Ranking Average: 105 (t-96th).

