High school football programs that are closest to reaching 900 wins

High school football programs that are closest to reaching 900 wins

Football

High school football programs that are closest to reaching 900 wins

By May 11, 2022 4:21 pm

By |

High school football has a benchmark set for longstanding domination on the gridiron throughout history: the 900-win mark.

When looking at the massive landscape—hs football origins dating back to the late-1800s—only five programs have achieved such a monumental win total, with Valdosta (Ga.), Male (Ky.) and Massillon (Ohio) leading the way.

And while COVID-19 created an unexpected wrinkle in the progression of the all-time records, a few other programs are nearing that plateau.

Entering the 2022 season, these six programs are closest to the historic milestone of 900 wins.

6. Parkersburg (West Virginia) — 842 wins

AP Photo/Jeff Gentner

5. Everett (Massachusetts) — 844 wins

Photo: Joe Parello, Suite Sports

4. Canton McKinley (Ohio) — 860 wins

Scott Heckel/Canton Repository / USA TODAY NETWORK

3. Easton (Pennsylvania) — 862 wins

USAT

2. Muskegon (Michigan) — 877 wins

USA TODAY Network

1. Mount Carmel (Pennsylvania) — 878 wins

(AP Photo/Chris Gardner)

, , , , , , , Football

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home