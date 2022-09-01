Super 25 high school football matchups: 4 games to follow this week, plus how to watch

Reigning national champion Mater Dei (Calif.) held off Bishop Gorman (N.V.) in a tight game this past Friday night, earning the top spot in our initial Super-25 rankings for the 2022 high school football season. Let’s see what’s on tap for this Friday.

Here are four of this week’s biggest matchups, with info on how to watch each game live.

Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. Centennial (Calif.) After securing their second win of the year in Las Vegas, Mater Dei now visits Centennial, also off to a 2-0 start this season. They scored dominant wins over Santiago (85-0) as well as Cathedral Catholic (42-7). Live-Stream on the NFHS Network St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. Bishop Amat (Calif.) Our second-ranked school St. John Bosco began the season with a 52-14 win over Texas powerhouse Allen. They'll try to keep it going on the road against Bishop Amat, 2-0 on the season after wins over Valencia (Calif.) and La Habra (Calif.). Live-Stream on the NFHS Network Bergen Catholic (N.J.) vs. Saguaro (Ariz.) Ranked No. 9 on our Super-25 list, Bergen Catholic beat Cardinal Gibbons (N.C.) 49-14 last week in their 2022 debut. Now they'll undertake a long road trip to face Saguaro, playing their first game of the season. Live-Stream on the NFHS Network St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Fort Myers (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas (No. 6 on the Super-25) started their season with a 48-37 victory over St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.). Now, they'll visit Fort Myers, who lost their first game of the year against North Fort Myers (Fla.), 16-10 in overtime. Live-Stream on the NFHS Network