USA Today Sports

The top recruit on each USA TODAY Super 25 high school football team

The top recruit on each USA TODAY Super 25 high school football team

Football

The top recruit on each USA TODAY Super 25 high school football team

By September 1, 2021 7:36 am

By |

USA Today High School Sports released its first set of 2021 Super 25 rankings on Tuesday with high school football season now underway across the nation.

It goes without saying that each team ranked in the first Super 25 rankings features plenty of talent. These teams are the elite ones in high school football for a reason, after all.

Here is a look at the top-ranked recruit on each team currently ranked in the Super 25 according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings and what they bring to the table for their high school team.

RELATED: USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings for Aug. 31, 2021

No. 1 Mater Dei — Domani Jackson

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

College Commitment: USC

No. 2 IMG Academy — Kamari Wilson

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

No. 3 St. John Bosco — Earnest Greene

Photo: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

Position: Interior Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-4.5

Weight: 330 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

No. 4: St. Thomas Aquinas — Julian Armella

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 295 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

No. 5 Westlake — QB Cade Klubnik

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 186 pounds

College Commitment: Clemson

No. 6 Thompson — Jeremiah Alexander

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 235 pounds

College Commitment: Alabama

No. 7 Collins Hill — Travis Hunter

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 165 pounds

College Commitment: Florida State

No. 8 Bergen Catholic — Jaeden Gould

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

College Commitment: USC

No. 9: Bishop Gorman — Zion Branch

Photo: Blair Angulo, 247Sports

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-2.5

Weight: 190 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

No. 10 North Shore — Denver Harris

Photo: Nick Harris, 247Sports

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

No. 11 De La Salle — Zeke Berry

Photo: Shotgun Spratling, 247Sports

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 185 pounds

College Commitment: Arizona

No. 12 Center Grove — Caden Curry

Photo: Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 250 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

No. 13 Katy — Malick Sylla

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 230 pounds

College Commitment: Texas A&M

No. 14 St. Joseph's Prep — Keenan Nelson Jr.

Photo: Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 pounds

College Commitment: South Carolina

No. 15 Servite — Tetairoa McMillan

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 185 pounds

College Commitment: Oregon

No. 16 St. Xavier — Cameron Collins

Photo: 247Sports

Position: Interior Offensive Line

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 265 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

No. 17 Chandler — Kyion Grayes

Photo: Greg Biggins, 247Sports

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

College Commitment: Ohio State

No. 18 Centennial — Jaden Mickey

Photo: Shotgun Spratling, 247Sports

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5-foot-11.5

Weight: 175 pounds

College Commitment: Notre Dame

No. 19 St. Frances Academy — Jaishawn Barham

Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 230 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

No. 20 Southlake Carroll — RJ Maryland

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 210 pounds

College Commitment: Boston College

No. 21 Ryan — Austin Jordan

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 190 pounds

College Commitment: Texas

No. 22 Duncanville — Omari Abor

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 240 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

No. 23 Corner Canyon — Devin Brown

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 189 pounds

College Commitment: USC

No. 24 Miami Central — Wesley Bissainthe

Photo: Gaby Urrutia, 247Sports

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 pounds

College Commitment: Undecided

No. 25 Buford — Isaiah Bond

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

Position: Athlete

Height: 5-foot-10.5

Weight: 175 pounds

College Commitment: Florida

, , , , Football, Football, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home