Each USA Basketball Men's U16 training camp invitee's high school

Boys Basketball

By August 11, 2021 7:09 am

USA Basketball Men’s U16 team will take part in the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championships in Xapala, Mexico later this month.

Before fielding a team to head down to Mexico on Aug. 19, USA Basketball is hosting a minicamp featuring 23 hopeful players for 12 spots. Players invited to the minicamp include high-profile prospects from both the class of 2023 and class of 2024.

Today, USA Today High School Sports takes a look at where each minicamp invitee currently plays their high school basketball.

Kylan Boswell — AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.)

Photo: Eric Bossi, 247Sports

Position: Point Guard

Class: 2023

Jordan Butler — Christ Church Episcopal School (S.C.)

Position: Center

Class: 2023

Jacolb Cole — Bellaire (Texas)

Position: Small Forward

Class: 2023

Jaylen Curry — Zebulon B. Vance (N.C.)

Photo: USA Basketball

Position: Point Guard

Class: 2023

Robert Dillingham — Combine Academy (N.C.)

Photo: USA Basketball

Position: Point Guard

Class: 2023

Dennis Evans — Hillcrest (Calif.)

Photo: Eric Bossi, 247Sports

Position: Center

Class: 2023

Ronald Holland — Duncanville (Texas)

Position: Power Forward

Class: 2023

Jalen Lewis — Overtime Elite (PRO)

Position: Center

Class: 2023

Justin McBride — Oak Hill Academy (Va.)

Photo: Brandon Jenkins, 247Sports

Position: Power Forward

Class: 2023

Jaylin Stewart — Garfield (Wash.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: Small Forward

Class: 2023

Wesley Yates III — Beaumont United (Texas)

Photo: Brandon Jenkins, 247Sports

James Brown — St. Rita (Ill.)

Photo: Derek Piper, 247Sports

Position: Power Forward

Class: 2024

Isaiah Elohim — Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Photo via Isaiah Elohim’s Twitter

Position: Point Guard

Class: 2024

Boogie Fland — Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)

Photo: Eric Bossi, 247Sports

Position: Combo Guard

Class: 2024

Jahki Howard — Norcross (Ga.)

Position: Small Forward

Class: 2024

Tre Johnson — Lake Highlands (Texas)

Photo: Brandon Jenkins, 247Sports

Position: Shooting Guard

Class: 2024

Liam McNeeley — Pearce (Texas)

Photo: Brandon Jenkins, 247Sports

Position: Small Forward

Class: 2024

James Moore — The Patrick School (N.J.)

Photo: Eric Bossi, 247Sports

Position: Small Forward

Class: 2024

Cameron Scott — Lexington (S.C.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: Shooting Guard

Class: 2024

Bryson Tucker — Mount St. Joseph (Md.)

Photo: 247Sports

Position: Small Forward

Class: 2024

Naasir Cunningham — Gill St. Bernards (N.J.)

Position: Small Forward

Class: 2024

Khani Rooths — Georgetown Preparatory School (M.D.)

Photo: Eric Bossi, 247Sports

Position: Small Forward

Class: 2024

R.J. Jones — The Rock School (Fla.)

Position: Small Forward

Class: 2024

