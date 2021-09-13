USA Today Sports

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 3 Recap: No. 9 North Shore, No. 10 De La Salle stunned

By September 13, 2021 7:30 am

By |

Two teams ranked inside the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 suffered stunning losses this weekend, as No. 9 North Shore and No. 10 De La Salle were handed their first losses of the 2021 high school football season.

North Shore was stunned by Westfield in a 28-21 defeat, while St. Francis snapped De La Salle’s 318-game winning streak against Northern California opponents with a last-second score. No. 15 St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.) also suffered a loss to a good Milton team out of Georgia.

Let’s take a look at how each team ranked in the Super 25 fared in Week 2.

RELATED: St. Francis ends No. 10 De La Salle’s 30-year winning streak against Northern California opponents

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) 49, Liberty (Nev.) 7

Photo: Russ Ronchi

No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) 52, Miami Northwestern 21

Syndication: The Tennessean

No. 3 St. John Bosco (Calif.) 42, East St. Louis (Mo.) 26

Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff

No. 4 Westlake (Texas) 59, Mansfield Summit 21

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

No. 5 Thompson (Ala.) 49, Spain Park 3

Photo: Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) — Idle

Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal

No. 7 Collins Hill (Ga.) 34, Rome 0

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

No. 8 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 35, Lone Peak (Utah) 7

Photo: Bishop Gorman Athletics

Westfield (Texas) 28, No. 9 North Shore (Texas) 21

Photo: Brian Perroni, 247 Sports

St. Francis (Calif.) 31, No. 10 De La Salle (Calif.) 28

Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff

No. 11 Center Grove (Ind.) 45, Ben Davis 21

Syndication: Indianapolis

No. 12 Katy (Texas) 28, Dickinson 21

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

Milton (Ga.) 28, No. 13 St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) 21

Gil McGlynn/St. Joseph’s Prep

No. 14 Servite (Calif.) 58, Bishop Amat 7

Photo via Twitter/@tmac97695

No. 15 St. Xavier (Ohio) 41, Penn 10

TONY TRIBBLE FOR THE ENQUIRER

No. 16 Chandler (Ariz.) 17, Cherry Creek (Colo.) 7

Photo: Benjamin Chambers/The Arizona Republic

No. 17 Centennial (Calif.) 48, JSerra Catholic 0

Photo: USA TODAY Sports

No. 18 Southlake Carroll (Texas) 31, Prosper 0

Photo via Twitter/@RJMaryland1

No. 19 Corner Canyon (Utah) 52, Lehi 7

Photo: Corner Canyon Athletics

No. 20 Jesuit (Fla.) 32, Bloomingdale 14

Photo: Jesuit High School

No. 21 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 24, American Heritage 16

Chuck Bethel/Football Hotbed

No. 22 Duncanville (Texas) — Idle

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

No. 23 Buford (Ga.) 44, Myers Park (N.C.) 17

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

No. 24 St. Frances Academy (Md.) 47, Franklin 6

Photo: Logan Newman/USA TODAY High School Sports

No. 25 Gonzaga (Washington D.C.) 19, St. Mary's Ryken (Md.) 0

Photo: Gonzaga TD Club

