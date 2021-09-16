USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Week 4 Preview: Stiff tests within the top 10

After an eventful week of high school football, it’s time to take a look at what the country’s elite teams will be up against this weekend.
Multiple teams in the USA TODAY Sports Super 25’s top 10 face tough challenges in Week 4. No. 3 St. John Bosco takes on one of Virginia’s best in Oscar Smith, while No. 5 Thompson plays an undefeated Hewitt-Trussville team more than capable of pulling off the upset. No. 6 Bergen Catholic plays a Delbarton team that is undefeated and was one of the best in New Jersey last season, No. 7 Bishop Gorman and No. 24 Hamilton clash in the lone Super 25 matchup of the weekend and No. 10 Servite takes on one of the best teams in Southern California in Sierra Canyon.
With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA TODAY Sports’ Super 25 during the fourth weekend of the 2021 high school football season.
No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) — Idle
No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Jones (Fla.)
Jones Record: 2-1
No. 3 St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. Oscar Smith (Va.)
Oscar Smith Record: 2-0
No. 4 Westlake (Texas) — Idle
No. 5 Thompson (Ala.) vs. Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.)
No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) vs. Delbarton (N.J.)
Delbarton Record: 2-0
No. 7 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. No. 24 Hamilton (Ariz.)
Bishop Gorman Record: 3-0
Hamilton Record: 2-0
No. 8 Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. Alpharetta (Ga.)
Alpharetta Record: 1-3
No. 9 Center Grove (Ind.) vs. North Central
North Central Record: 0-4
No. 10 Servite (Calif.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Sierra Canyon Record: 2-1
No. 11 Katy (Texas) vs. The Woodlands (Texas)
The Woodlands Record: 2-1
No. 12 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. O'Connor (Ariz.)
O’Connor Record: 1-1
No. 13 St. Xavier (Ohio) vs. Archbishop Moeller (Ohio)
Archbishop Moeller Record: 4-0
No. 14 Centennial (Calif.) vs. Long Beach Poly (Calif.)
Long Beach Poly Record: 1-2
No. 15 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. Martin (Texas)
Martin Record: 2-1
No. 16 Corner Canyon (Utah) vs. American Fork (Utah)
American Fork Record: 4-0
No. 17 Jesuit (Fla.) vs. Hillsborough (Fla.)
Hillsborough Record: 2-1
No. 18 Buford (Ga.) vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.)
Chaminade-Madonna Record: 2-1
No. 19 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Monsignor Pace (Fla.)
Monsignor Pace Record: 1-2
No. 20 St. Frances Academy (Md.) vs. Our Lady Good Counsel (Md.)
Our Lady Good Counsel Record: 2-1
No. 21 Duncanville (Texas) vs. DeSoto (Texas)
DeSoto Record: 2-1
No. 22 Gonzaga (Washington D.C.) vs. St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.)
St. Joseph’s Prep Record: 1-1
No. 23 Bixby (Okla.) vs. Stillwater (Okla.)
Stillwater Record: 2-0
No. 25 Dutch Fork (S.C.) vs. Greenwood (S.C.)
Greenwood Record: 4-0