High school football programs that are closest to reaching 900 wins

High school football has a benchmark set for longstanding domination on the gridiron throughout history: the 900-win mark.
When looking at the massive landscape—hs football origins dating back to the late-1800s—only five programs have achieved such a monumental win total, with Valdosta (Ga.), Male (Ky.) and Massillon (Ohio) leading the way.
And while COVID-19 created an unexpected wrinkle in the progression of the all-time records, a few other programs are nearing that plateau.
Entering the 2022 season, these six programs are closest to the historic milestone of 900 wins.