USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Week 3 Preview: Out of state tests aplenty

After an eventful week of high school football, it’s time to take a look at what the country’s elite teams will be up against this weekend.

Many of the teams in USA TODAY Sports’ Super 25 rankings cruised to wins last weekend, with No. 21 St. Thomas Aquinas being the lone ranked program to suffer a loss. That will likely be the case for most teams again in Week 3, but there are numerous stiff out-of-state challenges scattered across the Super 25 slate. No. 1 Mater Dei, No. 3 St. John Bosco, No. 8 Bishop Gorman, No. 13 St. Joseph’s Prep, No. 16 Chandler and No. 23 Buford all play out-of-state opponents this weekend, providing fresh challenges for some of the nation’s best.

With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA TODAY Sports’ Super 25 in Week 3.