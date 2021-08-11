Each USA Basketball Men's U16 training camp invitee's high school

By Tyler Calvaruso | August 11, 2021 7:09 am ET

USA Basketball Men’s U16 team will take part in the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championships in Xapala, Mexico later this month.

Before fielding a team to head down to Mexico on Aug. 19, USA Basketball is hosting a minicamp featuring 23 hopeful players for 12 spots. Players invited to the minicamp include high-profile prospects from both the class of 2023 and class of 2024.

Today, USA Today High School Sports takes a look at where each minicamp invitee currently plays their high school basketball.