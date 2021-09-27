USA Today Sports

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 5 Recap: No. 15 Corner Canyon wins 47th straight game

Football Super 25

By September 27, 2021 7:30 am

It was a clean weekend for each team ranked in the USA TODAY Sports Super 25, as there were no upsets for the first time in what feels like forever amid a crazy season of high school football.

No. 15 Corner Canyon took on one of the better teams in Utah for a second straight week and delivered, defeating Skyridge for its 47th consecutive win. No. 5 Thompson and No. 7 Collins Hill made major statements against ranked teams, while No. 6 Bergen Catholic downed Don Bosco Prep in one of high school football’s best rivalries.

Let’s take a look at how each team ranked in the Super 25 fared in Week 5.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) 58, La Mirada 7

Photo: Russ Ronchi/Mater Dei Football

No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) 49, Springfield Central 0

Photo: IMG Academy Football

No. 3 St. John Bosco (Calif.) — Idle

Photo: 247Sports

No. 4 Westlake (Texas) 63, Del Valle 6

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

No. 5 Thompson (Ala.) 51, Mountain Brook 0

MICKEY WELSH / ADVERTISER

No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) 17, Don Bosco Prep 0

Syndication: The Record

No. 7 Collins Hill (Ga.) 34, East Coweta 0

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

No. 8 Center Grove (Ind.) 48, Lawrence Central 0

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

No. 9 Servite (Calif.) 42, Helix 7

Photo: Servite High School

No. 10 St. Xavier (Ohio) 52, Elder 14

Syndication: The Enquirer

No. 11 Chandler (Ariz.) 41, Liberty 21

Rob Schumacher/The Republic

No. 12 Katy (Texas) 45, Seven Lakes 3

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

No. 13 Centennial (Calif.) 63, Citrus Valley 20

Photo: Tre Anthony

No. 14 Southlake Carroll 68, Byron Nelson 7

Sarah Winch/Carroll Senior High School

No. 15 Corner Canyon (Utah) 38, Skyridge 23

Photo: Corner Canyon Athletics

No. 16 Jesuit (Fla.) 35, Plant City 13

Photo: Jesuit High School

No. 17 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 31, Western 21

Photo: Tom Martinez

No. 18 Hamilton (Ariz.) 33, Centennial 15

David Wallace/The Republic

No. 19 St. Frances Academy (Md.) — Idle

Photo: Logan Newman/USA TODAY High School Sports

No. 20 Duncanville (Texas) 76, Midway 0

Duncanville QB Ja'Quinden Jackson (Photo: 247Sports)

Photo: 247Sports

No. 21 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 52, Arbor View 0

Photo: Bishop Gorman Football

No. 22 Bixby (Okla.) 71, Bartlesville 0

Syndication: Tulsa

No. 23 Dutch Fork (S.C.) 42, Spartanburg 13

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

No. 24 St. John's (Washington, D.C.) 38, Archbishop Wood 0

Photo: Larry French/St. John’s College

No. 25 St. Edward (Ohio) — Idle

Syndication: Cincinnati

