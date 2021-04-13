The Top 10 remaining unsigned 2021 basketball recruits entering Spring Signing Period

The Fall Signing Period has come and gone, but there are still plenty of elite 2021 basketball recruits available for the taking with the Spring Signing Period set to commence Wednesday.

Some of the top prospects in the country remained unsigned entering the Spring Signing Period, with consensus No. 1 recruit Chet Holmgren and 247Sports’ No. 4 recruit Patrick Baldwin Jr. headlining the bunch. Jaden Hardy, the No. 2 recruit in the class of 2021, and Michael Foster, the 14th-ranked prospect, are also currently uncommitted, but are expected to forego playing college basketball for the professional ranks.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 remaining unsigned recruits with the Spring Signing Period just one day away.

Note: Rankings and measurables courtesy of 247Sports.