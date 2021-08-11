Each USA Basketball Men's U16 training camp invitee's high school

USA Basketball Men’s U16 team will take part in the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championships in Xapala, Mexico later this month.
Before fielding a team to head down to Mexico on Aug. 19, USA Basketball is hosting a minicamp featuring 23 hopeful players for 12 spots. Players invited to the minicamp include high-profile prospects from both the class of 2023 and class of 2024.
Today, USA Today High School Sports takes a look at where each minicamp invitee currently plays their high school basketball.
Kylan Boswell — AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.)
Position: Point Guard
Class: 2023
Jordan Butler — Christ Church Episcopal School (S.C.)
Position: Center
Class: 2023
Jacolb Cole — Bellaire (Texas)
Position: Small Forward
Class: 2023
Jaylen Curry — Zebulon B. Vance (N.C.)
Position: Point Guard
Class: 2023
Robert Dillingham — Combine Academy (N.C.)
Position: Point Guard
Class: 2023
Dennis Evans — Hillcrest (Calif.)
Position: Center
Class: 2023
Ronald Holland — Duncanville (Texas)
Position: Power Forward
Class: 2023
Jalen Lewis — Overtime Elite (PRO)
Position: Center
Class: 2023
RELATED: 16-year-old Jalen Lewis signs multi-million dollar deal with Overtime Elite
Justin McBride — Oak Hill Academy (Va.)
Position: Power Forward
Class: 2023
Jaylin Stewart — Garfield (Wash.)
Position: Small Forward
Class: 2023
Wesley Yates III — Beaumont United (Texas)
James Brown — St. Rita (Ill.)
Position: Power Forward
Class: 2024
Isaiah Elohim — Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Position: Point Guard
Class: 2024
Boogie Fland — Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
Position: Combo Guard
Class: 2024
Jahki Howard — Norcross (Ga.)
Position: Small Forward
Class: 2024
Tre Johnson — Lake Highlands (Texas)
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: 2024
Liam McNeeley — Pearce (Texas)
Position: Small Forward
Class: 2024
James Moore — The Patrick School (N.J.)
Position: Small Forward
Class: 2024
Cameron Scott — Lexington (S.C.)
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: 2024
Bryson Tucker — Mount St. Joseph (Md.)
Position: Small Forward
Class: 2024
Naasir Cunningham — Gill St. Bernards (N.J.)
Position: Small Forward
Class: 2024
Khani Rooths — Georgetown Preparatory School (M.D.)
Position: Small Forward
Class: 2024
R.J. Jones — The Rock School (Fla.)
Position: Small Forward
Class: 2024