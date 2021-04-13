USA Today Sports

The Top 10 remaining unsigned 2021 basketball recruits entering Spring Signing Period

Boys Basketball

By April 13, 2021 7:30 am

The Fall Signing Period has come and gone, but there are still plenty of elite 2021 basketball recruits available for the taking with the Spring Signing Period set to commence Wednesday.

Some of the top prospects in the country remained unsigned entering the Spring Signing Period, with consensus No. 1 recruit Chet Holmgren and 247Sports’ No. 4 recruit Patrick Baldwin Jr. headlining the bunch. Jaden Hardy, the No. 2 recruit in the class of 2021, and Michael Foster, the 14th-ranked prospect, are also currently uncommitted, but are expected to forego playing college basketball for the professional ranks.

RELATED: No. 1 2021 recruit Chet Holmgren will choose a college

Let’s take a look at the top 10 remaining unsigned recruits with the Spring Signing Period just one day away.

Note: Rankings and measurables courtesy of 247Sports.

Chet Holmgren

Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Ranking: No. 1

School: Minnehaha Academy (Minn.)

Position: Center

Height: 7-foot

Weight: 190 pounds

Jaden Hardy

Photo: 247Sports

Ranking: No. 2

High School: Coronado (Nev.)

Position: Combo Guard

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 190 pounds

Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Photo: 247Sports

Ranking: No. 4

High School: Hamilton (Wisc.)

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 190 pounds

Michael Foster

Photo: 247Sports

Ranking: No. 14

School: Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 220 pounds

Efton Reid

Photo: Jim Hawkins, 247Sports

Ranking: No. 23

School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Position: Center

Height: 6-foot-11

Weight: 225 pounds

TyTy Washington

Photo: 247Sports

Ranking: No. 30

High School: AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.)

Position: Point Guard

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 185 pounds

Tamar Bates

Photo: 247Sports

Ranking: No. 56

School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 175 pounds

Jonas Aidoo

Photo: Getty

Ranking: No. 60

High School: Liberty Heights Athletic Institute (N.C.)

Position: Center

Height: 6-foot-11

Weight: 215 pounds

Wesley Cardet

Photo: 247Sports

Ranking: No. 98

High School: West Oaks Academy (Fla.)

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 175 pounds

Jaylen Blakes

Photo: John Otterstedt, 247Sports

Ranking: No. 101

High School: Blair Academy (N.J.)

Position: Point Guard

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

