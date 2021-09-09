USA Today Sports

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Week 3 Preview: Out of state tests aplenty

By September 9, 2021 7:30 am

After an eventful week of high school football, it’s time to take a look at what the country’s elite teams will be up against this weekend.

Many of the teams in USA TODAY Sports’ Super 25 rankings cruised to wins last weekend, with No. 21 St. Thomas Aquinas being the lone ranked program to suffer a loss. That will likely be the case for most teams again in Week 3, but there are numerous stiff out-of-state challenges scattered across the Super 25 slate. No. 1 Mater Dei, No. 3 St. John Bosco, No. 8 Bishop Gorman, No. 13 St. Joseph’s Prep, No. 16 Chandler and No. 23 Buford all play out-of-state opponents this weekend, providing fresh challenges for some of the nation’s best.

With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA TODAY Sports’ Super 25 in Week 3.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. Liberty (Nev.)

Photo: David Chisholm/1550 Sports

Liberty Record: 3-0

No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Miami Northwestern (Fla.)

Photo: Gaby Urrutia, 247Sports

Miami Northwestern Record: 2-0

No. 3 St. John Bosco vs. East St. Louis (Mo.)

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

East St. Louis Record: 2-0

No. 4 Westlake (Texas) vs. Mansfield Summit (Texas)

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Mansfield Summit Record: 1-1

No. 5 Thompson (Ala.) vs. Spain Park (Ala.)

Photo: Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser

Spain Park Record: 1-2

No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) — Idle

Chris Pedota/North Jersey

No. 7 Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. Rome (Ga.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Rome Record: 2-0

No. 8 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Lone Peak (Utah)

Photo: Bishop Gorman Athletics

Lone Peak Record: 2-0

No. 9 North Shore (Texas) vs. Westfield (Texas)

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

Westfield Record: 2-0

No. 10 De La Salle (Calif.) vs. Saint Francis (Calif.)

Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff

Saint Francis Record: 1-0

No. 11 Center Grove (Ind.) vs. Ben Davis (Ind.)

Syndication: Indianapolis

Ben Davis Record: 2-1

No. 12 Katy (Texas) vs. Dickinson (Texas)

Photo: Brian Perroni/247Sports

Dickinson Record: 1-1

No. 13 St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) vs. Milton (Ga.)

James Robinson/PennLive.com via AP

Milton Record: 2-1

No. 14 Servite (Calif.) vs. Bishop Amat (Calif.)

The Servite (Anaheim, Calif.) football team.

Bishop Amat Record: 1-1

No. 15 St. Xavier (Ohio) vs. Penn (Ohio)

Photo: Tony Tribble

Penn Record: 0-3

No. 16 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Cherry Creek (Colo.)

Brady Klain/The Republic

Cherry Creek Record: 2-0

No. 17 Centennial (Calif.) vs. JSerra Catholic (Calif.)

Photo: USA TODAY Sports

JSerra Catholic Record: 1-1

No. 18 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. Prosper (Texas)

Photo via Twitter/@RJMaryland1

Prosper Record: 2-0

No. 19 Corner Canyon (Utah) vs. Lehi (Utah)

Photo: Corner Canyon Athletics

Lehi Record: 3-1

No. 20 Jesuit (Fla.) vs. Bloomingdale (Fla.)

Photo: J. Garcia Jr./247Sports

Bloomingdale Record: 1-1

No. 21 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. American Heritage (Fla.)

Photo: Tom Martinez

No. 22 Duncanville (Texas) — Idle

Duncanville (Texas) High School (Photo courtesy of Clifford Reed/Duncanville High School)

No. 23 Buford (Ga.) vs. Myers Park (N.C.)

Buford RB Derrian Brown, a Texas commit (Photo: 247Sports)

Photo: 247Sports

Myers Park Record: 2-1

No. 24 St. Frances Academy (Md.) vs. Franklin (Md.)

Photo: Logan Newman/USA TODAY High School Sports

Franklin Record: 1-0

No. 25 Gonzaga (D.C.) vs. St. Mary's Ryken (Md.)

St. Mary’s Ryken Record: 0-2

