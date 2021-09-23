USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Week 5 Preview: No. 1 Mater Dei, No. 3 St. John Bosco set for monster matchup

After an eventful week of high school football — one that was more eventful than most thanks to Hamilton’s thrilling win over Bishop Gorman — it’s time to take a look at what the country’s elite teams will be up against this weekend.
No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 3 St. John Bosco will meet at St. John Bosco on Friday night in California’s most anticipated high school football game of the season. Mater Dei defeated St. John Bosco last season, with freshman quarterback Amari Brown leading the Monarchs to their signature win of the abbreviated season.
Let’s see what is in store for the rest of the teams ranked in the USA TODAY Super 25 during the fifth weekend of the 2021 high school football season.
No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. No. 3 St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Mater Dei Record: 2-0
St. John Bosco Record: 5-0
No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Springfield Central (Mass.)
Springfield Central Record: 1-1
No. 4 Westlake (Texas) vs. Del Valle (Texas)
Del Valle Record: 0-3
No. 5 Thompson (Ala.) vs. Mountain Brook (Ala.)
Mountain Brook Record: 5-0
No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) vs. Don Bosco Prep (N.J.)
Don Bosco Prep Record: 1-2
No. 7 Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. East Coweta (Ga.)
East Coweta Record: 5-0
No. 8 Center Grove (Ind.) vs. Lawrence Central (Ind.)
Lawrence Central Record: 2-3
No. 9 Servite (Calif.) vs. Helix (Calif.)
Helix Record: 3-1
No. 10 St. Xavier (Ohio) vs. Elder (Ohio)
Elder Record: 2-3
No. 11 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Liberty (Ariz.)
Liberty Record: 3-0
No. 12 Katy (Texas) vs. Seven Lakes (Texas)
Seven Lakes Record: 3-1
No. 13 Centennial (Calif.) — Idle
No. 14 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. Byron Nelson (Texas)
Byron Nelson Record: 3-1
No. 15 Corner Canyon (Utah) vs. Skyridge (Utah)
Skyridge Record: 6-0
No. 16 Jesuit (Fla.) vs. Plant City (Fla.)
Plant City Record: 2-1
No. 17 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Western (Fla.)
Western Record: 3-1
No. 18 Hamilton (Ariz.) vs. Centennial (Ariz.)
Centennial Record: 1-2
No. 19 St. Frances Academy (Md.) — Idle
No. 20 Duncanville (Texas) vs. Midway (Texas)
Midway Record: 0-4
No. 21 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Arbor View (Nev.)
No. 22 Bixby (Okla.) vs. Bartlesville (Okla.)
Bartlesville Record: 1-2
No. 23 Dutch Fork (S.C.) vs. Spartanburg (S.C.)
Spartanburg Record: 2-2
No. 24 St. John's (Washington D.C.) vs. Archbishop Wood (Pa.)
Archbishop Wood Record: 3-1