USA TODAY Super 25 Week 2 Recap: No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 21 Ryan upset

Two teams ranked in the USA TODAY Super 25 suffered upset losses over the weekend, as No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas and No. 21 Ryan both fell to unranked opponents.

St. Thomas Aquinas dropped its short-notice matchup with Jesuit by a narrow score of 24-21 thanks to a touchdown with nine seconds remaining. Jesuit has a good chance to break into the next batch of Super 25 rankings with the thrilling win. Ryan, meanwhile, had its 16-game winning streak snapped in overtime by local rival Guyer High School.

Let’s take a look at how each team ranked in the Super 25 fared in Week 2.

