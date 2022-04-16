Top remaining unsigned 2022 basketball recruits entering Spring Signing Period

The Fall Signing Period has come and gone, but there are still plenty of elite 2021 basketball recruits available for the taking with the Spring Signing Period set to commence.

Some of the top prospects in the country remained unsigned entering the Spring Signing Period, with five-star Link Academy (Mo.) forward Julian Phillips and five-star Montverde Academy (Fla.) forward Malik Reneau headlining the group.

Let’s take a look at the top eight remaining unsigned recruits with the Spring Signing Period quickly approaching.

Note: Rankings and measurables courtesy of 247Sports.

Julian Phillips Ranking: No. 12 High School: Link Academy (Mo.) Position: Forward Height: 6-foot-8 Weight: 200 pounds Related Malik Reneau Ranking: No. 28 High School: Montverde Academy (Fla.) Position: Forward Height: 6-foot-8 Weight: 210 pounds Related Tyrell Ward Ranking: No. 36 High School: DeMatha Catholic (Md.) Position: Forward Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 185 pounds Related Eric Dailey Ranking: No. 44 High School: IMG Academy (Fla.) Position: Forward Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 215 pounds Related Devin Ree Ranking: No. 82 High School: Oak Hill Academy (Va.) Position: Forward Height: 6-foot-8 Weight: 185 pounds Related Yann Farell Ranking: No. 120 High School: Brewster Academy (N.H.) Position: Forward Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 180 pounds Related Jermahri Hill Ranking: No. 125 High School: Berkmar (Ga.) Position: Guard Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 160 pounds Related Christ Essandoko Ranking: No. 125 High School: Winston-Salem Prep (N.C.) Position: Center Height: 6-foot-11 Weight: 260 pounds Related