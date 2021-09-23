USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Week 5 Preview: No. 1 Mater Dei, No. 3 St. John Bosco set for monster matchup

After an eventful week of high school football — one that was more eventful than most thanks to Hamilton’s thrilling win over Bishop Gorman — it’s time to take a look at what the country’s elite teams will be up against this weekend.

No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 3 St. John Bosco will meet at St. John Bosco on Friday night in California’s most anticipated high school football game of the season. Mater Dei defeated St. John Bosco last season, with freshman quarterback Amari Brown leading the Monarchs to their signature win of the abbreviated season.

Let’s see what is in store for the rest of the teams ranked in the USA TODAY Super 25 during the fifth weekend of the 2021 high school football season.