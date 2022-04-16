Top remaining unsigned 2022 basketball recruits entering Spring Signing Period

The Fall Signing Period has come and gone, but there are still plenty of elite 2021 basketball recruits available for the taking with the Spring Signing Period set to commence.
Some of the top prospects in the country remained unsigned entering the Spring Signing Period, with five-star Link Academy (Mo.) forward Julian Phillips and five-star Montverde Academy (Fla.) forward Malik Reneau headlining the group.
Let’s take a look at the top eight remaining unsigned recruits with the Spring Signing Period quickly approaching.
Note: Rankings and measurables courtesy of 247Sports.
Julian Phillips
Ranking: No. 12
High School: Link Academy (Mo.)
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 200 pounds
Malik Reneau
Ranking: No. 28
High School: Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 210 pounds
Tyrell Ward
Ranking: No. 36
High School: DeMatha Catholic (Md.)
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 185 pounds
Eric Dailey
Ranking: No. 44
High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 215 pounds
Devin Ree
Ranking: No. 82
High School: Oak Hill Academy (Va.)
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 185 pounds
Yann Farell
Ranking: No. 120
High School: Brewster Academy (N.H.)
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 180 pounds
Jermahri Hill
Ranking: No. 125
High School: Berkmar (Ga.)
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 160 pounds
Christ Essandoko
Ranking: No. 125
High School: Winston-Salem Prep (N.C.)
Position: Center
Height: 6-foot-11
Weight: 260 pounds