Top high school photos from September action of 2022 season

High school football quickly nears the end of September, leaving behind a treasure trove of highlight-reel-worthy shots captured across the gridiron.
Here are some of the USA TODAY High School Sports staff’s favorite photos from the action so far in Month 2 of the high school football calendar.
Friday Night Photos
Chandler vs. Corona del Sol
Friday Night Photos
Triton Central vs. Indianapolis Lutheran
Friday Night Photos
GlenOak vs. Lake
Friday Night Photos
Massillon vs. Lakewood St. Edward
Friday Night Photos
Dover vs. Spaulding
Friday Night Photos
Johnson vs. Brantley County
Friday Night Photos
Westerville South vs. Big Walnut
Friday Night Photos
Mount Olive vs. Randolph High School
Friday Night Photos
Kittatinny vs. Hanover Park
Friday Night Photos
Morris Knolls vs. Parsippany Hills
Friday Night Photos
Fort Pierce Central vs. Jensen Beach High School
Friday Night Photos
Hopkinton vs. Wayland
Friday Night Photos
Navarre vs. Tate
Friday Night Photos
Casa Grande vs. Central High School
Friday Night Photos
Sandra Day O Connor vs. Saguaro
Friday Night Photos
Stroudsburg vs. Pocono Mountain West
Friday Night Photos
Casa Grande vs. Central High School
Friday Night Photos
Little Chute vs. Luxemburg-Casco
Friday Night Photos
Auburn vs. East
Friday Night Photos
Central Valley Christian vs. Mission Oak
Friday Night Photos
Eau Gallie vs. Bishop Moore
Friday Night Photos
Wall vs. Rumson-Fair Haven
Friday Night Photos
Marlington vs. Warren JFK
Friday Night Photos
Canton South vs. Sandy Valley
Friday Night Photos
Brighton vs. Gates Chili
Friday Night Photos
Massillon vs. Lakewood St. Edward
Friday Night Photos
Cape Henlopen vs. William Penn
Friday Night Photos
Unatego vs. Thomas A. Edison
Friday Night Photos
Chiles High School vs. Niceville High School
Friday Night Photos
Roseburg vs. North Salem
Friday Night Photos
Destin High School vs. Rocky Bayou Christian
Friday Night Photos
Bradford vs. Eastside
Friday Night Photos
Destin vs. Rocky Bayou Christian
Friday Night Photos
Wallkill vs. Our Lady of Lourdes
Friday Night Photos
Neenah vs. Appleton North