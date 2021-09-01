The top recruit on each USA TODAY Super 25 high school football team

USA Today High School Sports released its first set of 2021 Super 25 rankings on Tuesday with high school football season now underway across the nation.
It goes without saying that each team ranked in the first Super 25 rankings features plenty of talent. These teams are the elite ones in high school football for a reason, after all.
Here is a look at the top-ranked recruit on each team currently ranked in the Super 25 according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings and what they bring to the table for their high school team.
No. 1 Mater Dei — Domani Jackson
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 185 pounds
College Commitment: USC
No. 2 IMG Academy — Kamari Wilson
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 195 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
No. 3 St. John Bosco — Earnest Greene
Position: Interior Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-4.5
Weight: 330 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
No. 4: St. Thomas Aquinas — Julian Armella
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 295 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
No. 5 Westlake — QB Cade Klubnik
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 186 pounds
College Commitment: Clemson
No. 6 Thompson — Jeremiah Alexander
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 235 pounds
College Commitment: Alabama
No. 7 Collins Hill — Travis Hunter
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 165 pounds
College Commitment: Florida State
No. 8 Bergen Catholic — Jaeden Gould
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 190 pounds
College Commitment: USC
No. 9: Bishop Gorman — Zion Branch
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-2.5
Weight: 190 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
No. 10 North Shore — Denver Harris
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
No. 11 De La Salle — Zeke Berry
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 185 pounds
College Commitment: Arizona
No. 12 Center Grove — Caden Curry
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 250 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
No. 13 Katy — Malick Sylla
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 230 pounds
College Commitment: Texas A&M
No. 14 St. Joseph's Prep — Keenan Nelson Jr.
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 200 pounds
College Commitment: South Carolina
No. 15 Servite — Tetairoa McMillan
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 185 pounds
College Commitment: Oregon
No. 16 St. Xavier — Cameron Collins
Position: Interior Offensive Line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 265 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
No. 17 Chandler — Kyion Grayes
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 pounds
College Commitment: Ohio State
No. 18 Centennial — Jaden Mickey
Position: Cornerback
Height: 5-foot-11.5
Weight: 175 pounds
College Commitment: Notre Dame
No. 19 St. Frances Academy — Jaishawn Barham
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 230 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
No. 20 Southlake Carroll — RJ Maryland
Position: Tight End
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 210 pounds
College Commitment: Boston College
No. 21 Ryan — Austin Jordan
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 190 pounds
College Commitment: Texas
No. 22 Duncanville — Omari Abor
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 240 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
No. 23 Corner Canyon — Devin Brown
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 189 pounds
College Commitment: USC
No. 24 Miami Central — Wesley Bissainthe
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 200 pounds
College Commitment: Undecided
No. 25 Buford — Isaiah Bond
Position: Athlete
Height: 5-foot-10.5
Weight: 175 pounds
College Commitment: Florida