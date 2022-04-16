Top remaining unsigned 2022 basketball recruits entering Spring Signing Period

Top remaining unsigned 2022 basketball recruits entering Spring Signing Period

April 16, 2022 3:28 pm

The Fall Signing Period has come and gone, but there are still plenty of elite 2021 basketball recruits available for the taking with the Spring Signing Period set to commence.

Some of the top prospects in the country remained unsigned entering the Spring Signing Period, with five-star Link Academy (Mo.) forward Julian Phillips and five-star Montverde Academy (Fla.) forward Malik Reneau headlining the group.

Let’s take a look at the top eight remaining unsigned recruits with the Spring Signing Period quickly approaching.

Note: Rankings and measurables courtesy of 247Sports.

Julian Phillips

Syndication: The News-Press

Ranking: No. 12

High School: Link Academy (Mo.)

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 200 pounds

Malik Reneau

Syndication: The News-Press

Ranking: No. 28

High School: Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 210 pounds

Tyrell Ward

Photo: Eric Bossi, 247Sports

Ranking: No. 36

High School: DeMatha Catholic (Md.)

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 185 pounds

Eric Dailey

Photo: Brandon Jenkins, 247Sports

Ranking: No. 44

High School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 215 pounds

Devin Ree

Photo: Eric Bossi, 247Sports

Ranking: No. 82

High School: Oak Hill Academy (Va.)

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 185 pounds

Yann Farell

Photo: Dushawn London, 247Sports

Ranking: No. 120

High School: Brewster Academy (N.H.)

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 180 pounds

Jermahri Hill

Photo: Eric Bossi, 247Sports

Ranking: No. 125

High School: Berkmar (Ga.)

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 160 pounds

Christ Essandoko

Photo: Christ Essandoko’s Twitter

Ranking: No. 125

High School: Winston-Salem Prep (N.C.)

Position: Center

Height: 6-foot-11

Weight: 260 pounds

