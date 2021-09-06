USA Today Sports

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 2 Recap: No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 21 Ryan upset

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 2 Recap: No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 21 Ryan upset

By September 6, 2021 7:10 am

Two teams ranked in the USA TODAY Super 25 suffered upset losses over the weekend, as No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas and No. 21 Ryan both fell to unranked opponents.

St. Thomas Aquinas dropped its short-notice matchup with Jesuit by a narrow score of 24-21 thanks to a touchdown with nine seconds remaining. Jesuit has a good chance to break into the next batch of Super 25 rankings with the thrilling win. Ryan, meanwhile, had its 16-game winning streak snapped in overtime by local rival Guyer High School.

Let’s take a look at how each team ranked in the Super 25 fared in Week 2.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) — Idle

No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) 58, La Salle (Ohio) 7

No. 3 St. John Bosco (Calif.) 47, Bishop Amat 7

Jesuit 24, No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 21

No. 5 Westlake (Texas) 34, Trinity 14

No. 6 Thompson (Ala.) 58, Tuscaloosa County 0

No. 7 Collins Hill (Ga.) 37, Greenville Christian 22

No. 8 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) 52, Smyrna (Del.) 6

No. 9 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 21, No. 24 Miami Central 20

No. 10 North Shore (Texas) 34, Klein Collins 7

No. 11 De La Salle (Calif.) 68, Monterey Trail 6

No. 12 Center Grove (Ind.) 41, Carmel 14

No. 13 Katy (Texas) 41, Cypress Woods 7

No. 14 St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) 40, St. Mary's Ryken 0

No. 15 Servite (Calif.) — Idle

No. 16 St. Xavier (Ohio) 49, Olentangy Liberty 0

No. 17 Chandler (Ariz.) 28, Centennial (Ariz.) 7

No. 18 Centennial (Calif.) 35, Sierra Canyon 14

No. 19 St. Frances Academy (Md.) — Idle

No. 20 Southlake Carroll (Texas) 36, Rockwall-Heath 35

Guyer 14, No. 21 Ryan (Texas) 7 — OT

No. 22 Duncanville (Texas) 42, South Oak Cliff 27

No. 23 Corner Canyon (Utah) 70, Jordan 7

No. 25 Buford (Ga.) — Idle

