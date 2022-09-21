Top high school photos from September action of 2022 season

Football

Top high school photos from September action of 2022 season

High school football quickly nears the end of September, leaving behind a treasure trove of highlight-reel-worthy shots captured across the gridiron.

Here are some of the USA TODAY High School Sports staff’s favorite photos from the action so far in Month 2 of the high school football calendar.

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Chandler vs. Corona del Sol

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Triton Central vs. Indianapolis Lutheran

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

GlenOak vs. Lake

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Massillon vs. Lakewood St. Edward

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Dover vs. Spaulding

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Johnson vs. Brantley County

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Westerville South vs. Big Walnut

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Mount Olive vs. Randolph High School

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Kittatinny vs. Hanover Park

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Morris Knolls vs. Parsippany Hills

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Fort Pierce Central vs. Jensen Beach High School

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Hopkinton vs. Wayland

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Navarre vs. Tate

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Casa Grande vs. Central High School

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Sandra Day O Connor vs. Saguaro

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Stroudsburg vs. Pocono Mountain West

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Casa Grande vs. Central High School

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Little Chute vs. Luxemburg-Casco

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Auburn vs. East

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Central Valley Christian vs. Mission Oak

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Eau Gallie vs. Bishop Moore

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Wall vs. Rumson-Fair Haven

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Marlington vs. Warren JFK

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Canton South vs. Sandy Valley

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Brighton vs. Gates Chili

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Massillon vs. Lakewood St. Edward

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Cape Henlopen vs. William Penn

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Unatego vs. Thomas A. Edison

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Chiles High School vs. Niceville High School

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Roseburg vs. North Salem

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Destin High School vs. Rocky Bayou Christian

Friday Night Photos

(Lauren Witte/Special to the Gainesville Sun)

Bradford vs. Eastside

Friday Night Photos

(USA TODAY Network)

Destin vs. Rocky Bayou Christian

Friday Night Photos

(KELLY MARSH/FOR THE POUGHKEEPSIE JOURNAL)

Wallkill vs. Our Lady of Lourdes

Friday Night Photos

(Lori Fahrenholz for USA Today Network-Wisconsin)

Neenah vs. Appleton North

