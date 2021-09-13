USA TODAY Super 25 Week 3 Recap: No. 9 North Shore, No. 10 De La Salle stunned

Two teams ranked inside the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 suffered stunning losses this weekend, as No. 9 North Shore and No. 10 De La Salle were handed their first losses of the 2021 high school football season.

North Shore was stunned by Westfield in a 28-21 defeat, while St. Francis snapped De La Salle’s 318-game winning streak against Northern California opponents with a last-second score. No. 15 St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.) also suffered a loss to a good Milton team out of Georgia.

Let’s take a look at how each team ranked in the Super 25 fared in Week 2.

RELATED: St. Francis ends No. 10 De La Salle’s 30-year winning streak against Northern California opponents