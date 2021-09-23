USA Today Sports

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Week 5 Preview: No. 1 Mater Dei, No. 3 St. John Bosco set for monster matchup

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Week 5 Preview: No. 1 Mater Dei, No. 3 St. John Bosco set for monster matchup

Football Super 25

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Week 5 Preview: No. 1 Mater Dei, No. 3 St. John Bosco set for monster matchup

By September 23, 2021 7:30 am

By |

After an eventful week of high school football — one that was more eventful than most thanks to Hamilton’s thrilling win over Bishop Gorman — it’s time to take a look at what the country’s elite teams will be up against this weekend.

No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 3 St. John Bosco will meet at St. John Bosco on Friday night in California’s most anticipated high school football game of the season. Mater Dei defeated St. John Bosco last season, with freshman quarterback Amari Brown leading the Monarchs to their signature win of the abbreviated season.

Let’s see what is in store for the rest of the teams ranked in the USA TODAY Super 25 during the fifth weekend of the 2021 high school football season.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. No. 3 St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff

Mater Dei Record: 2-0

St. John Bosco Record: 5-0

No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Springfield Central (Mass.)

Photo: IMG Academy Football

Springfield Central Record: 1-1

No. 4 Westlake (Texas) vs. Del Valle (Texas)

Photo: Matt Strasen for the Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY Network

Del Valle Record: 0-3

No. 5 Thompson (Ala.) vs. Mountain Brook (Ala.)

Photo: Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser

Mountain Brook Record: 5-0

No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) vs. Don Bosco Prep (N.J.)

Syndication: The Record

Don Bosco Prep Record: 1-2

No. 7 Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. East Coweta (Ga.)

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

East Coweta Record: 5-0

No. 8 Center Grove (Ind.) vs. Lawrence Central (Ind.)

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Lawrence Central Record: 2-3

No. 9 Servite (Calif.) vs. Helix (Calif.)

Photo: Servite High School

Helix Record: 3-1

No. 10 St. Xavier (Ohio) vs. Elder (Ohio)

TONY TRIBBLE FOR THE ENQUIRER

Elder Record: 2-3

No. 11 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Liberty (Ariz.)

Photo: Benjamin Chambers/The Arizona Republic

Liberty Record: 3-0

No. 12 Katy (Texas) vs. Seven Lakes (Texas)

Photo: Prentice James, TexasHSFootball

Seven Lakes Record: 3-1

No. 13 Centennial (Calif.) — Idle

Photo: Tre Anthony

No. 14 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. Byron Nelson (Texas)

Sarah Winch/Carroll Senior High School

Byron Nelson Record: 3-1

No. 15 Corner Canyon (Utah) vs. Skyridge (Utah)

Photo: Corner Canyon Athletics

Skyridge Record: 6-0

No. 16 Jesuit (Fla.) vs. Plant City (Fla.)

Photo: Jesuit High School

Plant City Record: 2-1

No. 17 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Western (Fla.)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Western Record: 3-1

No. 18 Hamilton (Ariz.) vs. Centennial (Ariz.)

Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

Centennial Record: 1-2

No. 19 St. Frances Academy (Md.) — Idle

Photo: Logan Newman/USA TODAY High School Sports

No. 20 Duncanville (Texas) vs. Midway (Texas)

Photo courtesy of Clifford Reed/Duncanville High School

Midway Record: 0-4

No. 21 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Arbor View (Nev.)

Photo: Bishop Gorman Athletics

No. 22 Bixby (Okla.) vs. Bartlesville (Okla.)

Syndication: Tulsa

Bartlesville Record: 1-2

No. 23 Dutch Fork (S.C.) vs. Spartanburg (S.C.)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Spartanburg Record: 2-2

No. 24 St. John's (Washington D.C.) vs. Archbishop Wood (Pa.)

Photo: Larry French/St. Johns College

Archbishop Wood Record: 3-1

No. 25 St. Edward (Ohio) — Idle

Albert Cesare/ The Enquirer

, , , , , Football Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home