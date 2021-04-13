The Top 10 remaining unsigned 2021 basketball recruits entering Spring Signing Period

The Fall Signing Period has come and gone, but there are still plenty of elite 2021 basketball recruits available for the taking with the Spring Signing Period set to commence Wednesday.
Some of the top prospects in the country remained unsigned entering the Spring Signing Period, with consensus No. 1 recruit Chet Holmgren and 247Sports’ No. 4 recruit Patrick Baldwin Jr. headlining the bunch. Jaden Hardy, the No. 2 recruit in the class of 2021, and Michael Foster, the 14th-ranked prospect, are also currently uncommitted, but are expected to forego playing college basketball for the professional ranks.
RELATED: No. 1 2021 recruit Chet Holmgren will choose a college
Let’s take a look at the top 10 remaining unsigned recruits with the Spring Signing Period just one day away.
Note: Rankings and measurables courtesy of 247Sports.
Chet Holmgren
Ranking: No. 1
School: Minnehaha Academy (Minn.)
Position: Center
Height: 7-foot
Weight: 190 pounds
Jaden Hardy
Ranking: No. 2
High School: Coronado (Nev.)
Position: Combo Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 190 pounds
Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Ranking: No. 4
High School: Hamilton (Wisc.)
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 190 pounds
Michael Foster
Ranking: No. 14
School: Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 220 pounds
Efton Reid
Ranking: No. 23
School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Center
Height: 6-foot-11
Weight: 225 pounds
TyTy Washington
Ranking: No. 30
High School: AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.)
Position: Point Guard
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 185 pounds
Tamar Bates
Ranking: No. 56
School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 175 pounds
Jonas Aidoo
Ranking: No. 60
High School: Liberty Heights Athletic Institute (N.C.)
Position: Center
Height: 6-foot-11
Weight: 215 pounds
Wesley Cardet
Ranking: No. 98
High School: West Oaks Academy (Fla.)
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 175 pounds
Jaylen Blakes
Ranking: No. 101
High School: Blair Academy (N.J.)
Position: Point Guard
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 195 pounds