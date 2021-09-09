USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Week 3 Preview: Out of state tests aplenty

After an eventful week of high school football, it’s time to take a look at what the country’s elite teams will be up against this weekend.
Many of the teams in USA TODAY Sports’ Super 25 rankings cruised to wins last weekend, with No. 21 St. Thomas Aquinas being the lone ranked program to suffer a loss. That will likely be the case for most teams again in Week 3, but there are numerous stiff out-of-state challenges scattered across the Super 25 slate. No. 1 Mater Dei, No. 3 St. John Bosco, No. 8 Bishop Gorman, No. 13 St. Joseph’s Prep, No. 16 Chandler and No. 23 Buford all play out-of-state opponents this weekend, providing fresh challenges for some of the nation’s best.
With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA TODAY Sports’ Super 25 in Week 3.
No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. Liberty (Nev.)
Liberty Record: 3-0
No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Miami Northwestern (Fla.)
Miami Northwestern Record: 2-0
No. 3 St. John Bosco vs. East St. Louis (Mo.)
East St. Louis Record: 2-0
No. 4 Westlake (Texas) vs. Mansfield Summit (Texas)
Mansfield Summit Record: 1-1
No. 5 Thompson (Ala.) vs. Spain Park (Ala.)
Spain Park Record: 1-2
No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) — Idle
No. 7 Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. Rome (Ga.)
Rome Record: 2-0
No. 8 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Lone Peak (Utah)
Lone Peak Record: 2-0
No. 9 North Shore (Texas) vs. Westfield (Texas)
Westfield Record: 2-0
No. 10 De La Salle (Calif.) vs. Saint Francis (Calif.)
Saint Francis Record: 1-0
No. 11 Center Grove (Ind.) vs. Ben Davis (Ind.)
Ben Davis Record: 2-1
No. 12 Katy (Texas) vs. Dickinson (Texas)
Dickinson Record: 1-1
No. 13 St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) vs. Milton (Ga.)
Milton Record: 2-1
No. 14 Servite (Calif.) vs. Bishop Amat (Calif.)
Bishop Amat Record: 1-1
No. 15 St. Xavier (Ohio) vs. Penn (Ohio)
Penn Record: 0-3
No. 16 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Cherry Creek (Colo.)
Cherry Creek Record: 2-0
No. 17 Centennial (Calif.) vs. JSerra Catholic (Calif.)
JSerra Catholic Record: 1-1
No. 18 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. Prosper (Texas)
Prosper Record: 2-0
No. 19 Corner Canyon (Utah) vs. Lehi (Utah)
Lehi Record: 3-1
No. 20 Jesuit (Fla.) vs. Bloomingdale (Fla.)
Bloomingdale Record: 1-1
No. 21 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. American Heritage (Fla.)
No. 22 Duncanville (Texas) — Idle
No. 23 Buford (Ga.) vs. Myers Park (N.C.)
Myers Park Record: 2-1
No. 24 St. Frances Academy (Md.) vs. Franklin (Md.)
Franklin Record: 1-0
No. 25 Gonzaga (D.C.) vs. St. Mary's Ryken (Md.)
St. Mary’s Ryken Record: 0-2