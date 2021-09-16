USA Today Sports

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Week 4 Preview: Stiff tests within the top 10

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Week 4 Preview: Stiff tests within the top 10

By September 16, 2021 7:30 am

After an eventful week of high school football, it’s time to take a look at what the country’s elite teams will be up against this weekend.

Multiple teams in the USA TODAY Sports Super 25’s top 10 face tough challenges in Week 4. No. 3 St. John Bosco takes on one of Virginia’s best in Oscar Smith, while No. 5 Thompson plays an undefeated Hewitt-Trussville team more than capable of pulling off the upset. No. 6 Bergen Catholic plays a Delbarton team that is undefeated and was one of the best in New Jersey last season, No. 7 Bishop Gorman and No. 24 Hamilton clash in the lone Super 25 matchup of the weekend and No. 10 Servite takes on one of the best teams in Southern California in Sierra Canyon.

With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA TODAY Sports’ Super 25 during the fourth weekend of the 2021 high school football season.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) — Idle

Photo: Russ Ronchi/Mater Dei Football

No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Jones (Fla.)

Photo: IMG Academy

Jones Record: 2-1

No. 3 St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. Oscar Smith (Va.)

Photo: David Chisholm/1550 Sports

Oscar Smith Record: 2-0

No. 4 Westlake (Texas) — Idle

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

No. 5 Thompson (Ala.) vs. Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.)

MICKEY WELSH / ADVERTISER

No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) vs. Delbarton (N.J.)

Photo: Amy Newman/NorthJersey.com

Delbarton Record: 2-0

No. 7 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. No. 24 Hamilton (Ariz.)

Photo: Bishop Gorman Athletics

Bishop Gorman Record: 3-0

Hamilton Record: 2-0

No. 8 Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. Alpharetta (Ga.)

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

Alpharetta Record: 1-3

No. 9 Center Grove (Ind.) vs. North Central

Syndication: Indianapolis

North Central Record: 0-4

No. 10 Servite (Calif.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

The Servite (Anaheim, Calif.) football team.

Sierra Canyon Record: 2-1

No. 11 Katy (Texas) vs. The Woodlands (Texas)

Photo: Prentice James, TexasHSFootball

The Woodlands Record: 2-1

No. 12 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. O'Connor (Ariz.)

Darryl Webb/Special for The Republic

O’Connor Record: 1-1

No. 13 St. Xavier (Ohio) vs. Archbishop Moeller (Ohio)

Photo: The Enquirer/Kareem Elgazzar

Archbishop Moeller Record: 4-0

No. 14 Centennial (Calif.) vs. Long Beach Poly (Calif.)

Photo: Tre Anthony

Long Beach Poly Record: 1-2

No. 15 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. Martin (Texas)

Sarah Winch/Carroll Senior High School

Martin Record: 2-1

No. 16 Corner Canyon (Utah) vs. American Fork (Utah)

Photo: Corner Canyon Athletics

American Fork Record: 4-0

No. 17 Jesuit (Fla.) vs. Hillsborough (Fla.)

Photo: Jesuit High School

Hillsborough Record: 2-1

No. 18 Buford (Ga.) vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.)

Buford RB Derrian Brown, a Texas commit (Photo: 247Sports)

Photo: 247Sports

Chaminade-Madonna Record: 2-1

No. 19 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Monsignor Pace (Fla.)

Photo: Tom Martinez

Monsignor Pace Record: 1-2

No. 20 St. Frances Academy (Md.) vs. Our Lady Good Counsel (Md.)

Photo: Robson Lopes/Football Hotbed

Our Lady Good Counsel Record: 2-1

No. 21 Duncanville (Texas) vs. DeSoto (Texas)

Photo courtesy of Clifford Reed/Duncanville High School

DeSoto Record: 2-1

No. 22 Gonzaga (Washington D.C.) vs. St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.)

Photo by Jack Gruber, USA TODAY staff

St. Joseph’s Prep Record: 1-1

No. 23 Bixby (Okla.) vs. Stillwater (Okla.)

Syndication: Tulsa

Stillwater Record: 2-0

No. 25 Dutch Fork (S.C.) vs. Greenwood (S.C.)

Photo: GoFlashWin

Greenwood Record: 4-0

