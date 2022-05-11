Would this be the Class of 2023's top All-Star offense?

The Class of 2023 is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, so it’s not a surprise the group has generated a ton of buzz well ahead of the 2022 kickoffs that await in August and September.

While that anticipation and excitement for fall football builds, we’ve decided to have a little fun with the talented crop of athletes during the interim. In the era of Super Teams, we’ve taken our best shot at assembling a powerhouse all-star offense using the top recruits in the ’23 class.

Of course, the immediate argument with such an exercise is… what type of offense? That’s to say, a 12 personnel might feature a different group than other packages, and so on.

So, for this squad, we’re going with the most common: the 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE).

Ready?

Cheat Code: On.

QB: Arch Manning, Isidore Newman (La.) Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 215 pounds No surprises here—Arch is our play-caller. The last name is the same as Peyton and Eli, but the movement is not, which is a good thing. While play-action weighs heavily in this attack, it's not to say that mobility shouldn't be a factor. And Manning has the athleticism to at least keep defenses from viewing our QB as a sloth with an outstanding arm. RB: Richard Young, Lehigh Senior (Fla.) Height: 5-foot-11 | Weight: 200 pounds Running back might have been the most challenging call when looking over the backs in the '23 group. But if we're going to be asking this guy to carry the ball while being effective in the passing game (which includes blocking), then the job is Richard Young's. The dynamic back has the size and all-out ability to be effective in multiple areas of the offense, making him the prime pick for RB1. WR1: Brandon Inniss, American Heritage (Fla.) Height: 6-foot | Weight: 190 pounds Don't let the height fool you—as it tends to do with eye-test scouting—Inniss' abilities outweigh the fact he stands at only 6-foot. He has the hands and route-running capabilities of a seasoned vet, something we want from our WR1, and his strength to take on double coverage makes this is an easy nod. WR2: Shelton Sampson, Catholic (La.) Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 181 pounds IMG Academy's Carnell Tate (Fla.) would also be a solid option here, but the picture is worth 1000 words. Sampson's height isn't something you can teach, but certainly something you can use to the passing game's advantage. WR3: Zachariah Branch, Bishop Gorman (Nev.) Height: 5-foot-10 | Weight: 172 pounds Dynamic speed complemented with agility and a sure-handed skillset? This offense needs a talented receiver who can line up in the slot, torment linebackers, and keep the safeties guessing. The 11 personnel places impetus on aiding the receivers' run-blocking schemes—i.e. making them easier to execute—so we're not worried about sending in a Randy Moss clone. Nope, this role goes to USC (verbal) commit Zachariah Branch, who has the overall talent that would make Cooper Kupp—and 11 personnel master, Sean McVay—nod with approval. TE: Duce Robinson, Pinnacle (Ariz.) Height: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 225 pounds Line him up out wide, in the backfield, who knows—that's for the defenses to worry about. The tight end in the 11 is a versatile element, so we'll need a talent who matches the requirements. And few have a resume like Duce Robinson. The Pinnacle tight end has the ability to line up against corners, the strength to set the edge on the line and the height to create mismatches all over the field. OT: Kadyn Proctor, Southeast Polk (Iowa) Height: 6-foot-7 | Weight: 330 pounds We're looking for a proverbial roadblock to protect Arch's blindside, and Kadyn Proctor is the lock to handle that duty. The Southeast Polk standout has the length, strength and quickness off the snap to control the pass protections, plus he can block in space. IOL: Alex Birchmeier, Broad Run (Va.) Height: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 275 pounds Birchmeier is the top-rated interior lineman in 2023, so the decision to place him at right guard on this All-Star team was simple. The Penn State commit checks all the boxes, the perfect size matched with strength and flexibility, which will be a significant asset when pulling. While he has room to grow in the pass protection schemes, the upside is apparent in everything he does on the field. IOL T.J. Shanahan, Westlake (Texas) Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 325 pounds Sometimes you just want an absolute beast on the line, regardless of what package is out there, and Shanahan fits the role perfectly. He has all the talent expected with a top-tier lineman and possesses the unteachable metrics—energy, for one—that we'd be crazy not to have out on the field, tormenting defensive fronts and the second level. C: Braydn Joiner, Auburn High School (Ala.) Height: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 319 pounds The easy play here is to take the next-best interior lineman and make him the center. But while that might look good on paper, the on-field reality becomes a bunch of errant snaps. We hesitated a bit and looked at IMG Academy's Knijeah Harris—who has the talent and experience that can work at guard or center—but it wasn't enough to sway the vote against Joiner, who Rivals has ranked as the top center of 2023. And we're in agreement. The Auburn commit (verbal) has solid athleticism and enough strength to move defenders off the line in the running game while keeping Arch upright in the passing game. OT: Francis Mauigoa, IMG Academy (Fla.) Height: 6-foot-5 | Weight: 330 pounds Adding another IMG Academy standout to the squad for the right tackle duties. There were a few options at this spot, but Mauigoa stood out over the rest—especially after we got a glimpse of a few highlights. Like the others, he has the strength to dominate blocks while mixing that with leverage and quickness that works in both pass and run protection.