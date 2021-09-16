USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Week 4 Preview: Stiff tests within the top 10

After an eventful week of high school football, it’s time to take a look at what the country’s elite teams will be up against this weekend.

Multiple teams in the USA TODAY Sports Super 25’s top 10 face tough challenges in Week 4. No. 3 St. John Bosco takes on one of Virginia’s best in Oscar Smith, while No. 5 Thompson plays an undefeated Hewitt-Trussville team more than capable of pulling off the upset. No. 6 Bergen Catholic plays a Delbarton team that is undefeated and was one of the best in New Jersey last season, No. 7 Bishop Gorman and No. 24 Hamilton clash in the lone Super 25 matchup of the weekend and No. 10 Servite takes on one of the best teams in Southern California in Sierra Canyon.

With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA TODAY Sports’ Super 25 during the fourth weekend of the 2021 high school football season.